Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Netflix Unveils Brand-New Ghostbusters: Into the Dead Trailer
There's a lot more happening in the Ghostbusters universe lately than just new movies and animated shows. Now, there's a trailer for another new Ghostbusters game - and no, we don't mean Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022)!. Into the Dead 2 is a popular mobile game available to users with a...
epicstream.com
Firefly Lane Season 2 Release Date Speculations, Cast Rumors, Plot Theories, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
Look up, Firefly Lane is lighting up for a second season soon. Firefly Lane is a decade-spanning story about two friends, Tully and Kate, who met when they were teenagers on Firefly Lane. We follow them as the two go through life, their friendship at the center of it all. Now that the series has been renewed, here is everything we know so far about Firefly Lane season 2.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Peace, Love & Misunderstanding Free Online
Cast: Catherine Keener Elizabeth Olsen Nat Wolff Jane Fonda Jeffrey Dean Morgan. A conservative lawyer named Diane takes her two teenage children Jake and Zoe to meet their estranged, hippie grandmother in Woodstock after her husband asks for a divorce. Is Peace, Love & Misunderstanding on Netflix?. Peace, Love &...
Deplatforming online extremists reduces their followers -- but there's a price
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Conspiracy theorist and American far-right media personality Alex Jones was recently ordered to pay $45 million in damages to the family of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. Jones had claimed that being banned or "deplatformed" from major social media sites for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Haunted World of El Superbeasto Free Online
Cast: Rosario Dawson Karen Strassman Sheri Moon Zombie Paul Giamatti Cassandra Peterson. The Haunted World of El Superbeasto is an animated comedy that also combines elements of a horror and thriller film. It is based upon the comic book series created by Rob Zombie that follows the character of El Superbeasto and his sexy sidekick sister, Suzi-X, voiced by Sheri Moon, as they confront an evil villain by the name of Dr. Satan.
"I Let Her Walk In On Me In Bed With Another Woman": 25 Breakup Stories That People Are Having Qualms Over
"I broke up with my boyfriend on Valentine’s Day, which was, unfortunately, also his birthday."
epicstream.com
Censored Akiba Maid War Trailer Goes Viral, Reveals October Release Date
Following its initial announcement back in June, Cygames and P.A. Works have released the first trailer, release date, and key visual for Akiba Maid War. Shortly after its release, the trailer went viral for its censored scenes. The new trailer was uploaded on the official Cygames YouTube channel, and it...
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Diego Luna's Andor Revelation Could Disappoint Skywalker Saga Fans
Fans are beyond stoked for the arrival of Star Wars' newest series Andor which will chronicle the titular character's story pre-Rogue One. Now, seeing as shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi have fed the fandom with seemingly endless fan service, a lot of people are hoping it would be the same case for the Diego Luna-led project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas Free Online
Cast: Mads Mikkelsen Mélusine Mayance Delphine Chuillot Bruno Ganz Denis Lavant. In the 16th century in the Cévennes, a horse dealer by the name of Michael Kohlhaas leads a happy and prosperous family life. When a lord treats him unjustly, this pious, upstanding man raises an army and puts the country to fire and sword in order to have his rights restored.
Amazon not expected to bid for Electronic Arts, says CNBC
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is not expected to bid for Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O), CNBC said on Friday, citing sources, quashing an earlier report that the online giant would make an offer today for the videogame publisher.
FIFA・
epicstream.com
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Brent Spiner's Mysterious Role in Season 3
A lot of fans have been excited for the third season of Star Trek: Picard since it will feature the much-awaited reunion of the entire main cast of The New Generation. During their San Diego Comic-Con panel last month, they unveiled the character posters for the season featuring the main cast with Brent Spiner being the notable exception.
epicstream.com
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Release Date Projection, Cast Speculation, Plot Theories, Trailer, and More
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds explores the galaxy further in its second season. Strange New Worlds first came out in May 2022 and was immediately embraced by fans worldwide. This series lives up to its name, exploring strange new worlds while meeting with both old and new characters throughout the franchise. Now that the first season has ended and season 2 is on the way, we know you have questions, so we did our best to answer them. Here is everything we know so far about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2.
epicstream.com
Madame Web: Spider-Man Spinoff's Rumored Plot is Too Wild to Believe
We're still a few years away from seeing Spider-Man's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but that hasn't stopped Sony Pictures from expanding its own shared universe featuring iconic characters from the Spidey lore. One project that has piqued the interest of fans is the upcoming Madame Web film starring Dakota Johnson as the titular Marvel character.
Comments / 0