AUBURN, Alabama—Brett Whiteside has already witnessed what NIL (name, image, and likeness) means for a college football program and an athletic department while he was part of Eli Drinkwitz’s staff at Missouri. Now back home at Auburn to take on the role of executive director for the On To Victory collective, Whiteside says he’s excited about the future and what it could mean for Auburn student-athletes as well as to coaches and programs.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO