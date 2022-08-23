ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

China censors ‘Minions’ movie with alternate ending

By Sloane Glass
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qVpEO_0hS6W0Gq00

( NewsNation ) — Moviegoers in China watching the newest film in the “Despicable Me” franchise will experience a slightly different ending than those in other countries.

The country altered “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” a prequel that explains how Gru becomes a villain. In the movie, a teen Gru wants to be a villain and interviews to join a club full of bad guys.

Released in July in the U.S., the Hollywood version ends with Gru walking off with co-conspirator “Wild Knuckles,” who faked his own death to evade capture.

Chinese authorities rewrote the ending with subtitled still images saying “Wild Knuckles” was caught and locked up for 20 years. And Gru eventually becomes a good guy devoted to raising his family — his biggest accomplishment being a father to his three girls.

Universal Pictures, the studio that released the movie, hasn’t commented on the altered ending.

The movie opened in July and has grossed $835 million worldwide so far. It grossed $3.2 million on opening day in China last Friday.

Influencer Andrew Tate banned from Meta platforms

It isn’t the first time China has given an alternative ending. “Fight Club” came to China within the last year, and the government got rid of the skyscrapers being blown up at the end, instead saying police figured out the plot before the destruction could happen.

Fight Club’s author was OK with the changes.

“In effect what China has done in their single card at the end, they changed it back to be more similar to the book, but for their own reasons,” Chuck Palahniuk said in an interview with TMZ in January .

The original ending was later restored .

There’s a long list of U.S. productions that have been changed. LGBTQ plots in “Friends” were taken out when it started streaming in China this year, and Disney’s animated film “Lightyear” didn’t release in China because the company behind that film refused to remove a scene of two female characters kissing.

Many filmgoers weighed in on Weibo — China’s version of Twitter — saying they were surprised by the different ending and disappointed it ended with a screen freeze and the new plot given in subtitles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Suspect arraigned in Eaton Co. standoff, domestic case

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man who allegedly participated in a standoff with police in Eaton Rapids on Monday has been arraigned, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Mark Edward Novack, 47, from Eaton Rapids has been charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic […]
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Police seeking help in homicide, bank robbery cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for information regarding a 2021 double homicide, an August 2022 bank robbery, and locating a wanted person. CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is asking for information regarding the May 16, 2021 homicide of Kian Maliak Miller Jr. and Timothy Isador Minor. According to LPD, […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Palahniuk
Person
Andrew Tate
WLNS

Whitmer, officials react to guilty verdict in kidnapping trial

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A jury convicted two men on Tuesday of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The verdict came down quickly, as Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of two counts of conspiracy related to the kidnapping scheme. Croft was also convicted of another explosive charge. This is […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

One dead after train crashes into pedestrian in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS)- A person is dead after a train collided with them in Charlotte. According to Charlotte Police, officers were dispatched to a train vs pedestrian crash at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim who was pronounced dead shortly after. Police are not releasing additional information until the victim’s next […]
CHARLOTTE, MI
WLNS

LPD arrests 5 suspects in Monday morning shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Five minors are in custody after a shooting early Monday morning in Lansing. Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 2100 block on Monday. They discovered shell casings and bullet holes in a vehicle and home. Witnesses provided a description of a vehicle that was seen shooting at a […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Minions#Alternate Ending#Censors#Chinese#Universal Pictures#Meta
WLNS

Man shot by ELPD in April faces eight charges

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has filed eight charges against Deanthony Vanatten, a Black man who was shot by East Lansing Police in a Meijer parking lot. “We know that Mr. Vanatten has been charged with eight felonies and that’s a tell for me that this is where it’s going. That […]
EAST LANSING, MI
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Orders Lockdown As North Korea Sees Suspected COVID-19 Cases Week After Declaring 'Shining Victory'

Just a week into declaring a "shining victory" on COVID-19, Kim Jong-un's isolated nation said it detected four fever cases in its border region with China. What Happened: North Korean health workers were testing the samples taken from people in the Ryanggang Province who exhibited fevers to confirm if they were suffering from a "malignant virus," the state news agency KCNA reported.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
WLNS

Lansing community center vandalized, over $100,000 in damages

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Sunday night, a community center was the victim of vandalism and suffered over $100,000 dollars in damage. Members of the nonprofit who run the center are working hard to clean the mess. Smashed windows, spray-painted walls, and destroyed water fountains were the sights that greeted community workers at the former […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy