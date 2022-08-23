Read full article on original website
The Verge
Samsung’s new flagship SSDs are even more overkill for your PS5
Samsung has announced a new version of its flagship PCIe SSD, dubbed the 990 Pro. Not only does the PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device get even closer to being as fast as it can theoretically be, but there’s also the option of getting it with a heatsink that comes complete with RGB lighting (though, if you get that version to upgrade a PlayStation 5, which requires add-on SSDs to have a heatsink, those lights will likely get lost behind a layer of textured plastic).
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
Digital Trends
MacBook Air M2 vs. MacBook Pro M2: Which is the best buy?
Apple announced two MacBook models this summer, both boasting the powerful new M2 chip, with greatly improved graphics performance and a dedicated ProRes video engine to speed up editing. The 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch have more in common than just the processor, making it a difficult choice when you are looking for a new Mac laptop.
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music leak with AMOLED displays and multi-band GNSS connectivity
The Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music have surfaced online again ahead of their release. To recap, the pair were last seen in June at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), where they were certified for sale in the US. Subsequently, Garmin Vietnam briefly listed the Venu Sq 2, with the Venu Sq 2 Music emerging on retailer PlayBetter. While both listings have since been removed, Fitness Tracker Test managed to grab marketing images and details about the Venu Sq 2 series.
Ars Technica
Samsung announces 990 PRO SSDs for PCIe 4.0 with big speed bump
Samsung's 990 PRO, its latest NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, aims to give gamers, 3D-renderers, and 4K/8K video editors a decent ratio of price to performance if this top-of-the-line drive can get close to its promised specs in real-world testing. The 990 PRO is touted as offering "nearly the highest speed...
Ars Technica
Cheap, high capacity, and fast: New aluminum battery tech promises it all
There's a classic irony with new technology, that adopters are forced to limit themselves to two of the three things everyone wants: fast, cheap, and good. When the tech is batteries, adoption is even more challenging. Cheap and fast (charging) still matter, but "good" can mean different things, such as light weight, low volume, or long life span, depending on your needs. Still, the same sorts of trade-offs are involved. If you want really fast charging, you'll probably have to give up some capacity.
Toyota stops selling two models due to the Dieselgate
Toyota has stopped the sale of two low-tonnage trucks equipped with motors subsidiary Hino Motors. The reason was the diesel scandal: the company is accused of fraud with measurements of harmful emissions of engines on “heavy” fuel. An in-depth investigation revealed that Hino had been falsifying data for almost two decades, although initially, it was about trucks sold on the domestic market since 2016.
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water
Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have released a study which examines “the technical outlook, economic feasibility, and environmental impact of battery-electric containerships.”. Breaking from previous studies, the researchers have classified the volume of space housing the batteries as an opportunity cost, rather...
notebookcheck.net
ODROID-Go Ultra: New gaming handheld previewed with a 5-inch display and Ubuntu support for US$111
Hardkernel has revealed the ODROID-Go Ultra, another gaming handheld in the ODROID-Go series. To recap, the company released the ODROID-Go Super for US$89.95 in January 2021, which featured the Rockchip RK3326 SoC and a 5-inch display running at 854 x 480 pixels. Seemingly, the ODROID-Go Ultra utilises the same display as the ODROID-Go Super, but with a more potent chipset powering it.
Apple Insider
Chamberlain pulls the plug on its HomeKit smart home bridge
Chamberlain Group is discontinuing its HomeKit-compatible myQ Home Bridge Hub because of low sales, though existing models will continue working. The myQ Home Bridge Hub has been out of stock on Chamberlain's website for a few weeks. On Tuesday, the company confirmed to The Verge that it has officially discontinued the hub.
torquenews.com
New Harbor Freight Impact Wrench Torque Test Will Change Your Mind About Harbor Freight Tools
Here’s a must-watch impact wrench performance test that pits comparable models of Harbor Freight against Milwaukee and DeWalt power tools that reveals some surprising results that just might change your mind the next time you shop for an impact wrench. Why You Need an Impact Wrench. One of the...
CARS・
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates
The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
9to5Mac
Review: Ugreen super-compact 45W Dual USB-C Charger is a great primary or backup option
Ugreen has launched its smallest charger in the Nexode GaN lineup today with the new 45W dual-port USB-C model. With two of three of its dimensions smaller than an AirPods Pro case, this charger is a perfect solution for MacBook, iPhone, and iPad. Follow along for our full review. Ugreen...
The Verge
HyperX is now in the monitor game
HyperX is expanding into monitors with the announcement of two models designed for gamers who want a minimalist desk setup. The most unique thing about these monitors is that they each include a desk mount and versatile monitor arm, which let you customize exactly how you want to arrange the display on your desk. (Not to mention, the lack of a traditional stand means you won’t lose much desk space.) You can orient the monitor horizontally or twist it 90 degrees for a taller view.
notebookcheck.net
TCL T7G 4K TV launches with 144 Hz refresh rate and NFC tap-to-cast feature
TCL has launched the T7G TV series in China for pre-order. The device is available in four screen sizes: 55-in, 65-in, 75-in and 85-in. Dynamic local dimming from the backlight allows a high contrast ratio for precise light and dark details, with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The Android TV supports 4K at 144 Hz with a 3840 x 2160 px resolution for an Ultra HD experience.
NFL・
Digital Trends
This Android tablet uses the internet without Wi-Fi or a SIM card
Blackview is mostly known for making devices designed to withstand harsh treatment, and today the company announced the launch of a tablet that doesn’t require Wi-Fi or a SIM card for users to access the internet. The Tab 13 is a little bit different from the rest of Blackview’s lineup of sturdy devices as it doesn’t feature any of the protective layers that the company is known for. However, its internet connection options make it stand out for reasons all on its own.
IGN
The Dell Intel Gamer Days Sale Starts Now: Big Savings on Alienware Gaming PCs, Laptops, Monitors, and Peripherals
The Intel Gamer Days Event happens once a year, coinciding with the back to school season. This year, Dell is offering several newer models with Intel Alder Lake CPUs and RTX 30 series GPUs. These include Dell's G-series gaming laptops, XPS gaming PCs, and of course the Alienware lineup as well. Also on sale are several gaming monitors and peripherals. They aren't necessarily part of the "Intel" Gamer Days Event, but they are excellent deals that would pair well with your new gaming rig.
Apple Insider
Apple 'Far Out' iPhone 14 event invite is an AR star field
The September 7 Apple event invite has an augmented reality feature for iPhone and iPad which creates a looping star field. Here's how to activate it. When on the Apple event webpage, users can click on the Apple logo to enter AR view on iOS and iPadOS devices. On macOS, users can download the file and view the animation in Quick Look.
Apple Insider
$199 lifetime Babbel deal is back: save $300
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The best Babbel deal of 2022 has returned, with a lifetime subscription falling to $199 — a discount of $300 off the retail price.
The SPY-Tested Arlo Spotlight Security Camera Is $80 Today — No Subscription Required
Everyone wants to keep their property safe, but there’s a dilemma: security cameras are expensive. So are the items you order online! According to statistics, 49 million Americans experienced porch theft at least once in 2021. While there’s no guaranteed way to deter a would-be thief, you can at least take steps to protect your belongings with a security camera. Right now’s a great time to upgrade your home security, too. The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is 38% off its normal price today, saving you $50 on a SPY-tested security camera that can also help deter thieves. We’ve tested and reviewed the...
