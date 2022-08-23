ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

epicstream.com

Netflix Unveils Brand-New Ghostbusters: Into the Dead Trailer

There's a lot more happening in the Ghostbusters universe lately than just new movies and animated shows. Now, there's a trailer for another new Ghostbusters game - and no, we don't mean Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022)!. Into the Dead 2 is a popular mobile game available to users with a...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Firefly Lane Season 2 Release Date Speculations, Cast Rumors, Plot Theories, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Look up, Firefly Lane is lighting up for a second season soon. Firefly Lane is a decade-spanning story about two friends, Tully and Kate, who met when they were teenagers on Firefly Lane. We follow them as the two go through life, their friendship at the center of it all. Now that the series has been renewed, here is everything we know so far about Firefly Lane season 2.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Peace, Love & Misunderstanding Free Online

Cast: Catherine Keener Elizabeth Olsen Nat Wolff Jane Fonda Jeffrey Dean Morgan. A conservative lawyer named Diane takes her two teenage children Jake and Zoe to meet their estranged, hippie grandmother in Woodstock after her husband asks for a divorce. Is Peace, Love & Misunderstanding on Netflix?. Peace, Love &...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Haunted World of El Superbeasto Free Online

Cast: Rosario Dawson Karen Strassman Sheri Moon Zombie Paul Giamatti Cassandra Peterson. The Haunted World of El Superbeasto is an animated comedy that also combines elements of a horror and thriller film. It is based upon the comic book series created by Rob Zombie that follows the character of El Superbeasto and his sexy sidekick sister, Suzi-X, voiced by Sheri Moon, as they confront an evil villain by the name of Dr. Satan.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Censored Akiba Maid War Trailer Goes Viral, Reveals October Release Date

Following its initial announcement back in June, Cygames and P.A. Works have released the first trailer, release date, and key visual for Akiba Maid War. Shortly after its release, the trailer went viral for its censored scenes. The new trailer was uploaded on the official Cygames YouTube channel, and it...
COMICS
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Diego Luna's Andor Revelation Could Disappoint Skywalker Saga Fans

Fans are beyond stoked for the arrival of Star Wars' newest series Andor which will chronicle the titular character's story pre-Rogue One. Now, seeing as shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi have fed the fandom with seemingly endless fan service, a lot of people are hoping it would be the same case for the Diego Luna-led project.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas Free Online

Cast: Mads Mikkelsen Mélusine Mayance Delphine Chuillot Bruno Ganz Denis Lavant. In the 16th century in the Cévennes, a horse dealer by the name of Michael Kohlhaas leads a happy and prosperous family life. When a lord treats him unjustly, this pious, upstanding man raises an army and puts the country to fire and sword in order to have his rights restored.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Brent Spiner's Mysterious Role in Season 3

A lot of fans have been excited for the third season of Star Trek: Picard since it will feature the much-awaited reunion of the entire main cast of The New Generation. During their San Diego Comic-Con panel last month, they unveiled the character posters for the season featuring the main cast with Brent Spiner being the notable exception.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Release Date Projection, Cast Speculation, Plot Theories, Trailer, and More

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds explores the galaxy further in its second season. Strange New Worlds first came out in May 2022 and was immediately embraced by fans worldwide. This series lives up to its name, exploring strange new worlds while meeting with both old and new characters throughout the franchise. Now that the first season has ended and season 2 is on the way, we know you have questions, so we did our best to answer them. Here is everything we know so far about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Madame Web: Spider-Man Spinoff's Rumored Plot is Too Wild to Believe

We're still a few years away from seeing Spider-Man's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but that hasn't stopped Sony Pictures from expanding its own shared universe featuring iconic characters from the Spidey lore. One project that has piqued the interest of fans is the upcoming Madame Web film starring Dakota Johnson as the titular Marvel character.
MOVIES

