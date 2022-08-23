Read full article on original website
Outer Banks SPCA to launch Operation Homeless Cats next Monday
Operation Homeless Cats (OHC), a community effort to spay and neuter the homeless cats of Dare County, will launch on Monday, August 29, 2022. The goal is to create a manageable population of cats in Dare County and prevent a repeat of the current overcrowding at local shelters. OHC was...
Save the date: Dare Arts’ fundraising auction ‘The Great Art Heist’ set to begin October 7
Mark the calendar for The Great Art Heist, Dare Arts’ fundraising auction, which will open in their Gallery in downtown Manteo on Friday, October 7. “The Great Art Heist is Dare Arts’ only fundraiser of the year, so our community’s participation is vital to supporting the arts on the Outer Banks,” said Event Chairs Bea Basnight and Gail Midgett. “We hope you will bid in-person and online to snatch up some amazing art and help us meet our fundraising goal for 2022.”
Lamberg selected as Dare County district Teacher of the Year
Dare County Schools announced Tuesday morning that Mrs. Rhys Lamberg, Manteo Elementary School Teacher and MTSS Chair, has been selected to represent Dare County Schools as the district Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Lamberg will advance to the next phase of this statewide recognition program, which will include an interview...
New Frisco Native American Museum & Natural History Center exhibit nearing completion
The Frisco Native American Museum & Natural History Center’s (FNAM) new and improved exhibit on the tribes of the Outer Banks is nearing completion!. FNAM can’t wait for individuals to come and experience this amazing exhibit. The longhouse is going up, artifacts are going in, in addition to videos, storytelling, and a map showing historical then vs. now elements on Hatteras Island, plus more.
Water quality swimming advisory issued for East Martin Street Public Beach Access in KDH
An advisory against swimming was posted Wednesday at an ocean-side site in Dare County, where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards. The advisory is for an area at the public beach...
Former Cape Hatteras National Seashore employee receives U.S. Coast Guard Silver Lifesaving Medal
Former Cape Hatteras National Seashore law enforcement ranger, Valerie Streiff, received the U.S. Coast Guard’s Silver Lifesaving Medal Tuesday morning for her efforts to save visitors from a rip current on Oct. 18, 2020. At the Silver Lifesaving Medal presentation event, held at U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet,...
Kill Devil Hills Police identify suspect in Sunday morning chase, car located in Currituck
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department are currently seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a stolen vehicle chase on Sunday, August 21, 2022. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Kill Devil Hills officers engaged a silver 2009 Mercedes Benz in a pursuit after attempting to stop the vehicle for displaying a stolen license plate and the vehicle itself possibly being stolen. The pursuit was terminated when officers determined the conditions to be unsafe to continue the pursuit.
