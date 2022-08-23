ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, FL

He didn't resign just because of the aggressive traffic stop. He resigned because the aggressive traffic stop was caught on camera and people took notice.

when a woman is alone on a dark stretch of road she isn't supposed to pull over. she is supposed to do exactly what that lady did: drive with your hazards on to a well lit area. this is what I tell EVERY woman to do in that situation. too many women are abducted by fake police and others every year. women protect yourselves! and I hope this lady wins a civil lawsuit against him and the police department.

After his treatment of this woman, the media should submit a public records request and review all his body camera footage. She’s likely not the only person he’s treated so disrespectfully. Then those interactions should be posted on the internet so no one forgets and the next PD will at least hesitate to hire him. No wonder black people dislike and distrust cops. Here are three children watching a cop handcuff and disrespect their mother because she sought out a safe place to stop.

