DBusiness Daily Update: Detroit Pistons 2022-23 Schedule Sees LeBron James, Other Stars Coming to Motor City, and More

Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Phoenix Suns Just Made A Huge Announcement
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns made a big announcement that should have fans very excited.
Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade
It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Nets To Sign Carmelo Anthony But They’re Not Interested
After the first wave of free agency, the NBA transaction period essentially went quiet as everyone waited to see what the Brooklyn Nets would do with Kevin Durant after the superstar requested a trade. But ultimately, after weeks of trade talks and negotiations, Durant won’t be going anywhere as the...
Lakers looking at adding Dennis Schroder at $83 million discount
The Los Angeles Lakers are still rounding out their roster and may be forced to mend some bridges with point guard Dennis Schroder. The Lakers may always have been longshots for Kyrie Irving, considering the complexities needed to finalize a deal. But that possibility is firmly ended with the news that the Nets and Kevin Durant have reached an agreement and the team is planning on pushing into next season with both Durant and Irving on the roster.
Warriors’ Draymond Green fires message to Lakers star LeBron James’ haters
LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth. Yes, you read that right, and here are...
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos
In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Former Lakers champion says team needs to get Buddy Hield and Myles Turner to get ring after Beverley trade
Los Angeles Lakers legend Rick Fox had a message for the team for how it can win another NBA championship. Following the Lakers’ deal for guard Patrick Beverley on Wednesday night, Fox shared two more players that he would like to see the team acquire ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.
Lakers News: LA Insider Pushes for Buddy Hield-Myles Turner Trade
The Lakers should consider moving to plan B with trade talks with Brooklyn seemingly off
NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
Emoni Bates officially transfers to Eastern Michigan
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates has officially transferred to Eastern Michigan. The school announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-9 guard will play for his hometown Eagles this season, nearly two months after Bates shared his plans on social media. “I love my city and coming home to do something...
The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Not Interested In Dwight Howard Or Carmelo Anthony
On Wednesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Brooklyn Nets are not interested in Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard. Both former All-Stars played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
MLB
Detroit Pistons Package
Bid now on this Detroit Pistons autographed package, which includes an autographed Cade Cunningham jersey, autographed Isiah Stewart basketball and autographed Saddiq Bey basketball. To support the Detroit Tigers Foundation mission to enhance lives through the game of baseball, with a focus on youth, education and recreation, please visit. Auction...
Yardbarker
Trade Notes: Lakers, Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker, Donovan Mitchell
The trade that is sending Patrick Beverley from the Jazz to Lakers has been finalized, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. In return, as we relayed, the Jazz are receiving Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. What will Beverley bring to the Lakers? Actually, it’s fairly evident. His tenacity and passion can...
Detroit Tigers game score vs. Texas Rangers: How to watch tonight's game
Detroit Tigers (48-77) vs. Texas Rangers (57-67) When: 8:05 p.m. Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas. ...
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Michigan officials tweak subsidies for 4 big Dan Gilbert projects in Detroit
Development officials in Lansing approved changes Tuesday to state-level subsidies for four Dan Gilbert building projects in downtown Detroit, although kept the maximum possible amount of the $618 million in tax-capture subsidies the same. State officials with the quasi-governmental Michigan Strategic Fund voted for a request from Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock, to tweak terms of a so-called Transformational Brownfield Plan of...
MLive.com
Meet the top football players to watch in Metro Detroit for 2022 season
High school football action returns to Metro Detroit on Thursday, marking the start of another exciting season brimming with talent all across the area. Here is a look into many players you should keep an eye on this fall. Ethan Clark, RB, Clarkston.
