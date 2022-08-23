ASHLAND, Ore. — News 10 viewer Isabeau Vollhardt wrote in asking:. The Ross Johnston Tire Shop in Ashland has been closed for about a year. My understanding is that the owner is deceased. No one seems to be on the property on a regular basis or taking care of it. According to the City Attorney's office, who --if anyone-- now owns it seems unclear. The property is both a fire hazard and a public health and safety hazard because of piles of tires left on top of dry grass (which has recently been cut) and its location across the street from a smoke shop. While both police and fire depts are monitoring the property, the health problems and potential fire hazard remain unresolved. Who is responsible for the property and if they cannot or will not remove the tires from the property to reduce fire hazards, off-gassing rubber fumes, and safe harbor for rodents, who can take responsibility for the owner if there is one?

ASHLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO