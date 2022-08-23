I can’t pretend to know everything there is to know about the world of college football. I focus mainly on the Big Ten because that’s where Purdue is and those are the teams I care about. There are some minor exceptions of course since Purdue has historically had a rivalry with Notre Dame I do pay attention there. Of course they may be a member of the Big Ten (Big Ten 2: The Search for More Money) in the future so I’m not sure that counts. With that in mind I wanted to check out what our partners at Draft Kings had to say about Purdue’s chances of winning the Big Ten West, the Big Ten, and what the predicted win total was.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO