NEW VOICE OF THE VALLEY: Kevin Callahan takes over play-by-play duties for WOON's high school football coverage

On June 28, 1969, the Newport Bridge officially opened between Jamestown and Aquidneck Island, changing the driving habits of Rhode Islanders forever. Prior to the bridge’s opening, residents of Jamestown had to take a ferry to get to Newport, or else go the long way around through Providence using the already-constructed Jamestown Bridge. At the time of the new bridge’s construction, two steam-powered ferries — the Jamestown IV and the Newport II — still offered ferry service to the other side.

JAMESTOWN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO