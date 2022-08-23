NEW VOICE OF THE VALLEY: Kevin Callahan takes over play-by-play duties for WOON's high school football coverage

Read full article on original website
Above: Honorees from the 2018 EG Athletic Hall of Fame. The East Greenwich Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced its annual banquet to honor the recent class chosen to enter their hallowed halls. The 2022 banquet will take place October 2, 2022 at 2pm at the Quonset ‘O’ Club,...
Move over Dunkin, there’s a new kid on Rhode Island’s donut block. It’s called Rhode Island Homemade Donuts and has two locations — one at 1745 Main Street in West Warwick and another in units 12-13 at 1500 Place on Atwood Atwood Avenue in Johnston — where owner Sophal Cheng’s shop has become highly-popular since opening her doors only two short weeks ago.
The Dunkin' Donuts Center sign was taken down Wednesday to make room for the facility's new name: the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
PAWTUCKET – City officials will be seeking bids from companies interested in being paid to demolish the former George’s Games & Music building at 101 Main St., which is part of the larger Apex Development property targeted for future redevelopment. As part of a previous five-year note on...
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
On June 28, 1969, the Newport Bridge officially opened between Jamestown and Aquidneck Island, changing the driving habits of Rhode Islanders forever. Prior to the bridge’s opening, residents of Jamestown had to take a ferry to get to Newport, or else go the long way around through Providence using the already-constructed Jamestown Bridge. At the time of the new bridge’s construction, two steam-powered ferries — the Jamestown IV and the Newport II — still offered ferry service to the other side.
With the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth's new first-year residence halls fully operational following the pandemonium caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, alumni from the school's early days may think fondly of time spent living at the school's original residence halls. The new campus housing replaces four residence halls – Elmwood, Maple...
Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday storms left numerous streets in East Providence flooded. East Providence police said in a post they have received “many reports” of vehicles stuck on numerous flooded streets. The police chief said that his department received more than 100 calls for service...
FALL RIVER — The Diocese of Fall River has announced today the addition of the names of two priests to its list of “Credibly Accused” clergy posted on the Diocesan website and of one religious order priest to its list of “Publicly Accused” clergy. The...
Multiple people were seen fighting around 10:30 p.m., police said, possibly with a golf club and a baseball bat.
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach in Warwick reacted to the Tuesday night assault, possibly involving a baseball bat and a golf club, that sent three people in the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, one man was still in the hospital in stable condition. Three men...
Depending on where you are---you either got a lot of rain-- or just a touch. Providence about an inch according to the latest report. Burrilleville and Woonsocket got about 2 and a quarter inches a piece. Cranston a touch less than an inch and a quarter. It is a help.
One of the highest rain totals so far is in Rehoboth, which saw over seven inches of rain in three hours. Despite much of Massachusetts experiencing a drought, heavy rain hit southeastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island Tuesday, causing some flash flooding. The National Weather Service announced a flash...
Today on the show, Brendan announced who the winners were in the Top Scoops ice cream contest that has been going on all summer. Thanks to all who nominated, voted and most importantly tasted during The Rhode Show Top Scoops 2022 ballot, a chance to crown the best local ice cream shops!
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Wednesday morning that a crash caused major delays on Interstate 195 west. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. right by the Providence River Bridge. Traffic was delayed 28 minutes between the Rhode Island/Massachusetts State Line and Interstate...
Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — Authorities on the Rhode Island tourist hotspot of Block Island have voted to suspend the liquor and entertainment licenses of a beachfront resort that was the site of a brawl during a crowded music festival earlier this month that was later followed by a fight on a ferry to the mainland.
BURRILLVILLE – The former manager of a haunted hay ride and corn field in Hope, Rhode Island has plans to bring his penchant for inducing scares to Burrillville at a new Halloween attraction on East Ironstone Road set to open in September. Jason Soares and Wendy Timmons appeared before...
