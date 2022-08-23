Pentagon denies D.C. Mayor request for help with migrant bus crisis

According to a report from Fox News, the Pentagon has again denied D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for National Guard assistance to help with the migrant bus crisis in the nation’s capital.

“Bowser first asked for National Guard help last month, but it was rejected by the Pentagon on Aug. 4. She then sent another letter on Aug. 11, requesting that 150 National Guard troops be deployed to ‘help prevent a prolonged humanitarian crisis in our nation’s capital resulting from the daily arrival of migrants,'” Fox News reports.

The Defense Department has responded to her second letter.

“The DCNG has no specific experience in or training for this kind of mission or unique skills for providing facility management, feeding, sanitation or ground support,” Defense Department executive secretary Kelly Bulliner Holly wrote in the letter, which was reviewed by Fox News.

More than 7,000 migrants have been bused from the southern border to D.C. by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.