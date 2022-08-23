ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Midwest Pirate Festival at Bellevue Berry Farm and Pumpkin Ranch

August 27-28 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. If you want a pirate-themed, outdoors, and family-friendly festival, this two-day summertime event delivers live entertainment and a daily $100 cash treasure hunt in the heart of Bellevue. At the Midwest Pirate Festival at Bellevue Berry Farm and Ranch, guests...
BELLEVUE, NE
Animal Collective Makes Omaha Return at Slowdown

Animal Collective, from Baltimore County, played a show promoting their 11th studio album Time Skiffs. They were joined by Tomato Flower, an experimental pop band also hailing from Maryland. Full of colorful time signatures and spirited chord changes, Animal Collective finds a way to make music into their own language.
OMAHA, NE
Pella Windows & Doors of Omaha – Quality, Innovation and Craftsmanship

In 1925 in the small central Iowa town of Pella, Pete and Lucille Kuyper invested in a cutting-edge product, a window screen that operated like a roller shade. This led to the launch of Pella Windows & Doors, named for its headquarters and founding community, which today employs more than 8,000 people in 17 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country.
OMAHA, NE
Their tree dead, Fremont couple opts to create an eagle from stump

FREMONT — Jim and Kathy Gibney knew they needed to do something after their huge pin oak tree died. The tree, which stood about 90 feet tall, was in the corner of their Fremont home’s front yard when they bought the property, where they have lived for 50 years.
FREMONT, NE
Water main break impacts 30th Street

OMAHA, Neb. — Water flooded 30th Street Wednesday morning when a water main broke. The main was located on South 30th Street between Y and Washington streets near the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Police responded to the scene around 6 a.m. and monitored the break, but did not block off the street.
Group mystified by city's opposition to railroad museum

NEBRASKA CITY – Supporters of a movement to establish a railroad museum in Nebraska City were elated in 2020 when the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway deeded over property to them, but have since been entangled in court filings and mystified by the reaction of city government. About four...
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
ENT Specialists, P.C.: FACES of Omaha 2022

"Patients are treated like family members,” said Dr. Kendra Luebke, one of six doctors available through ENT Specialists, P.C. “We make them the priority in addition to providing them with the best ENT care.”. With their main location in the heart of Omaha, ENT Specialists also offers outreach...
OMAHA, NE
‘Retail is still detail’ and more from Nebraska Furniture Mart’s first 85 years | FT Exclusive

“I know it sounds cliché, but the more things change, the more they stay the same. While the internal and external environment are more dynamic, retail is still detail,” Boldt told Furniture Today. “The principles of customers have stayed the same. It’s the environment that moves faster and faster, and we want to be as nimble as ever to meet those demands.”
OMAHA, NE
CHARGES FILED IN MEMORIAL DAY DROWNING NEAR MONDAMIN

CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED IN A BOATING FATALITY ACCIDENT ON THE MISSOURI RIVER DURING THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. THE HARRISON COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE HAS FILED CHARGES OF INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER AND BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED AGAINST 22-YEAR-OLD GARRETT VANDERHEIDEN OF FREMONT, NEBRASKA. VANDERHEIDEN WAS THE OPERATOR OF A RED-AND-WHITE SCARAB THAT...
MONDAMIN, IA

