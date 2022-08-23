Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Minnesota Department of Commerce puts unclaimed 'treasures' up for auction
The Minnesota Department of Commerce will unload "potential treasures" in an Unclaimed Property Online Auction next month. With help from Fahey Sales – a local auctioneer and appraisal company – the state agency is putting more than 700 unclaimed "treasures" up for auction. Bidding will begin on Wednesday,...
FOXBusiness
Arkansas AG: I'm ready to sue Biden for student loan handout; Colleges should be on the hook too
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said, Thursday, she is ready to join other Attorneys General to take action against Biden's latest executive order for his student loan handout, telling "Mornings with Maria" that colleges and universities also need to be on the hook and have responsible payment plans. LESLIE RUTLEDGE:...
FOXBusiness
Wendy's E. coli illnesses top 75 as lawsuits against fast-food giant roll in
Fast-food chain Wendy’s is facing multiple lawsuits as the number of illnesses potentially related to its restaurants in the Midwest reached 75. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 37 people in four states — Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania — have been infected with E. coli.
FOXBusiness
Maryland stay-at-home mom wins $50,000 in first-ever scratch off ticket purchase
A Maryland mother has won $50,000 in the first scratch-off lottery ticket she has ever bought, officials say. Nichole Balsoma of Glen Burnie, outside of Baltimore, won the prize after deciding to opt for an energy drink over coffee one day for her morning beverage, according to the Maryland Lottery.
