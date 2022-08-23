Frank J. Palella Jr, MD: In thinking about the multiple modalities that are available for PrEP, this gives us opportunities to customize therapy even more. There are persons for whom intermittent PrEP might be appropriate, and certainly, for some people, daily oral pill-taking might be the right thing. However, the bar has been clearly raised by the availability of injectable PrEP, as evidenced from the data of HPTN 083 and 084, and I think it's set a new standard for diverse types of patients, for MGM [transgender men] and cisgender men, for cisgender women, for people of color, for transgender women in 083. It is wonderful that we have different types of PrEP to offer patients, but in terms of effectiveness, tolerability, and adherence, the new option demonstrated by injectable PrEP with cabotegravir, with Apretude, has set a new standard.

HOMELESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO