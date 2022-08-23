Read full article on original website
Self-charging device built of sea salt produces electricity from air moisture
This new invention is highly scalable since its raw materials are commercially available and easy to access.
Researchers develop 3D printed creative ice structures, including an octopus
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), a private research institute in Pennsylvania, have developed a method for 3D printing tiny artistic ice structures. The high-speed, reproducible fabrication method turns the 3D printing process "inside out," according to an article published on the university's official website. "Using our 3D ice process,...
Phys.org
Miniaturized high-performance filter capacitor based on structurally integrated carbon tube grids
A research team led by Prof. Meng Guowen from the Institute Solid State Physics, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), cooperating with Prof. Wei Bingqing of the University of Delaware, Newark, U.S., successfully developed structurally integrated, highly-oriented carbon tube (CT) grids as electrodes of electric double-layer capacitors (EDLCs) to significantly improve in the frequency response performance and the areal and volumetric capacitances at the corresponding frequency. It is expected to be used as a high-performance small-sized alternating current (AC) line-filtering capacitor in electronic circuits, providing the essential materials and technology for the miniaturization and portability of electronic products.
Nature.com
Replica-mold nanopatterned PHEMA hydrogel surfaces for ophthalmic applications
Biomimicking native tissues and organs require the development of advanced hydrogels. The patterning of hydrogel surfaces may enhance the cellular functionality and therapeutic efficacy of implants. For example, nanopatterning of the intraocular lens (IOL) surface can suppress the upregulation of cytoskeleton proteins (actin and actinin) within the cells in contact with the IOL surface and, hence, prevent secondary cataracts causing blurry or opaque vision. Here we introduce a fast and efficient method for fabricating arrays consisting of millions of individual nanostructures on the hydrogel surface. In particular, we have prepared the randomly distributed nanopillars on poly(2-hydroxyethyl methacrylate) hydrogel using replica molding and show that the number, shape, and arrangement of nanostructures are fully adjustable. Characterization by atomic force microscopy revealed that all nanopillars were of similar shape, narrow size distribution, and without significant defects. In imprint lithography, choosing the appropriate hydrogel composition is critical. As hydrogels with imprinted nanostructures mimic the natural cell environment, they can find applications in fundamental cell biology research, e.g., they can tune cell attachment and inhibit or promote cell clustering by a specific arrangement of protrusive nanostructures on the hydrogel surface.
Nature.com
X-ray attenuation of bone, soft and adipose tissue in CT from 70 to 140Â kV and comparison with 3D printable additive manufacturing materials
Additive manufacturing and 3D printing are widely used in medical imaging to produce phantoms for image quality optimization, imaging protocol definition, comparison of image quality between different imaging systems, dosimetry, and quality control. Anthropomorphic phantoms mimic tissues and contrasts in real patients with regard to X-ray attenuation, as well as dependence on X-ray spectra. If used with different X-ray energies, or to optimize the spectrum for a certain procedure, the energy dependence of the attenuation must replicate the corresponding energy dependence of the tissues mimicked, or at least be similar. In the latter case the materials' Hounsfield values need to be known exactly to allow to correct contrast and contrast to noise ratios accordingly for different beam energies. Fresh bovine and porcine tissues including soft and adipose tissues, and hard tissues from soft spongious bone to cortical bone were scanned at different energies, and reference values of attenuation in Hounsfield units (HU) determined. Mathematical model equations describing CT number dependence on kV for bones of arbitrary density, and for adipose tissues are derived. These data can be used to select appropriate phantom constituents, compare CT values with arbitrary phantom materials, and calculate correction factors for phantoms consisting of materials with an energy dependence different to the tissues. Using data on a wide number of additive manufacturing and 3D printing materials, CT numbers and their energy dependence were compared to those of the tissues. Two commercially available printing filaments containing calcium carbonate powder imitate bone tissues with high accuracy at all kV values. Average adipose tissue can be duplicated by several off-the-shelf printing polymers. Since suitable printing materials typically exhibit a too high density for the desired attenuation of especially soft tissues, controlled density reduction by underfilling might improve tissue equivalence.
Nature.com
Experiments with levitated force sensor challenge theories of dark energy
Various theories have been proposed for the nature of dark energy. It is therefore essential to directly verify or rule out these theories by experiment. Despite substantial efforts in astrophysical observations and laboratory experiments, previous tests are not sufficiently accurate to provide decisive conclusions as to the validity of these theories. One particularly compelling idea-the so-called chameleon theory-describes an ultra-light scalar field that couples to normal-matter fields and leaves measurable effects that are not explained by the four fundamental interactions, a so-called fifth force. Here, using a diamagnetically levitated force sensor, we extend previous tests by nearly two orders of magnitude, covering the entire physically plausible parameter space of cosmologically viable chameleon models. We find no evidence for the fifth force predicted by chameleon models. Our results decisively rule out the basic chameleon model as a candidate for dark energy and demonstrate the robustness of laboratory experiments for unveiling the nature of dark energy in the future. The methodology developed here could be further applied to study a broad range of fundamental physics.
MIT engineers develop a chip-free, wireless electronic skin to monitor health
In a significant development, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers have developed a new category of wireless wearable skin-like sensors for health monitoring that doesn't require batteries or an internal processor. The team's sensor design is a form of electronic skin, or "e-skin" — a flexible, semiconducting film that conforms...
Phys.org
New granular hydrogel bioink could expand possibilities for tissue bioprinting
Every day in the United States, 17 people die waiting for an organ transplant, and every nine minutes, another person is added to the transplant waiting list, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration. One potential solution to alleviate the shortage is to develop biomaterials that can be three-dimensionally (3D) printed as complex organ shapes, capable of hosting cells and forming tissues. Attempts so far, though, have fallen short, with the so-called bulk hydrogel bioinks failing to integrate into the body properly and support cells in thick tissue constructs.
Nature.com
Microtubule lattice spacing governs cohesive envelope formation of tau family proteins
Tau is an intrinsically disordered microtubule-associated protein (MAP) implicated in neurodegenerative disease. On microtubules, tau molecules segregate into two kinetically distinct phases, consisting of either independently diffusing molecules or interacting molecules that form cohesive 'envelopes' around microtubules. Envelopes differentially regulate lattice accessibility for other MAPs, but the mechanism of envelope formation remains unclear. Here we find that tau envelopes form cooperatively, locally altering the spacing of tubulin dimers within the microtubule lattice. Envelope formation compacted the underlying lattice, whereas lattice extension induced tau envelope disassembly. Investigating other members of the tau family, we find that MAP2 similarly forms envelopes governed by lattice spacing, whereas MAP4 cannot. Envelopes differentially biased motor protein movement, suggesting that tau family members could spatially divide the microtubule surface into functionally distinct regions. We conclude that the interdependent allostery between lattice spacing and cooperative envelope formation provides the molecular basis for spatial regulation of microtubule-based processes by tau and MAP2.
Phys.org
Network assembly through cell division: How nerve cells in the brain connect during development
ETH Zurich researchers have developed a model that explains how nerve cells in the brain connect during development. Their model reveals that the crucial factor is progressive cell division. This process leads naturally to the formation of molecular addresses that lets neurons navigate. The human brain is by far the...
Cannabix Tech Correlates THC In Breath And Blood Using Its Hardware In Southern US Study
Cannabix Technologies Inc. BLOZF BLO developer of marijuana breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace, continues to successfully test a supplemental version of its FAIMS technology for detection of THC and related analytes in human breath in new comprehensive multi-analysis study of subjects under the influence of marijuana in the southern United States.
science.org
High-specificity protection against radiation-induced bone loss by a pulsed electromagnetic field
Radiotherapy increases tumor cure and survival rates; however, radiotherapy-induced bone damage remains a common issue for which effective countermeasures are lacking, especially considering tumor recurrence risks. We report a high-specificity protection technique based on noninvasive electromagnetic field (EMF). A unique pulsed-burst EMF (PEMF) at 15 Hz and 2 mT induces notable Ca2+ oscillations with robust Ca2+ spikes in osteoblasts in contrast to other waveforms. This waveform parameter substantially inhibits radiotherapy-induced bone loss by specifically modulating osteoblasts without affecting other bone cell types or tumor cells. Mechanistically, primary cilia are identified as major PEMF sensors in osteoblasts, and the differentiated ciliary expression dominates distinct PEMF sensitivity between osteoblasts and tumor cells. PEMF-induced unique Ca2+ oscillations depend on interactions between ciliary polycystins-1/2 and endoplasmic reticulum, which activates the Ras/MAPK/AP-1 axis and subsequent DNA repair Ku70 transcription. Our study introduces a previously unidentified method against radiation-induced bone damage in a noninvasive, cost-effective, and highly specific manner.
Nature.com
Reconfigurable electro-optical logic gates using a 2-layer multilayer perceptron
In this work, we aim to use the optical amplifiers, directional couplers and phase modulators to build the electro-optical gates. Thanks to the 2-layer-multilayer-perceptron structure, the inversion of matrix is performed to obtain the coupling ratio of the directional couplers and the phase delay of the phase modulators. The electro-optical OR, AND, XOR, NAND, NOR and XNOR gates are demonstrated. Moreover, we not only study the results under the ideal condition of device, but also discuss the imperfect situation with 1% error of fabrication or operation to study the tolerance of this system. Through our simulation results, the visibility of the gate output can be higher than 0.83. The gates can be fabricated in a silicon-based chip to develop the integrated optics computing system.
physiciansweekly.com
Left-Sided VHD Detection: Deep Learning ECG Analysis
Valvular heart disease continues to go undiagnosed while being a significant cause of cardiovascular morbidity and death. Electrocardiography (ECG) deep learning analysis may help identify mitral regurgitation (MR), aortic regurgitation (AR), and aortic stenosis (AS). For a study, researchers sought to develop deep learning ECG algorithms to detect both individual and combined AS, AR, and MR in mild to severe cases.
Nature.com
Conservation of orbital angular momentum and polarization through biological waveguides
A major roadblock to the development of photonic sensors is the scattering associated with many biological systems. We show the conservation of photonic states through optically self-arranged biological waveguides, for the first time, which can be implemented to transmit light through scattering media. The conservation of optical properties of light through biological waveguides allows for the transmission of high bandwidth information with low loss through scattering media. Here, we experimentally demonstrate the conservation of polarization state and orbital angular momentum of light through a self-arranged biological waveguide, several centimeters long, in a sheep red blood cell suspension. We utilize nonlinear optical effects to self-trap cells, which form waveguides at 532Â nm and 780Â nm wavelengths. Moreover, we use the formed waveguide channels to couple and guide probe beams without altering the information. The formed biological waveguides are in a sub-diffusive scattering regime, so the photons' information degrades insignificantly over several centimeters of propagation through the scattering media. Our results show the potential of biological waveguides as a methodology for the development of novel photonic biosensors, biomedical devices that require optical wireless communication, and the development of new approaches to noninvasive biomedical imaging.
