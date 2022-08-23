ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

Long vacant building to be rehabbed for 150-unit housing project near Grand Rapids

WYOMING, MI — A 150-unit income-restricted rental housing development is planned for the corner of Michael Avenue SW and 36th Street in Wyoming. The development, Union Suites at Michael, is being led by Nicholas Lovelace and Tom Ralston, and will include the renovation of the old AT&T building into 68 senior apartments, as well as 30 townhomes for seniors and families. It will also include the construction of a three-story, 52-unit apartment building.
WYOMING, MI
abc57.com

Road construction on Red Arrow Highway begins 8/26

WATERVLIET, Mich. -- Berrien County Road Department announces construction beginning Friday on Red Arrow Highway. Lane closures will occur from Watervliet City Limits to County Line Road on August 26 for surface preparation. Paving is scheduled for Tuesday, August 30. Expect possible travel delays when work is taking place. Anticipate...
WATERVLIET, MI
MLive

I-94 bridge removal work to shut down Portage Road

PORTAGE, MI -- Work to remove a portion of the Interstate 94 bridge will cause a closure of Portage Road starting Friday, the Michigan Department of Transportation reports. The construction work will close Portage Road from Milham Avenue to Kilgore Road from Friday, Aug. 26 through Monday, Aug. 29, MDOT said.
PORTAGE, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Original West Michigan highway gets new life

A former highway along the coast of Lake Michigan will have a tribute to its historical significance. The Ottawa County Department of Strategic Impact teamed up with Holland-based historian Blaine Knoll to commemorate the West Michigan Pike, a highway that previously ran from Michigan City, Indiana, to Mackinaw City, Michigan.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Semi-truck hauling vehicles causes I-94 lane closures

GALESBURG, Mich. — A semi-truck hauling vehicles caused both lanes on eastbound I-94 to close shortly after 3 p.m. The crash happened near the Galesburg exit at mile marker 85. The right lane was blocked due to the crash, according to Michigan Department of Transportation. Fatal crash: Motorcyclist dead...
GALESBURG, MI
Fox17

Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

South Westnedge Avenue lane closure set for utility work in Portage

PORTAGE, MI -- A lane of South Westnedge Avenue will close to northbound traffic for utility work, the city of Portage said in a news release. Starting Monday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, the curb lane will be closed for northbound traffic on South Westnedge Avenue, from Schuring Road to Garden Lane for utility installation. Motorists may wish to seek an alternate route to avoid delays, the city said.
PORTAGE, MI
gulfshorebusiness.com

Avelo Airlines announces 3 new nonstop routes from RSW

Avelo Airlines announced three new routes to Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina; Kalamazoo, Michigan and Lansing, Michigan from Southwest Florida International Airport. The new routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. These routes will bring Avelo’s total number of cities from RSW to four, joining an existing route to New Haven, Connecticut. The route to Raleigh-Durham International Airport will begin Nov. 10 with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Flights to Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport will begin Nov. 11 on Mondays and Fridays, with a shift to Wednesdays and Saturdays starting Nov. 19. The route to Capital Regional International Airport in Lansing also will begin Nov. 11 on Mondays and Fridays.
LANSING, MI
Fox17

MSP: 7 juveniles involved in Kentwood vehicle theft

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a vehicle theft involving seven juveniles in Kentwood on Friday. The theft resulted in a chase in which two other cars were hit, according to MSP. We’re told six juveniles were apprehended. The driver was charged with felony firearm,...
KENTWOOD, MI
wtvbam.com

Four homes hit by drive by projectiles in Steuben County.

STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports houses were damaged by projectiles during the early morning hours of Tuesday. The first report was in the 1100 block of East County Road 300 North at about 2:30 a.m.. A second report came from...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN

