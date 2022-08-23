Kelly, Sinema announce historic investment in wastewater sanitation for San Carlos Apache Tribe from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Read full article on original website
Related
'We've got a problem': Sen. Mark Kelly tells states that rely on Colorado River water to 'step up'
After four space missions as an astronaut for NASA within the span of a decade, Sen. Mark Kelly says he has seen the effects of climate change firsthand. Now he’s calling on states neighboring Arizona to help address increasing water shortages. “If one guy can see changes in our planet from lower Earth orbit, we've got a problem,” the Arizona Democrat said in a guest appearance Sunday morning on CNN’s State of the Union. ...
eenews.net
Bennet: U.S. shouldn’t dictate Colorado River water cuts
WINDY GAP RESERVOIR, Colo. — Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet (D) revealed today that he and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (R) are drafting legislation to pump additional funds into the shrinking Colorado River Basin but insisted any planned cuts to water use must come from the states themselves. Bennet’s comments...
'We have to solve this problem': AZ Sen. Kelly on historic Western drought
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly joins CNN’s Jake Tapper to discuss how the climate crisis is fueling the historic drought that’s devastating the Southwest.
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Katie Hobbs for Arizona Governor
Republican Kari Lake has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has called for the decertification of the 2020 election.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apparently, the plan to save a tanking Lake Mead and Lake Powell is 'stay tuned'
The Bureau of Reclamation can’t be this shortsighted. For weeks, the agency that oversees Lake Mead and Lake Powell had talked tough about states making 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in additional cuts, over and above all that we’ve already agreed to cut, to keep them on life support. ...
Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon
The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
Utah sues Biden over move to restore 2 national monuments
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The state of Utah and two Republican-leaning rural counties sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over the president’s decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that former President Donald Trump had downsized. The lawsuit...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lake Powell drops closer to ‘dead pool’ status amid Western megadrought
Water levels in Lake Powell have dropped precipitously in the past few years, moving the lake even closer to “dead pool” status.The reservoir is at a historic low as the US West remains in the grips of a two-decade “megadrought” that is linked to the climate crisis.The United Nations Environment Programme recently warned that Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two largest reservoirs in the country, were in danger of reaching “dead pool status”. At that point, the lakes’ water levels would be so low they would no longer flow downstream to power the hydroelectric power stations.Lake Powell...
Fifth set of human remains found at Lake Mead in Nevada
A fifth set of human remains has been found at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, where the country’s largest reservoir is located, authorities said. According to a news release from the National Park Service, the remains were discovered near the Swim Beach area of the lake, which sits between Nevada and Arizona, Monday at about 8 p.m. PDT.
U.S. Interior Department calls for states to submit mine cleanup proposals
The Interior Department asked states Wednesday to apply for $725 million made available this year to clean up abandoned mine sites as part of the 2021 infrastructure bill. The department officially opened a notice of funding opportunity, which gives states the avenue to request federal grants to close mine shafts, prevent the release of methane […] The post U.S. Interior Department calls for states to submit mine cleanup proposals appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from group
Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died.Sandoval died late Friday at a hospital in Shiprock, New Mexico, his wife, Malula told The Associated Press on Saturday. He was 98. Hundreds of Navajos were recruited from the vast Navajo Nation to serve as Code Talkers with the U.S. Marine Corps. Only three are still alive today: Peter MacDonald, John Kinsel Sr. and Thomas H. Begay. The Code Talkers took part in every assault the Marines conducted in the Pacific, sending...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Feds announce plans for Colorado River water reductions
(The Center Square) – Arizona and Nevada will see less water from the Colorado River under new plans released Tuesday by the federal federal government because of ongoing and severe drought. The U.S. Department of Interior said water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and Hoover Dam at...
Hoover Dam, a Feat of Engineering—Lake Mead Reaching Dead Pool Catastrophic
If Lake Mead reached dead pool it could be a catastrophe. Newsweek spoke to an expert about why the reservoir's history and why it was constructed.
Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple
An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night.Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers...
Column: Violent crime is spiking in Trump's California. These counties blame everyone but themselves
Some fault criminal justice reform for increasing rates of violent crime. But homicides in California increased the most in places with hard-line policies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How new Colorado River cuts will impact states, residents
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona and Nevada residents won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. But U.S. officials announced Tuesday there will be less water available next year for them from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and a farm industry worth billions of dollars. Observers warn that a reckoning is still coming for the growing region because the water crisis is expected to generate future cuts. A look at the crucial source of water for the Western U.S. and the water cuts. WHY IS THE COLORADO RIVER THREATENED?
natureworldnews.com
Second Largest Reservoir in US, Lake Powell Will Dry Up in a Few Decades
The scorching megadrought in Western US is causing Lake Powell to dry up quickly, and it could disappear entirely in just a few decades. After Lake Mead, Lake Powell is the second-largest reservoir in the US by total capacity. It is an artificial lake made by damming the Colorado River,...
eenews.net
Arid West starts dreaming about piping in water from afar
Even in the decades before the West plunged into a 22-year drought, the proposals to shift water from wetter states to more arid locations have never been in short supply. There was the submarine pipeline from Alaska to California. Towing Antarctic icebergs to make up for shortfalls in drinking water supplies. A pipeline from Lake Superior to Wyoming.
What to know about California's November ballot propositions
California's November election will feature seven statewide ballot measures.
Comments / 0