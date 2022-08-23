For months, rumors have circulated that Kate Middleton and Prince William were planning for a move to Windsor, where they could be away from the hustle and bustle of Kensington Palace and be closer to Queen Elizabeth as she ages. As early as May, reports emerged that the family had settled on Adelaide Cottage, on the Windsor Home Park estate, as their new home, but the couple have not yet confirmed that the move is imminent. According to the Telegraph, however, the move is set to take place in the next two or three weeks, and the family will be downsizing in one major way: Their longtime live-in nanny Maria Borrallo will no longer have a bedroom at their home.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO