ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sec#Preview#Dan Joe#Conference Division
On3.com

4-star LSU OL Emery Jones signs first major NIL deal

Emery Jones, the coveted On3 Consensus four-star interior offensive line recruit who was one of the top prospects in LSU’s 2022 recruiting class, has agreed to his first major NIL deal. Jones, who was ranked as the nation’s sixth-best interior offensive lineman and No. 100 overall, announced he’s agreed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Chillicothe Gazette

Westfall boys soccer shows mark of progress despite tie with Miami Trace

WILLIAMSPORT − Colton Spaniol stood at the penalty mark in front of Miami Trace's goal and steadied himself. A few cheers of encouragement rained onto the field as Westfall fans cheered the senior on before his penalty kick. There was just two minutes left in the match, and Westfall was in desperate need of a goal to prevent a shutout loss in its home opener. Spaniol kicked the ball to his left, and it sailed past...
WILLIAMSPORT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy