hoosierstateofmind.com
Indiana basketball: Strengths and weaknesses for 2022-23
Mike Woodson has a lot of strengths, and some weaknesses, for his Indiana basketball roster this upcoming season and things continue to trend in the right direction. The Hoosiers played strong basketball at times last season, but there are still some things that bring them down as a unit as we approach the 2022-23 season.
FOX Sports
Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX
A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Penix Jr., former Indiana Hoosier, learns fate in Washington QB competition
Michael Penix Jr. will be the starting quarterback at Washington, the program announced Tuesday. Penix beat out sophomore Dylan Morris and redshirt freshman Sam Huard to be the Huskies’ QB1. After 4 seasons at Indiana, Penix transferred to Washington. He reunited with Kalen DeBoer. The former Indiana quarterbacks coach...
Indiana basketball: Projected starting lineup and key players for 2022-23
Indiana basketball is less than 80 days away from tipping off the season against Morehead State on November 7th and Mike Woodson has the talent and players to win this season. Not to sound like an over-excited fan, but this is one of the most exciting seasons for Indiana basketball fans since 2016-17, where the Hoosiers were ranked in the preseason AP polls at 11, which is likely around the spot where they’ll be ranked for this upcoming preseason rankings.
desmetmirror.com
Football team travels to Indy for season opener
Last minute scheduling conflicts left new Athletic Director Harold Barker and Head Coach John Merritt scrambling to find a meaningful week one game. This Saturday, the team will take a bus to Indianapolis, Indiana to play Springfield High School (Ohio) at Brebeuf Jesuit Prep. “It took quite a bit of...
Current Publishing
New Fishers business focuses on stretching
A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
wgnradio.com
Five reasons to visit Bloomington, Indiana
Erin White, the Director of Leisure Marketing & Media for Visit Bloomington, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the unique local restaurants, bars, shops and venues Bloomington has to offer. Also, Erin discusses why Bloomington was named one of the 22 Best Places to Travel in the US in 2022.
Indiana State Fair attracts more than 837,000 people in 2022
The 165th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday following 18 days of summertime fun and attracted a total of 837,568 fairgoers, an increase over 2021 fair attendance.
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
Cousins Subs plans Indianapolis expansion with first stores to open in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – A Midwest sub sandwich chain hopes to add up to seven Indianapolis-area locations over the next few years. Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs plans to open its first two Indy locations in 2023. The regional chain has nearly 100 sub shops in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. The chain has signed leases for its first two […]
buildingindiana.com
Nevada Logistics Firm Expands in Indiana, $28M
ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, announced the expansion of its Midwest headquarters, investing $28M into the Whitestown, IN location. The new facility includes two warehouses totaling nearly 600,000 square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in Reno, NV, ITS’s West Coast distribution space...
IU’s Xavier Johnson gets probation after pleading guilty to reckless driving
Xavier Johnson was sentenced to roughly a year of probation after he pleaded guilty to reckless driving.
Jeff Gordon stepping out of retirement to race in IMS road course Labor Day weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is briefly stepping out of retirement to compete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course over Labor Day weekend. Gordon will race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands, a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident
Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking. Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road...
These Indiana historic landmarks are in the most danger according to new list
From a church designed by a trailblazing Black architect to a neglected mansion, an Indiana organization is warning people about 10 historic Indiana landmarks in jeopardy.
WATCH: Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn eating world record at Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS — The number one ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, likely broke a world record for popcorn eating Tuesday afternoon at Victory Field prior to the Indianapolis Indians game. Chestnut, who now lives in Westfield, Indiana, set out to eat over 28 servings of 24 ounces of popcorn in under 8 minutes. […]
California man thanking IU doctor for saving his feet from amputation
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, a California man made a special trip to Indianapolis to thank an IU Health doctor who saved his feet from being amputated. “I’m just grateful for him. I’m grateful for him to take the time to give a chance and to go above and beyond,” Vimal Patel said.
ClusterTruck reopening in Castleton
INDIANAPOLIS — ClusterTruck is set to reopen the Castleton location on Sept. 6. It will allow the business to expand service to northern Indianapolis. “We are so excited to be ready to reopen our Castleton location,” said Tim McIntosh, ClusterTruck executive chef. “ We have the ‘A-Team’ in place, a menu that will knock your socks off – including new Indian dishes."
Greenwood Police, like many Indiana police departments, faces recruitment challenge
GREENWOOD, Ind. — To help recruit more police to IMPD, the city of Indianapolis is boosting salaries and adding bonuses for new officers. But law enforcement recruitment challenges aren't exclusive to Indy. The Greenwood Police Department is competing for cops, too. Ofc. Nicole Lisch was top of her class...
