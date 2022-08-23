Read full article on original website
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire causes closures, reached Rogue River
MERLIN, Ore. -- A growing lightning-caused fire is causing a road and some access closure today. The Northwest 13 Incident Management Team (Team 13) is in charge of northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire. It says increased fire activity is closing Galice Road and surrounding public lands on both sides of the Rogue River between Almeda County Park and Grave Creek for public and firefighter safety.
Rum Creek Fire grows to 959 acres, BE READY notification in place
Josephine County, Ore — Updated August 25 at 9:45 a.m.:. Acreage on the Rum Creek Fire has increased to 959 acres and is 0% contained. Due to increased fire activity, officials have closed Galice Road and surrounding public lands on both sides of the river between Almeda County Park and Grave Creek for public and firefighter safety.
DFPA, OTHER DISTRICTS, DEAL WITH RED BARN FIRE
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Canyonville-South Umpqua Fire District and Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4, responded to a grass and brush fire Wednesday night, in the 500 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek. DFPA Public Information...
Medford Fire responds to detached garage structure fire
Medford Fire Department crews responded to a detached garage structure fire at Lozier Lane & Prune Street at around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. "The fire has been knocked down and there are currently no civilian or firefighter injuries," MFD states. Fire District 3, Jacksonville Fire Department, Medford Police and Jackson...
How fire season has affected Josephine and Jackson counties
Last week, crews in Jackson and Josephine counties responded to about 50 fires after thunderstorms ripped through the area. Last year, Oregon lawmakers passed comprehensive legislation to help communities prepare for wildfires. Funding from the legislation helped hire more workers, according to Natalie Weber, with the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District. She says her region hired additional leaders, including an assistant district forester.
New fire found on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
MEDFORD, Ore. — One new fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, One report of smoke was received this morning from Halls Point Lookout on the High Cascades Ranger District. After both a ground search and aerial reconnaissance, a fire was just found. Firefighters are on their way into this fire near Frog Lake in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. It is estimated to be about 1/10th of an acre.
Medford District Bureau of Land Management Closing Lower Rogue River and Rogue River Trail for Public and Firefighter Safety
Medford, Oregon 22 August 2022– As a result of the Rum Creek Fire, the BLM is closing and not permitting use of the Wild and Scenic Lower Rogue River and Rogue River Trail from Grave Creek to Russian Creek until further notice. This order is for the safety of the public and firefighter personnel and covers all BLM-managed public lands 1/2 mile north and south of the Rogue River.
Ranchers told to stop using water in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A cease and desist order was sent to an irrigation district in Siskiyou County, ordering ranchers and farmers to stop diverting water from the Shasta River. It was sent by the State Water Resources Control Board on Friday, August 19, 2022. The order demands any diversions...
Fire Danger Warning Increased, Aug. 24
CFPA release – Fire Danger Increased to High (Yellow) August 23, 2022 for Coos, Curry & Western Douglas Counties. Fire Danger Increased to High (Yellow) Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced that the Regulated Use Closure has elevated to High (Yellow) Fire Danger, effective today, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The industrial IFPL closure will remain at Level 1 for CS1, & CS4, and at Level 2 for CS2, CS5, SK1, & SK2 for the time being. While in High Fire Danger, use of powered equipment, including mowers, weed-eaters, chainsaws, metal grinding, and other spark-emitting devices is subject to a shutdown at 10:00 a.m. daily. Campfires are allowed at Hosted Managed Campgrounds only, keeping in mind the campground owners do retain the right to close down campfires altogether. Hot and dry weather conditions are currently ongoing or forecasted for at least the remainder of the week across our area, with some locations seeing 90+ degree weather. Please remember to be fire safety conscious when operating equipment, having a campfire, or travelling through forestlands. As fire season progresses, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed as weather conditions and fire danger becomes more severe. For further information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. For questions call our office at 541-267-3161.
ASK10: Whose responsibility is the Ross Johnston Tire Shop after its owner died?
ASHLAND, Ore. — News 10 viewer Isabeau Vollhardt wrote in asking:. The Ross Johnston Tire Shop in Ashland has been closed for about a year. My understanding is that the owner is deceased. No one seems to be on the property on a regular basis or taking care of it. According to the City Attorney's office, who --if anyone-- now owns it seems unclear. The property is both a fire hazard and a public health and safety hazard because of piles of tires left on top of dry grass (which has recently been cut) and its location across the street from a smoke shop. While both police and fire depts are monitoring the property, the health problems and potential fire hazard remain unresolved. Who is responsible for the property and if they cannot or will not remove the tires from the property to reduce fire hazards, off-gassing rubber fumes, and safe harbor for rodents, who can take responsibility for the owner if there is one?
Medford man forced to walk alongside traffic due to no wheelchair-accessible ramp
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A 57-year-old Medford man is sharing his frustrations after being forced to walk alongside traffic in his stand-up wheelchair because there is no accessible ramp on Owen Drive and Lear Avenue behind the North Walmart, where his bus stop to get home is located. Marvin...
Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River
Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
FireWatch: Firefighter Logan Taylor's funeral to be public Monday
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Talent man will get a public memorial service next week. 25-year-old Logan Taylor died last Thursday on duty as a wildland firefighter. He was hit by a tree while working on northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire. A public memorial service will be held Monday, August...
Search and Rescue Crews in Oregon Rescue Mother and Daughter Stuck on Side of Cliff
CURRY COUNTY, OR - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 11:33a.m., the Oregon State Police received a call regarding a woman who had reportedly went off of a trail and was stuck on the side of a cliff needing to be rescued about twenty miles south of Gold Beach, OR off of U.S. Highway 101.
Josephine Co. raids destroy 10,000 illegal plants and 3,500 pounds of product
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Josephine County's Sheriff's Office says today approximately 10,000 marijuana plants are gone from an illegal grow site. It says 3,500 pounds of processed marijuana were destroyed, too. The Sheriff's Office says the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) served warrants the past two days that surfaced the...
Two dogs rescued from house fire in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Earlier today, Grants Pass Fire Rescue rescued two dogs from a house fire and reunited them with the home owner. At around 2 pm this afternoon, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Southwest 5th Street in Grants Pass. When units...
Jackson County search for woman missing since December
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person missing from the White City area for about eight months. It says Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. It describes her as 42 years old, 5'6", weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown...
Have you seen Rosanna Marquis?
White City, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman out of the White City area. Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. She is 42 years old, 5'6" tall, weighing 130 lbs. with blonde / strawberry hair, and brown eyes. She is...
Josephine County authorities execute warrants at four illegal marijuana grow sites
Josephine County, Ore. — On August 23 and 24, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team executed four separate search warrants at the following locations in Josephine County regarding illegal marijuana grow sites:. 300 block of Lakeshore Drive. 6000 block of Rockydale Road. 8000 block of Deer Creek Road. 1000 block...
Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 23
On Monday, August 15, 2022 at approximately 12:58 PM, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 199 near milepost 19. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Richard Gardea (52) of Stockton, California, left the roadway, impacted the guardrail and rolled several times. Gardea was ejected from the vehicle. Just prior to the collision, multiple reports had been received that it was driving recklessly. Gardea was transported to Rogue Regional Hospital with serious injuries. On August 22, 2022, Gardea died as a result of his injuries. Hwy 199 was closed for approximately 1.5 hours. OSP was assisted by AMR, Illinois Valley Fire and ODOT.
