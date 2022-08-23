ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tvinsider.com

What We Learned About ‘What Really Happened to Richard Simmons’ on Fox

Fitness legend Richard Simmons hasn’t been seen in public since February 2014. His notable absence has become the subject of the Missing Richard Simmons podcast, and now the TMZ documentary What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, which premiered August 22 on Fox. Fellow fitness star Suzanne Somers, writer Bruce Vilanch, Dr. Phil, and more were interviewed for the 45-minute documentary, which claims to have found the truth about Simmons’ whereabouts.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
tvinsider.com

The Flays in L.A., Bear Grylls’ Final Challenges, the Richard Simmons Mystery, Bye-Bye ‘Kevin’

Food Network star Bobby Flay tours the eateries of Los Angeles with daughter Sophie in a culinary travelogue. Anthony Anderson and comedian Rob Riggle rise to the challenge with adventurer Bear Grylls in the Sierra Nevadas and the Great Basin Desert in the two-part Running Wild season finale. TMZ shares theories about why no one has seen fitness personality Richard Simmons in years. AMC’s comedy-drama hybrid Kevin Can F**k Himself returns for a second and final season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Ally McBeal' Sequel Planned With New Lead Star, Calista Flockhart Return

The Fox 90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is poised for a comeback with an ABC sequel, which is currently in early development, Deadline reported. The new show, written and produced by Karin Gist, will reportedly follow a young Black woman who joins the original series' law firm fresh out of law school. The fledgling attorney may be the child of Ally McBeal's (Calista Flockhart) D.A roommate Renée Raddick, portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Simmons
AOL Corp

Hulu's Reboot: Keegan-Michael Key Is a Serious Thespian in First Trailer

No one takes acting more seriously than Keegan-Michael Key in the first trailer for Hulu’s satirical comedy Reboot, debuting with the first three episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Poking fun at the television’s industry’s resolve to reboot hit shows of yesteryear, the series centers on Hulu rebooting an early-aughts...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Big Cigar’: Emmy Winner Glynn Turman To Play Huey P. Newton’s Father In Apple TV+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Glynn Turman (Women of the Movement) has joined Apple TV+’s Huey P. Newton limited series The Big Cigar as a recurring guest star. He’ll be part of an ensemble led by André Holland, which also includes Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Jordane Christie, Moses Ingram and Olli Haaskivi, as previously announced. Based on the eponymous Playboy magazine article by Argo‘s Joshuah Bearman, the six-episode series tells the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Black Panther leader Newton (Holland) relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider (Nivola) — the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider — to elude...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Sasha Roiz And Lilah Richcreek Estrada Board Season 8

EXCLUSIVE: Sasha Roiz (Grimm, Caprica) and Lilah Richcreek Estrada (The Wonder Years, Grace and Frankie) have joined the cast of NBC’s Chicago Med as recurring guest stars, Deadline has learned. Season 8 premieres on September 21 at 8 p.m. followed by Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire. Roiz is set to portray Jack Egan, a multimillionaire renaissance man. Richcreek Estrada will portray Nellie Cuevas, a psych fellow working alongside Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt). Chicago Med follows the lives of an elite team of medical professionals working in the emergency room at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Stephen Hootstein, Derek...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Avalon - Alexa Mansour Joins ABC Drama

The Walking Dead: World Beyond star Alexa Mansour has been cast as a lead opposite Neve Campbell in Avalon, ABC’s drama series based on Michael Connelly’s short story, from David E. Kelley, A+E Studios and 20th Television. Mansour will play Deputy Carolyn Chavez. Her good cheer, optimism, and...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy