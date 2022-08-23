Read full article on original website
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Solana, BNB slip, while Cardano rises
Bitcoin and Ether reversed from morning gains in Friday afternoon trading in Asia. Solana was the biggest loser among the top 10 coins by market capitalization, followed by BNB. Fast facts. Bitcoin traded down 1.34% in the past 24 hours to change hands at US$21,440 as of 4 p.m. Hong...
Singapore Intensifies Scrutiny Of Companies Working With Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin
Singapore is intensifying its scrutiny of cryptocurrency-related companies ahead of planned regulatory changes with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) sending a detailed questionnaire to some applicants and holders of its digital-payments license, Bloomberg reported citing sources. The questions, which were issued over the last month, concentrate on gauging the...
forkast.news
More than half of Indian crypto investors want to increase investments: report
Over 50% of Indian crypto investors intend to increase their investments over the next six months as they view the asset class as a long-term investment rather than hype, according to a report by cryptocurrency exchange Kucoin. Fast facts. While 56% of crypto investors believe crypto is the future of...
forkast.news
Crypto exchange Bitfinex plans new chain split tokens
IFinex Financial Technologies Limited, which operates the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange, has announced Ethereum chain split tokens (CSTs) to help prepare for all eventualities as the Ethereum merge nears. Fast facts. “The Merge” upgrade involves the Ethereum blockchain’s transition from the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof of stake (PoS), and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
forkast.news
Crypto miners plan to fork Ethereum, will it make a difference to the Merge?
The so-called “Merge” of the Ethereum network plans to take a blockchain with the most developers and a market cap of over US$200 billion to a cheaper, faster and less energy-consuming operating method. Ethereum miners don’t like it. They argue changes made to the network through the...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
forkast.news
Ant Group, Malaysian investment bank Kenanga develop crypto wealth app
Ant Group, Chinese tech giant Alibaba’s fintech affiliate, has partnered with Malaysian investment bank Kenanga to launch a wealth management app with features to trade cryptocurrencies. Fast facts. Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad announced on Wednesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Ant Group to develop “SuperApp,” which...
forkast.news
Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground
Bitcoin and Ether traded higher in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, as the two biggest cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market capitalization made up some marginal ground from the recent slump. Dogecoin fell, marking a 20% loss over the past seven days. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.3% in the...
forkast.news
Shanghai Data Exchange launches untradeable NFTs
The Shanghai Data Exchange has debuted blockchain-based digital assets without allowing secondary trading, a day after the exchange began digital asset trading on Wednesday. The debut occurred despite the Chinese government’s consistent warnings against NFT hype, and as Shanghai’s local government hoped to use NFT to boost the economy.
forkast.news
Binance to suspend ETH deposits, withdrawals during “The Merge”
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, said it will suspend deposits and withdrawals for ETH and ERC-20 during “The Merge,” in support of Ethereum’s migration to the proof-of-stake (PoS) model. Fast facts. Binance said on Thursday that it will do so on Sept....
Why This Event Could Get Shiba Inu Investors Barking Again
A new Layer 2 scaling solution known as Shibarium could help to transition Shiba Inu from meme coin to utility coin.
forkast.news
Crypto ATM Bitcoin Depot unveils US$885 mln SPAC listing plans
Bitcoin Depot has announced its backdoor listing plans on the Nasdaq by the first quarter of 2023 via a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GSR II Meteora at an estimated equity value of US$885 million, the crypto ATM operator said in a statement. Fast facts. Bitcoin Depot allows...
forkast.news
Markets: Ethereum, Ethereum Classic lead crypto gains as Bitcoin posts modest gains
Ethereum and Ethereum Classic headlined the day’s top gainers among the crypto top 100 while Bitcoin traded sideways during early Friday morning trading in Asia. The total crypto market was up 1.3% to US$1.04 trillion while U.S. investors remain shaky as they await guidance on possible interest rate rises from the Federal Reserve.
forkast.news
NFT platform SudoRare vanishes with 519 Ethereum
Non-fungible token (NFT) platform SudoRare has allegedly run off with US$815,000 in user funds and deleted its social media accounts, raising alarms over investor protection. According to PeckShield Inc., a blockchain security and data analytics company, SudoRare took off with 519 $ETH, then valued at US$815,000, with funds transferred to three new addresses.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether bounce back; XRP climbs, Ether Classic jumps, Ankr gains on staking
Bitcoin and Ether staged a rebound Thursday afternoon in Asia, with most other tokens in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization following them higher in a tentative recovery from last week’s slump. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 1.97% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$21,742.28 as of...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the US government is backstopping markets and the economy - and warns too much fiscal support will end in disaster
Burry framed government programs such as student debt relief as a "Fiscal Put," and compared them to giving sugar to babies.
WEKU
$350 million for WeWork co-founder shows how broken and biased venture capital is
A reported $350 million investment into a new, yet-to-be-launched real estate venture founded by WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann reveals just how biased the venture capital industry is, experts say.
forkast.news
BTC miner Whinstone countersues Japan’s GMO Internet for US$15 mln
Riot Blockchain (RIOT)’s Bitcoin mining facility Whinstone is seeking at least US$15 million in damages from Japanese tech company GMO Internet in a four-year-long dispute over usage of mining equipment, according to a document filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday.
forkast.news
Tornado Cash storm; Australia plans crypto rules
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 23, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Tornado Cash sanction brews up a storm. Meanwhile, Uniswap blocks over 250 wallet addresses from front end in sanction compliance. Could Australia’s ‘token mapping’ plan be the way forward for crypto regulation?...
