hammerandrails.com
Who are the Key Players for Purdue Football?
Purdue football starts in one week. That almost seems unbelievable. We’ve been without Purdue football for so long that it feels good to have it coming up behind us fast in the rear view mirror. So it’s time for Casey and I to buckle down and really focus on the Purdue squad and who we think the key pieces are.
hammerandrails.com
What Do The Bookmakers Think of Purdue?
I can’t pretend to know everything there is to know about the world of college football. I focus mainly on the Big Ten because that’s where Purdue is and those are the teams I care about. There are some minor exceptions of course since Purdue has historically had a rivalry with Notre Dame I do pay attention there. Of course they may be a member of the Big Ten (Big Ten 2: The Search for More Money) in the future so I’m not sure that counts. With that in mind I wanted to check out what our partners at Draft Kings had to say about Purdue’s chances of winning the Big Ten West, the Big Ten, and what the predicted win total was.
saturdaytradition.com
Hayes: The truth is uncomfortable. Penn State better hope it's fixable
They were Big Ten champions not long ago. Should’ve advanced to the Playoff, too. Now here we are, 5 years later, and what are we to make of Penn State?. How to analyze a storied program that has won 42 games since that championship season in 2016 — yet now clearly sits as the No. 4 team in its own division?
fox8tv.com
Little League World Series
The Hollidaysburg Tigers kept their win streak, and their season, alive at Williamsport Tuesday, defeating the team from Hagerstown, Indiana by a score of 10-0. Hollidaysburg has won three straight games after losing their first game of the tournament last Thursday. Chase Link started the scoring early for the Tigers...
Former PSU president Spanier writes book on Sandusky scandal: ‘Miscarriage of justice’
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As Penn State fans look forward to the upcoming season, a former president is taking a look back at the most challenging time in the university’s history. Graham Spanier has released a new book about the Jerry Sandusky scandal that cost him his job and his reputation as he tries […]
Penn State commit, star Pa. running back suffers season ending injury: reports
Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery emerged as one of the top players in Pennsylvania as a junior, but it looks like he won’t get an opportunity to put on the pads again as a senior. According to multiple reports Tuesday, the Penn State commit suffered a knee injury...
State College
State College man bikes across America
STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
Golf tournament raises over $170K for UPMC
The Susquehanna Health Foundation raised a grand total of $172,900 through its 40th annual golf invitational at the Williamsport Country Club on August 8. A combination of sponsorships, donations, and auctions raised the funds to benefit the Susquehanna Strong Comprehensive Campaign. Specifically, funds will support the renovation and expansion of the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute at Williamsport and the Sue Young Endowment for the recruitment, retention, and education of clinical staff...
wkok.com
Pittsburgh Woman Okay After Overturning Twice on I-80
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – A Pittsburgh woman was treated and released from the hospital after she overturned on I-80 last Saturday. Milton state police say injured was 22-year-old Emily Yosi, they say she was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries. A Geisinger spokesperson says Yosi was treated and released the same day.
WLFI.com
Development wanted for ex-railroad lots in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials are looking for a developer to give two long-vacant lots a facelift. Decades ago, the lots on either side of South Fourth Street near Kossuth Street were home to railroad tracks. That was a time when Lafayette's downtown was crisscrossed by a major rail corridor.
Atherton construction to span 2.5 years, but to have create long-term benefits
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multimillion-dollar construction project is working to improve the quality of life in State College, but creating some detours for drivers, pedestrians, and first responders. “There is a lot of infrastructure that is underneath the roadway,” PennDOT Construction Manager Marc Maney said. “It’s old. It’s deteriorating.” Maney said the $31 […]
Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population
The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
State College
Rutter’s Looking to Build Second Centre County Location
Convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is looking to expand its presence in Centre County with a new location in the State College area. The York-based company’s second location in the county would be along Blue Course Drive at the West College Avenue intersection in Ferguson Township, according to a preliminary subdivision plan and discussion at Monday’s township planning commission meeting.
New rules alter parking customs at Little League World Series
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This year, Little League changed some of its security policies, including closing all but one public entrance, so everyone enters the complex through one gate. That has led to some changes for drivers. Joe Eck lives right outside the main entrance of the Little League...
High-speed chase lands Tyrone man in UPMC Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was rushed to UPMC Altoona after police said he tried to flee from a traffic stop only to crash and be thrown from his SUV. The chase began Aug. 20, on Route 220 (South Eagle Valley Road) in Snyder Township when state police attempted to pull over […]
Public to decide if warranted noise barriers will be built along central Pa. thruway
SHAMOKIN DAM – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has determined noise barriers are warranted and feasible in five neighborhoods along the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Snyder County. Whether they will be built will depend on the wishes of the residents in those neighborhoods, Matt...
WGAL
Pennsylvania lawmakers discuss how to pay for fixing, replacing major bridges
Pennsylvania lawmakers are discussing how to cover the cost of fixing and replacing major bridges, now that a tolling plan is off the table. One bridge that is a candidate for replacement is the Interstate 83 South Bridge which connects Cumberland and Dauphin counties. "It's the uniting bridge in our...
abandonedspaces.com
The Former SCI Cresson Has Gotten a New Lease on Life As a Hydroponic Farm
Located along Old Route 22 in Cresson Township, Pennsylvania sits the remains of a former medium-security, all-male correctional facility. Known as State Correctional Institution (SCI) – Cresson, it first began life as a tuberculosis hospital, before transitioning into a psychiatric hospital and, finally, a prison. Today, the property is...
The results are in: Here’s the best food stand at the Grange Fair, according to you
The top five included concession stands specializing in pierogies, sticky buns, ice cream and roast pork.
Police: Drunk teen breaks into Clearfield Walmart after Sheetz disturbance
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen is facing charges after he caused a disturbance at a Clearfield County Sheetz before breaking into a Walmart, according to police. On Sunday, Aug. 21 at 3:32 a.m. the Lawrence Township Police received a call about Arontino Giovanelli, 19. According to the report, he was disturbing customers inside the […]
