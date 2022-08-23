Read full article on original website
Part of roof collapses, 3 officers injured after fire inside Peachtree City Walmart
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Three officers are recovering from injuries they sustained after a fire started inside a Walmart in Peachtree City. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire broke out inside the store on Highway 54 just after 7 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Fire that caused Walmart roof collapse now looks intentional, police say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Three officers are recovering from injuries they sustained after a fire inside a Walmart in Peachtree City. Investigators now believe the evidence points to arson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire...
Crews fight house fire on Hitchcock Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb crews are battling a house fire on Hitchcock Road just off Jeffersonville Road Wednesday night. Macon-Bibb fire crews are on the scene putting out hot spots as smoke continues to billow from the roof of the house. According to Lt. Kyle Murray with Macon-Bibb Fire...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Walmart in Peachtree City closed after overnight fire
Walmart in Peachtree City closed after overnight fire. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. As crews tried to battle the blaze from the inside of the...
22-year-old teacher in ICU after arsonist firebombs her home in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A schoolteacher is in the ICU after investigators say someone firebombed her home. Neighbors in the Riverdale neighborhood told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the explosion was like something out of a movie. One of those firebombs went into the bedroom of Clayton County...
wgxa.tv
Bibb deputies investigating crash along I-475
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two large trucks veered off I-475 and flew down an embankment Thursday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says. It happened just before the Hartley Bridge Rd. exit. Deputies say it's not currently known what caused the trucks to leave the road. No injuries were reported.
3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say
MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
valdostatoday.com
Oglethorpe man found shot in wrecked car
EASTMAN – The GBI is investigating the shooting death of an Oglethorpe man that was found in a wrecked car. The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Za’Quon Brown, age 21, of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.
wgxa.tv
All lanes reopened following crash on I-75
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 after two tractor trailers were involved in a crash. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that no injuries were reported and all lanes have reopened.
wgxa.tv
Macon man wanted for entering auto in Monroe County
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an entering auto investigation. The sheriff's office states that 37-year-old Deonta Keon Curry, of Macon, is wanted for the incident which occurred on August 15. Deputies state that Curry was last known to reside at...
wgxa.tv
Man wanted in Monroe County after running from deputies following chase, crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County investigators are looking for a suspect they say escaped deputies after a chase. According to the sheriff's office, Donterious Frye was involved in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday that ended in a crash. Just after the accident, Frye ran off. The sheriff's office is...
wgxa.tv
Perry teen found fatally shot in car, investigation underway
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fort Valley police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the killing of a 16-year-old. Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks tells WGXA News that 16-year-old Justin Woodford, of Perry, was found dead in the backseat of a car Saturday morning. Fort Valley police say...
CBS 46
Suspected shooter at warehouse in Henry County taken into custody
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Government PIO tells CBS46 News that “a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a warehouse in Henry County” on Thursday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at...
SEE IT: Inferno breaks out in Georgia Walmart
Videos Wednesday night showed a massive fire breaking out in a Georgia Walmart that required firefighters from several surrounding counties to extinguish.
Arrest made in fatal 2020 drive-by shooting of Macon 15-year-old
MACON, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting of a 15-year-old in 2020 on Center Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Jamarion Lawrence was standing on the house's porch in the 600 block of Center Street just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, when several shots were heard. Lawrence was hit multiple times in the upper body, according to the release.
wgxa.tv
One person arrested in connection with Fort Valley teen death
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A suspect is in jail in connection to a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead. Fort Valley Police arrested Keyshon Williams after witnesses gave statements saying that Williams and two other males had assaulted the teen and a relative prior to the shooting that killed the teen.
41nbc.com
GDOT set to close Spring Street for overpass bridge demolition
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Spring Street will be closed overnight starting next week as an overpass bridge is set to be demolished. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) says that Spring Street will be closed starting next Wednesday, August 31st, from 10 p.m. To 5 a.m. Activities on the project will continue over the nights following the 31st, not including dates during the Labor Day holiday.
wgxa.tv
Store clerk injured during robbery in East Macon, suspect at large
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are looking for a suspect who robbed an East Macon convenience store at gunpoint. According to the sheriff's office, the robbery happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday at the T Mart located at 1208 Jeffersonville Road. Deputies say an armed man came into...
wgxa.tv
Second suspect arrested in 2020 murder of Macon 15-year-old
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Another suspect is in custody for the December 2020 shooting of a Macon teen who later died from his injuries. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said US Marshals arrested 18-year-old David Martin, Jr. in Pulaski County on Wednesday. Martin is the second person to be arrested...
41nbc.com
Fort Valley Police Department announces arrest in connection with shooting death of teen
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley Police announced an arrest Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on Saturday, August 20. Witnesses identified Keyshon Williams and two other males as the people who assaulted the juvenile and a relative before the shooting, which resulted in the victim’s death.
