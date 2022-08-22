ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force Academy looking to reverse steep decline in application numbers

Applications to the Air Force Academy saw a significant decrease in the past year as military recruitment and college enrollment continue to suffer from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Colorado Springs-based service academy had 8,393 applicants for the Class of 2026, compared with 11,615 the previous year —...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Competitive eaters flock to Pueblo for Slopper-Eating Championship

PUEBLO, Colo. — The 4th Annual World Slopper-Eating Championship will take place Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Colorado State Fair. According to Major League Eating (MLE), the event will feature “the nation’s top-ranked eaters, each hoping to set a world record in the slopper-eating discipline.” Those competing will have eight minutes to […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Pueblo, CO
Sports
Radio Ink

Jess Hazel Headed to Colorado

Jess Hazel has been named the new Morning Edition Host at KRCC-FM in Colorado Springs. Hazel has been working at Yellowstone Public Radio in Billings, Montana as Morning Edition Host. “I’m excited to welcome Jess to KRCC,” said Andrea Chalfin, Managing Editor. “Her passion for being a morning host and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coloradosprings.com

Longtime Irish band Téada to perform in Colorado Springs

Hundreds of years ago, the good folks of Ireland spent their days quiet and mostly alone, farming and tending to their animals. When the day was done, music and dance brought them together, helping them build community and relationships. That history is at the root of traditional Irish music. “Most...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: New zoning could make way for homes

If we want young adults to flourish in Colorado Springs, and stay here, we must regulate in a manner that allows it. That means rezoning for the future and allowing the market to supply more competitively priced housing. The need for this could not be more obvious. Rentals in Colorado...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

People in Colorado Springs react to Biden’s loan forgiveness

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, President Biden announced the administration’s plan to forgive eligible student loan debt. “This will allow students who are earning 125,000 dollars or below to get at least 10,000 dollars right off the top. Those who are earning 75,000 or below could qualify for 20,000 dollars,” said Angie Paccione, executive director […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
coloradosprings.com

Old Spaghetti Factory opens in Colorado Springs

The Old Spaghetti Factory, 3101 New Center Point, opened Monday to eager fans of the Portland, Ore.-based chain, founded by Guss and Sally Dussin in 1969. Many may have fond memories of the restaurant located in downtown Denver. “Unfortunately, we had to close that location in 2018,” said Kiana (Kiki)...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Monsoon ... Pikes Peak snow ... Does any of this affect our winter?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What will winter be like in southern Colorado? You may be asking yourself that after pictures of August snow falling on Pikes Peak the past few days shook our Facebook page to the core ... some have asked if the active monsoon season will have any effect either. We’ll try to answer these questions below. First off:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Settlement reached to shut down Comanche 3 power plant

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County leaders confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday that a settlement has been reached to shut down the last coal-powered power plant in Colorado. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission has approved Excel Energy’s agreement to close Comanche 3 power plant by 2031, 9 years ahead of the retirement date in […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
multihousingnews.com

Storage Star Buys Colorado Springs Facility

The property came online in 2020. Storage Star has acquired BuxBear Storage, a 111,360-square-foot facility, in Colorado Springs, Colo. According to Yardi Matrix data, a private individual sold the 605-unit property for $12.9 million. The sale was subject to a $7.5 million loan originated by Manhattan Life Insurance Co., the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Travelers along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo have wondered why the Pinon Rest Areas have been closed for more than two years, and if -- or when -- they'll reopen. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the northbound and southbound rest areas located just north of Pueblo The post I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

Space Command decision could hinge on national security and cost concerns, Lamborn says

The Air Force is expected to decide where to locate the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command before the end of the year, based largely on national security and cost concerns — criteria that favor keeping it at its provisional home at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, rather than moving the entire operation to Alabama, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn's office said Tuesday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy