thereader.com
Midwest Pirate Festival at Bellevue Berry Farm and Pumpkin Ranch
August 27-28 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. If you want a pirate-themed, outdoors, and family-friendly festival, this two-day summertime event delivers live entertainment and a daily $100 cash treasure hunt in the heart of Bellevue. At the Midwest Pirate Festival at Bellevue Berry Farm and Ranch, guests...
Cheap Eats: Poppin' Smoke Southern Grill
Tired Texan closed its doors for good in May. Three months later, the Papillion couple who ran the place is cooking up something new.
thereader.com
Animal Collective Makes Omaha Return at Slowdown
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Animal Collective, from Baltimore County, played a show promoting their 11th studio album Time Skiffs. They were joined by Tomato Flower, an experimental pop band also hailing from Maryland. Full of colorful time signatures and spirited chord changes, Animal Collective finds a way to make music into their own language.
KETV.com
'The neighborhood is strong': Dundee Day draws thousands while promoting sense of community
Pancakes on the griddle, serving it up to the Dundee neighborhood. "We like to call it the best neighborhood festival in the best neighborhood in Omaha," said Eric Kaplan, production manager of Dundee Day. Celebrating that pride through the 29th annual Dundee Day. "It's such a fun event that it...
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha's football season hotspots for your next watch party
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Football season is upon us. And with it comes epic watch parties. You’re ready to throw an awesome gameday bash. The fridge is stocked with cold beverages, you have multiple TVs set up and you’ve got your lucky jersey on. But what about...
thereader.com
Pella Windows & Doors of Omaha – Quality, Innovation and Craftsmanship
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. In 1925 in the small central Iowa town of Pella, Pete and Lucille Kuyper invested in a cutting-edge product, a window screen that operated like a roller shade. This led to the launch of Pella Windows & Doors, named for its headquarters and founding community, which today employs more than 8,000 people in 17 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country.
North Platte Telegraph
Their tree dead, Fremont couple opts to create an eagle from stump
FREMONT — Jim and Kathy Gibney knew they needed to do something after their huge pin oak tree died. The tree, which stood about 90 feet tall, was in the corner of their Fremont home’s front yard when they bought the property, where they have lived for 50 years.
WOWT
Omaha dentists see rise in teeth grinding, cracked teeth as result of pandemic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Stress rears its ugly head in some of the worst ways. For some, it may be “gnawing” on them quite literally, because of teeth grinding. Dr. Chris Lippold, a dentist with Omaha Family Dental of Elmwood acknowledges a major increase in patients. “It’s actually...
Former downtown Omaha Conagra campus soon to open as Brickline at the Mercantile
When a $500 million redevelopment plan was first announced for obsolete parts of Conagra’s downtown campus, two things hadn’t happened yet: the COVID-19 pandemic and the makeover of Gene Leahy Mall.
KETV.com
Water main break impacts 30th Street
OMAHA, Neb. — Water flooded 30th Street Wednesday morning when a water main broke. The main was located on South 30th Street between Y and Washington streets near the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Police responded to the scene around 6 a.m. and monitored the break, but did not block off the street.
News Channel Nebraska
Group mystified by city's opposition to railroad museum
NEBRASKA CITY – Supporters of a movement to establish a railroad museum in Nebraska City were elated in 2020 when the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway deeded over property to them, but have since been entangled in court filings and mystified by the reaction of city government. About four...
New playground to open at Council Bluffs' Cochran Park this fall
There are also plans in the works to replace the Cochran Park basketball hoops and convert the tennis courts to pickleball courts next year.
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
klkntv.com
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
omahamagazine.com
ENT Specialists, P.C.: FACES of Omaha 2022
"Patients are treated like family members,” said Dr. Kendra Luebke, one of six doctors available through ENT Specialists, P.C. “We make them the priority in addition to providing them with the best ENT care.”. With their main location in the heart of Omaha, ENT Specialists also offers outreach...
Furniture Today
‘Retail is still detail’ and more from Nebraska Furniture Mart’s first 85 years | FT Exclusive
“I know it sounds cliché, but the more things change, the more they stay the same. While the internal and external environment are more dynamic, retail is still detail,” Boldt told Furniture Today. “The principles of customers have stayed the same. It’s the environment that moves faster and faster, and we want to be as nimble as ever to meet those demands.”
kscj.com
CHARGES FILED IN MEMORIAL DAY DROWNING NEAR MONDAMIN
CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED IN A BOATING FATALITY ACCIDENT ON THE MISSOURI RIVER DURING THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. THE HARRISON COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE HAS FILED CHARGES OF INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER AND BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED AGAINST 22-YEAR-OLD GARRETT VANDERHEIDEN OF FREMONT, NEBRASKA. VANDERHEIDEN WAS THE OPERATOR OF A RED-AND-WHITE SCARAB THAT...
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
