ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Pentagon denies D.C. Mayor request for help with migrant bus crisis

KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZxeIW_0hS6QvqO00

According to a report from Fox News, the Pentagon has again denied D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for National Guard assistance to help with the migrant bus crisis in the nation’s capital.

“Bowser first asked for National Guard help last month, but it was rejected by the Pentagon on Aug. 4. She then sent another letter on Aug. 11, requesting that 150 National Guard troops be deployed to ‘help prevent a prolonged humanitarian crisis in our nation’s capital resulting from the daily arrival of migrants,'” Fox News reports.

The Defense Department has responded to her second letter.

“The DCNG has no specific experience in or training for this kind of mission or unique skills for providing facility management, feeding, sanitation or ground support,” Defense Department executive secretary Kelly Bulliner Holly wrote in the letter, which was reviewed by Fox News.

More than 7,000 migrants have been bused from the southern border to D.C. by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
The Independent

Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife

Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Greg Abbott
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Navy offers E-8, E-9 advancements for sailors who fill at-sea billets

The Navy is offering senior enlisted sailors promotions to E-8 and E-9 as part of a new pilot program if they agree to fill specific at-sea leadership billets. The pilot program, dubbed Senior Enlisted Advance to Position, is the most recent initiative from the service to fill sea billets. Sailors in the pilot program will be assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group based out of Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in Washington; the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia; and the aircraft carrier George Washington homeported at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Top enlisted Marine gets an official home at historic DC barracks

MARINE BARRACKS, Washington ― In mid-1979, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps John R. Massaro had an assignment. His boss, then-Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Barrow, had tasked his senior enlisted officer with delivering recommendations before the senior enlisted Marine’s fast-approaching retirement. The now 92-year-old, 8th...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Crisis#Mayor#Politics Local#Fox News#National Guard#The Defense Department#Dcng
nationalinterest.org

The Marines’ Newest Vehicle Will Be a Drone Warfare Juggernaut

The Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle will use drones to hunt enemies from ship to shore. The Marine Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) will hunt enemies from ship to shore in support of amphibious attacks, launching highly-lethal loitering attack drones to surveil and possibly destroy enemy targets.
MILITARY
Benzinga

'Xi Jinping Doesn't Scare Me': Senator Marsha Blackburn Vows Not To Be Bullied By 'Communist China' As She Lands In Taiwan

U.S. Senator, Marsha Blackburn, landed in Taiwan on Thursday despite mounting pressure from Xi Jinping-led Chinese government that claims sovereignty over the island. What Happened: Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, became the latest member of Congress to visit Taiwan and marks the fourth visit by an American politician — ​​since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial trip — to the island.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Week

A new deal for Iran and the U.S.?

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Democratic nominee Joe Biden repeatedly promised to get the U.S. back into a renegotiated nuclear agreement with Iran, after former President Donald Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018. Painstaking negotiations appear to have reached a critical juncture this week, with the U.S. submitting a response to Iran's comments on the text of a final draft agreement. Here's everything you need to know about whether a new agreement will be signed, what is likely to be in it, and what it all means:
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy