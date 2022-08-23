Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. In 1925 in the small central Iowa town of Pella, Pete and Lucille Kuyper invested in a cutting-edge product, a window screen that operated like a roller shade. This led to the launch of Pella Windows & Doors, named for its headquarters and founding community, which today employs more than 8,000 people in 17 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country.

OMAHA, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO