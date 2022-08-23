WILLIAMSPORT − Colton Spaniol stood at the penalty mark in front of Miami Trace's goal and steadied himself. A few cheers of encouragement rained onto the field as Westfall fans cheered the senior on before his penalty kick. There was just two minutes left in the match, and Westfall was in desperate need of a goal to prevent a shutout loss in its home opener. Spaniol kicked the ball to his left, and it sailed past...

WILLIAMSPORT, OH ・ 18 MINUTES AGO