Kevin Hart’s new vegan fast-food restaurant is shaking up the LA restaurant scene. Kevin Hart’s highly anticipated vegan restaurant opens its doors! Hart House is the newest plant-based eatery in Los Angeles. And we are obsessed! Why? Because the menu boasts vegan versions of comfort staples. So, you will enjoy options from crispy chicken handhelds to nuggets with zesty dipping sauces. Located in Westchester, this spot will be your new go-to in no time!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO