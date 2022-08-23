Avelo Airlines announced three new routes to Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina; Kalamazoo, Michigan and Lansing, Michigan from Southwest Florida International Airport. The new routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. These routes will bring Avelo’s total number of cities from RSW to four, joining an existing route to New Haven, Connecticut. The route to Raleigh-Durham International Airport will begin Nov. 10 with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Flights to Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport will begin Nov. 11 on Mondays and Fridays, with a shift to Wednesdays and Saturdays starting Nov. 19. The route to Capital Regional International Airport in Lansing also will begin Nov. 11 on Mondays and Fridays.

LANSING, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO