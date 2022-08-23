ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hammerandrails.com

Who are the Key Players for Purdue Football?

Purdue football starts in one week. That almost seems unbelievable. We’ve been without Purdue football for so long that it feels good to have it coming up behind us fast in the rear view mirror. So it’s time for Casey and I to buckle down and really focus on the Purdue squad and who we think the key pieces are.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

What Do The Bookmakers Think of Purdue?

I can’t pretend to know everything there is to know about the world of college football. I focus mainly on the Big Ten because that’s where Purdue is and those are the teams I care about. There are some minor exceptions of course since Purdue has historically had a rivalry with Notre Dame I do pay attention there. Of course they may be a member of the Big Ten (Big Ten 2: The Search for More Money) in the future so I’m not sure that counts. With that in mind I wanted to check out what our partners at Draft Kings had to say about Purdue’s chances of winning the Big Ten West, the Big Ten, and what the predicted win total was.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Hayes: The truth is uncomfortable. Penn State better hope it's fixable

They were Big Ten champions not long ago. Should’ve advanced to the Playoff, too. Now here we are, 5 years later, and what are we to make of Penn State?. How to analyze a storied program that has won 42 games since that championship season in 2016 — yet now clearly sits as the No. 4 team in its own division?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fox8tv.com

Little League World Series

The Hollidaysburg Tigers kept their win streak, and their season, alive at Williamsport Tuesday, defeating the team from Hagerstown, Indiana by a score of 10-0. Hollidaysburg has won three straight games after losing their first game of the tournament last Thursday. Chase Link started the scoring early for the Tigers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
City
State College, PA
City
Home, PA
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
State College, PA
Football
State College

State College man bikes across America

STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Golf tournament raises over $170K for UPMC

The Susquehanna Health Foundation raised a grand total of $172,900 through its 40th annual golf invitational at the Williamsport Country Club on August 8. A combination of sponsorships, donations, and auctions raised the funds to benefit the Susquehanna Strong Comprehensive Campaign. Specifically, funds will support the renovation and expansion of the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute at Williamsport and the Sue Young Endowment for the recruitment, retention, and education of clinical staff...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Center#American Football#College Football#Northwestern#The Nittany Lions
wkok.com

Pittsburgh Woman Okay After Overturning Twice on I-80

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – A Pittsburgh woman was treated and released from the hospital after she overturned on I-80 last Saturday. Milton state police say injured was 22-year-old Emily Yosi, they say she was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries. A Geisinger spokesperson says Yosi was treated and released the same day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WLFI.com

Development wanted for ex-railroad lots in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials are looking for a developer to give two long-vacant lots a facelift. Decades ago, the lots on either side of South Fourth Street near Kossuth Street were home to railroad tracks. That was a time when Lafayette's downtown was crisscrossed by a major rail corridor.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTAJ

Atherton construction to span 2.5 years, but to have create long-term benefits

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multimillion-dollar construction project is working to improve the quality of life in State College, but creating some detours for drivers, pedestrians, and first responders. “There is a lot of infrastructure that is underneath the roadway,” PennDOT Construction Manager Marc Maney said. “It’s old. It’s deteriorating.” Maney said the $31 […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Pocono Update

Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population

The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
State College

Rutter’s Looking to Build Second Centre County Location

Convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is looking to expand its presence in Centre County with a new location in the State College area. The York-based company’s second location in the county would be along Blue Course Drive at the West College Avenue intersection in Ferguson Township, according to a preliminary subdivision plan and discussion at Monday’s township planning commission meeting.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

High-speed chase lands Tyrone man in UPMC Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was rushed to UPMC Altoona after police said he tried to flee from a traffic stop only to crash and be thrown from his SUV. The chase began Aug. 20, on Route 220 (South Eagle Valley Road) in Snyder Township when state police attempted to pull over […]
WGAL

Pennsylvania lawmakers discuss how to pay for fixing, replacing major bridges

Pennsylvania lawmakers are discussing how to cover the cost of fixing and replacing major bridges, now that a tolling plan is off the table. One bridge that is a candidate for replacement is the Interstate 83 South Bridge which connects Cumberland and Dauphin counties. "It's the uniting bridge in our...
abandonedspaces.com

The Former SCI Cresson Has Gotten a New Lease on Life As a Hydroponic Farm

Located along Old Route 22 in Cresson Township, Pennsylvania sits the remains of a former medium-security, all-male correctional facility. Known as State Correctional Institution (SCI) – Cresson, it first began life as a tuberculosis hospital, before transitioning into a psychiatric hospital and, finally, a prison. Today, the property is...
CRESSON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy