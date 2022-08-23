Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Lenovo Legion gaming laptop and desktop both got massive discounts
Lenovo’s Legion lineup is making a name for itself in the gaming industry, and it helps that you can take advantage of gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals involving the brand’s products. They’re still not cheap, but you’ll be saving hundreds of dollars with every purchase, which you can spend on video games or other accessories that you may need.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
Digital Trends
MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Pro M2: Which is the best buy?
Apple announced two MacBook models this summer, both boasting the powerful new M2 chip, with greatly improved graphics performance and a dedicated ProRes video engine to speed up editing. The 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch have more in common than just the processor, making it a difficult choice when you are looking for a new Mac laptop.
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 23: $299 iPad, $336 off 49-inch Samsung Curved 120Hz Monitor, $700 off EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tuesday's bestdeals include an Anker 737 Power Bank for $120, a Segway Go Kart Pro for $300 off, a Fender Concert Acoustic Guitar for $139, and much more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
Samsung is mixing and matching Galaxy S22 Ultra deals this week to take some attention away from its best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals. The 512GB S22 Ultra is getting a promo offer love on Samsung's online store that brings its price down to the wonderful $654.99, and that's for swapping an old and broken Galaxy S20 Ultra with a cracked screen for a new and shiny S22 Ultra.
The Verge
Samsung’s new flagship SSDs are even more overkill for your PS5
Samsung has announced a new version of its flagship PCIe SSD, dubbed the 990 Pro. Not only does the PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device get even closer to being as fast as it can theoretically be, but there’s also the option of getting it with a heatsink that comes complete with RGB lighting (though, if you get that version to upgrade a PlayStation 5, which requires add-on SSDs to have a heatsink, those lights will likely get lost behind a layer of textured plastic).
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music leak with AMOLED displays and multi-band GNSS connectivity
The Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music have surfaced online again ahead of their release. To recap, the pair were last seen in June at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), where they were certified for sale in the US. Subsequently, Garmin Vietnam briefly listed the Venu Sq 2, with the Venu Sq 2 Music emerging on retailer PlayBetter. While both listings have since been removed, Fitness Tracker Test managed to grab marketing images and details about the Venu Sq 2 series.
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates
The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ars Technica
Samsung announces 990 PRO SSDs for PCIe 4.0 with big speed bump
Samsung's 990 PRO, its latest NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, aims to give gamers, 3D-renderers, and 4K/8K video editors a decent ratio of price to performance if this top-of-the-line drive can get close to its promised specs in real-world testing. The 990 PRO is touted as offering "nearly the highest speed...
Apple Insider
Chamberlain pulls the plug on its HomeKit smart home bridge
Chamberlain Group is discontinuing its HomeKit-compatible myQ Home Bridge Hub because of low sales, though existing models will continue working. The myQ Home Bridge Hub has been out of stock on Chamberlain's website for a few weeks. On Tuesday, the company confirmed to The Verge that it has officially discontinued the hub.
notebookcheck.net
ODROID-Go Ultra: New gaming handheld previewed with a 5-inch display and Ubuntu support for US$111
Hardkernel has revealed the ODROID-Go Ultra, another gaming handheld in the ODROID-Go series. To recap, the company released the ODROID-Go Super for US$89.95 in January 2021, which featured the Rockchip RK3326 SoC and a 5-inch display running at 854 x 480 pixels. Seemingly, the ODROID-Go Ultra utilises the same display as the ODROID-Go Super, but with a more potent chipset powering it.
9to5Mac
Review: Ugreen super-compact 45W Dual USB-C Charger is a great primary or backup option
Ugreen has launched its smallest charger in the Nexode GaN lineup today with the new 45W dual-port USB-C model. With two of three of its dimensions smaller than an AirPods Pro case, this charger is a perfect solution for MacBook, iPhone, and iPad. Follow along for our full review. Ugreen...
Apple Insider
Google tracks 39 types of personal data, Apple tracks 12
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — New research claims that of five major Big Tech firms, Google tracks more private data about users than any other — and Apple tracks the least.
The Verge
HyperX is now in the monitor game
HyperX is expanding into monitors with the announcement of two models designed for gamers who want a minimalist desk setup. The most unique thing about these monitors is that they each include a desk mount and versatile monitor arm, which let you customize exactly how you want to arrange the display on your desk. (Not to mention, the lack of a traditional stand means you won’t lose much desk space.) You can orient the monitor horizontally or twist it 90 degrees for a taller view.
Apple Insider
$199 lifetime Babbel deal is back: save $300
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The best Babbel deal of 2022 has returned, with a lifetime subscription falling to $199 — a discount of $300 off the retail price.
CNET
Save Up to 20% on Select Satechi Tech Accessories
Tech can get messy and tangled sometimes. When you're dealing with multiple devices and all their chargers, it's easy to end up with a rat king of wires that's seemingly impossible to tame. Thankfully there are accessories that help you stay organized and fully charged at the same time, including these Satechi devices, which are now 20% off on Amazon.
The best sales to shop today: Microsoft 365, Bala, SanDisk and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on the Thermapen One, a discounted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer and savings on Microsoft 365 Family subscription. All that and more below.
Apple Insider
Original sealed in plastic iPhone commands $35K at auction
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A recent Apple hardware sale didn't just generate big money for an original Apple I board. At the same auction, a new and sealed first-generation iPhone also sold for over $35,000.
Apple Insider
Apple 'Far Out' iPhone 14 event invite is an AR star field
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The September 7Apple event invite has an augmented reality feature for iPhone and iPad which creates a looping star field. Here's how to activate it.
Apple Insider
Waterfield introduces new crossbody pouch made for iPad mini
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Waterfield Designs has released a new crossbody bag that's made to be the perfect companion to aniPad mini and other small electronic devices.
Comments / 0