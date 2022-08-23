Read full article on original website
Long vacant building to be rehabbed for 150-unit housing project near Grand Rapids
WYOMING, MI — A 150-unit income-restricted rental housing development is planned for the corner of Michael Avenue SW and 36th Street in Wyoming. The development, Union Suites at Michael, is being led by Nicholas Lovelace and Tom Ralston, and will include the renovation of the old AT&T building into 68 senior apartments, as well as 30 townhomes for seniors and families. It will also include the construction of a three-story, 52-unit apartment building.
abc57.com
Road construction on Red Arrow Highway begins 8/26
WATERVLIET, Mich. -- Berrien County Road Department announces construction beginning Friday on Red Arrow Highway. Lane closures will occur from Watervliet City Limits to County Line Road on August 26 for surface preparation. Paving is scheduled for Tuesday, August 30. Expect possible travel delays when work is taking place. Anticipate...
I-94 bridge removal work to shut down Portage Road
PORTAGE, MI -- Work to remove a portion of the Interstate 94 bridge will cause a closure of Portage Road starting Friday, the Michigan Department of Transportation reports. The construction work will close Portage Road from Milham Avenue to Kilgore Road from Friday, Aug. 26 through Monday, Aug. 29, MDOT said.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Original West Michigan highway gets new life
A former highway along the coast of Lake Michigan will have a tribute to its historical significance. The Ottawa County Department of Strategic Impact teamed up with Holland-based historian Blaine Knoll to commemorate the West Michigan Pike, a highway that previously ran from Michigan City, Indiana, to Mackinaw City, Michigan.
‘Sky-breaking’ planned for residential tower bringing high-end apartments, condos to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Construction is kicking off on a 16-story residential tower at Studio Park — an apartment, retail and entertainment development in downtown Grand Rapids — containing 165 market rate apartments and 27 condominiums expected to start at roughly $500,000. The tower, being built on...
‘Senseless destruction’: Driver crashes stolen car into GR pottery studio
A Grand Rapids pottery studio continues to pick up the pieces after a stolen car crashed through its front door.
WWMT
Semi-truck hauling vehicles causes I-94 lane closures
GALESBURG, Mich. — A semi-truck hauling vehicles caused both lanes on eastbound I-94 to close shortly after 3 p.m. The crash happened near the Galesburg exit at mile marker 85. The right lane was blocked due to the crash, according to Michigan Department of Transportation. Fatal crash: Motorcyclist dead...
Is it True A Gallon on Gas Less than $3? Experts say Yes!
Am I hearing this right? Gas in Grand Rapids could be less than $3 dollars a gallon soon?. That's what Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy is saying. He thinks gas could fall to $2.99 in the greater Grand Rapids area soon. However, one key operative word he used was "briefly!" Dang it!
West Michigan manufacturer plans $7.2M expansion, 10 new jobs in Holland Township
HOLLAND, MI — Metal Flow, a manufacturer in Holland Township that specializes in automotive components, is building a new facility adjacent to its headquarters at 11694 James St., a $7.2 million investment that’s expected to create 10 jobs. Kelly Springer, the company’s CEO, said the new building is...
Fox17
Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
South Westnedge Avenue lane closure set for utility work in Portage
PORTAGE, MI -- A lane of South Westnedge Avenue will close to northbound traffic for utility work, the city of Portage said in a news release. Starting Monday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, the curb lane will be closed for northbound traffic on South Westnedge Avenue, from Schuring Road to Garden Lane for utility installation. Motorists may wish to seek an alternate route to avoid delays, the city said.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Avelo Airlines announces 3 new nonstop routes from RSW
Avelo Airlines announced three new routes to Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina; Kalamazoo, Michigan and Lansing, Michigan from Southwest Florida International Airport. The new routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. These routes will bring Avelo’s total number of cities from RSW to four, joining an existing route to New Haven, Connecticut. The route to Raleigh-Durham International Airport will begin Nov. 10 with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Flights to Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport will begin Nov. 11 on Mondays and Fridays, with a shift to Wednesdays and Saturdays starting Nov. 19. The route to Capital Regional International Airport in Lansing also will begin Nov. 11 on Mondays and Fridays.
Two U.S. 131 bridges near Kalamazoo to be demolished, rebuilt in 2023
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two U.S. 131 bridges will be torn down and rebuilt next year. The north and south U.S. 131 bridges over KL Avenue and Amtrak railroad tracks in Oshtemo Township will be rebuilt, starting in late 2023, Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Nick Schirripa said.
Fox17
MSP: 7 juveniles involved in Kentwood vehicle theft
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a vehicle theft involving seven juveniles in Kentwood on Friday. The theft resulted in a chase in which two other cars were hit, according to MSP. We’re told six juveniles were apprehended. The driver was charged with felony firearm,...
Crash survivors to address Kent Co. board, urging auto reform ‘fix’
Auto crash survivors, along with their families and care providers, plan to address the Kent County Board of Commissioners Thursday in an effort to amend the 2019 Auto Insurance Reform Act.
Distracted cyclist hit by train, hospitalized
A man is in the hospital after being hit by a train Wednesday. He told first responders he didn't hear the train.
wtvbam.com
Four homes hit by drive by projectiles in Steuben County.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports houses were damaged by projectiles during the early morning hours of Tuesday. The first report was in the 1100 block of East County Road 300 North at about 2:30 a.m.. A second report came from...
Eastbound I-94 closed in Kalamazoo County after crash
KALAMAZOO, MI – Eastbound I-94 is closed because of a crash. Both lanes of the eastbound I-94 at mile marker 85, near South 35th Street, are closed as of 3:15 p.m., Aug. 25, Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said. No further information is available at this time.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
