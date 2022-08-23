Read full article on original website
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Metrics: Interpretation and Integrations
Clinicians who provide care for persons with diabetes are excited about continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). The technology with CGM is evolving and becoming more reliable and affordable; as it does, its use is increasing. Some experts expect that within a few years, all persons with diabetes will have access to this tool, not just those with the most serious disease. In other words, CGM is expected to become a ubiquitous standard of care.1 As medical engineers refine the abilities of CGM, they anticipate creating large databases that fold CGM data into several other data sources (eg, biomarkers from laboratory tests, clinical registries, electronic health records [EHRs], prescription registries). They also plan to have the patient’s medical devices for diabetes (blood glucose monitoring devices, insulin pumps and pens, and other variables collected by mobile apps) communicate to each other about diet, exercise, and medication. They call this the CGM digital ecosystem.1.
Low-Dose Edoxaban Safe, Effective in Older Patients With AFib, High Bleeding Risk
This subanalysis of data from the ELDERCARE-AF trial investigated the safety and effectiveness of a 15-mg daily dose of the factor Xa inhibitor among older patients who have atrial fibrillation (AFib). Edoxaban, an oral anticoagulant and factor Xa inhibitor, was shown to be safe and effective (vs placebo) among patients...
Understanding the Benefits of Multiple Options for PrEP Therapy
Frank J. Palella Jr, MD: In thinking about the multiple modalities that are available for PrEP, this gives us opportunities to customize therapy even more. There are persons for whom intermittent PrEP might be appropriate, and certainly, for some people, daily oral pill-taking might be the right thing. However, the bar has been clearly raised by the availability of injectable PrEP, as evidenced from the data of HPTN 083 and 084, and I think it's set a new standard for diverse types of patients, for MGM [transgender men] and cisgender men, for cisgender women, for people of color, for transgender women in 083. It is wonderful that we have different types of PrEP to offer patients, but in terms of effectiveness, tolerability, and adherence, the new option demonstrated by injectable PrEP with cabotegravir, with Apretude, has set a new standard.
Secukinumab Linked to Longer Time to JIA Disease Flare
Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) disease flare was significantly longer in children with enthesitis-related arthritis and juvenile psoriatic arthritis treated with secukinumab compared with placebo. Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) disease flare was significantly longer in children with the JIA subtypes enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA) and juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) treated with secukinumab...
COPD Transition Bundle May Lower Risk of Hospital Readmission
Findings from this multicenter randomized controlled trial showed that the transition bundle was associated with a lower risk of 7-day and 30-day hospital readmission from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Real-world findings indicate that a transition bundle for hospitalized patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) lowers their chance of...
Dr Sigrun Hallmeyer Highlights Clinical Achievements and Barriers in Melanoma
In this interview with The American Journal of Managed Care®, Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD, medical director of Advocate Lutheran General Hospital’s Cancer Service Line and co-director of medical research at Advocate Aurora Health, in Illinois, touches on several important topics within the melanoma space. Sigrun Hallmeyer, MD, is medical...
CKD Health Disparities and Their Consequences
Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: When we think about kidney disease really does disproportionately affect communities of color and something that we’re very aware of, particularly the African American population. And with these individuals almost 4 times more likely to have kidney failure compared to their white counterparts. Considering that health disparities and inequities, things that’ve we’ve spoken about thus far negatively impact patient outcomes, what are some of the consequences of these health disparities in CKD?
