ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Solana, BNB slip, while Cardano rises

Bitcoin and Ether reversed from morning gains in Friday afternoon trading in Asia. Solana was the biggest loser among the top 10 coins by market capitalization, followed by BNB. Fast facts. Bitcoin traded down 1.34% in the past 24 hours to change hands at US$21,440 as of 4 p.m. Hong...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Singapore Intensifies Scrutiny Of Companies Working With Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Singapore is intensifying its scrutiny of cryptocurrency-related companies ahead of planned regulatory changes with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) sending a detailed questionnaire to some applicants and holders of its digital-payments license, Bloomberg reported citing sources. The questions, which were issued over the last month, concentrate on gauging the...
WORLD
forkast.news

More than half of Indian crypto investors want to increase investments: report

Over 50% of Indian crypto investors intend to increase their investments over the next six months as they view the asset class as a long-term investment rather than hype, according to a report by cryptocurrency exchange Kucoin. Fast facts. While 56% of crypto investors believe crypto is the future of...
WORLD
forkast.news

Crypto exchange Bitfinex plans new chain split tokens

IFinex Financial Technologies Limited, which operates the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange, has announced Ethereum chain split tokens (CSTs) to help prepare for all eventualities as the Ethereum merge nears. Fast facts. “The Merge” upgrade involves the Ethereum blockchain’s transition from the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof of stake (PoS), and...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Dbs#Market Volatility#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Dbs Digital Exchange#Dbs Bank
forkast.news

Crypto miners plan to fork Ethereum, will it make a difference to the Merge?

The so-called “Merge” of the Ethereum network plans to take a blockchain with the most developers and a market cap of over US$200 billion to a cheaper, faster and less energy-consuming operating method. Ethereum miners don’t like it. They argue changes made to the network through the...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Ant Group, Malaysian investment bank Kenanga develop crypto wealth app

Ant Group, Chinese tech giant Alibaba’s fintech affiliate, has partnered with Malaysian investment bank Kenanga to launch a wealth management app with features to trade cryptocurrencies. Fast facts. Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad announced on Wednesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Ant Group to develop “SuperApp,” which...
TECHNOLOGY
forkast.news

Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground

Bitcoin and Ether traded higher in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, as the two biggest cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market capitalization made up some marginal ground from the recent slump. Dogecoin fell, marking a 20% loss over the past seven days. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.3% in the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
forkast.news

Shanghai Data Exchange launches untradeable NFTs

The Shanghai Data Exchange has debuted blockchain-based digital assets without allowing secondary trading, a day after the exchange began digital asset trading on Wednesday. The debut occurred despite the Chinese government’s consistent warnings against NFT hype, and as Shanghai’s local government hoped to use NFT to boost the economy.
MARKETS
forkast.news

Binance to suspend ETH deposits, withdrawals during “The Merge”

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, said it will suspend deposits and withdrawals for ETH and ERC-20 during “The Merge,” in support of Ethereum’s migration to the proof-of-stake (PoS) model. Fast facts. Binance said on Thursday that it will do so on Sept....
MARKETS
forkast.news

Crypto ATM Bitcoin Depot unveils US$885 mln SPAC listing plans

Bitcoin Depot has announced its backdoor listing plans on the Nasdaq by the first quarter of 2023 via a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GSR II Meteora at an estimated equity value of US$885 million, the crypto ATM operator said in a statement. Fast facts. Bitcoin Depot allows...
MARKETS
forkast.news

Markets: Ethereum, Ethereum Classic lead crypto gains as Bitcoin posts modest gains

Ethereum and Ethereum Classic headlined the day’s top gainers among the crypto top 100 while Bitcoin traded sideways during early Friday morning trading in Asia. The total crypto market was up 1.3% to US$1.04 trillion while U.S. investors remain shaky as they await guidance on possible interest rate rises from the Federal Reserve.
MARKETS
forkast.news

NFT platform SudoRare vanishes with 519 Ethereum

Non-fungible token (NFT) platform SudoRare has allegedly run off with US$815,000 in user funds and deleted its social media accounts, raising alarms over investor protection. According to PeckShield Inc., a blockchain security and data analytics company, SudoRare took off with 519 $ETH, then valued at US$815,000, with funds transferred to three new addresses.
MARKETS
forkast.news

BTC miner Whinstone countersues Japan’s GMO Internet for US$15 mln

Riot Blockchain (RIOT)’s Bitcoin mining facility Whinstone is seeking at least US$15 million in damages from Japanese tech company GMO Internet in a four-year-long dispute over usage of mining equipment, according to a document filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday.
BUSINESS
forkast.news

Tornado Cash storm; Australia plans crypto rules

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 23, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Tornado Cash sanction brews up a storm. Meanwhile, Uniswap blocks over 250 wallet addresses from front end in sanction compliance. Could Australia’s ‘token mapping’ plan be the way forward for crypto regulation?...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy