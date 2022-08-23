ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

hoosierstateofmind.com

Indiana basketball: Strengths and weaknesses for 2022-23

Mike Woodson has a lot of strengths, and some weaknesses, for his Indiana basketball roster this upcoming season and things continue to trend in the right direction. The Hoosiers played strong basketball at times last season, but there are still some things that bring them down as a unit as we approach the 2022-23 season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX Sports

Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX

A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FanSided

Indiana basketball: Projected starting lineup and key players for 2022-23

Indiana basketball is less than 80 days away from tipping off the season against Morehead State on November 7th and Mike Woodson has the talent and players to win this season. Not to sound like an over-excited fan, but this is one of the most exciting seasons for Indiana basketball fans since 2016-17, where the Hoosiers were ranked in the preseason AP polls at 11, which is likely around the spot where they’ll be ranked for this upcoming preseason rankings.
desmetmirror.com

Football team travels to Indy for season opener

Last minute scheduling conflicts left new Athletic Director Harold Barker and Head Coach John Merritt scrambling to find a meaningful week one game. This Saturday, the team will take a bus to Indianapolis, Indiana to play Springfield High School (Ohio) at Brebeuf Jesuit Prep. “It took quite a bit of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

New Fishers business focuses on stretching

A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
FISHERS, IN
wgnradio.com

Five reasons to visit Bloomington, Indiana

Erin White, the Director of Leisure Marketing & Media for Visit Bloomington, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the unique local restaurants, bars, shops and venues Bloomington has to offer. Also, Erin discusses why Bloomington was named one of the 22 Best Places to Travel in the US in 2022.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1

Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
buildingindiana.com

Nevada Logistics Firm Expands in Indiana, $28M

ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, IN location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in Reno, NV, ITS’s West Coast distribution space...
WHITESTOWN, IN
#Indiana Hoosiers#Closing Argument#Ap
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident

Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking. Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

ClusterTruck reopening in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — ClusterTruck is set to reopen the Castleton location on Sept. 6. It will allow the business to expand service to northern Indianapolis. “We are so excited to be ready to reopen our Castleton location,” said Tim McIntosh, ClusterTruck executive chef. “ We have the ‘A-Team’ in place, a menu that will knock your socks off – including new Indian dishes."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

