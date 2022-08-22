Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force Academy looking to reverse steep decline in application numbers
Applications to the Air Force Academy saw a significant decrease in the past year as military recruitment and college enrollment continue to suffer from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Colorado Springs-based service academy had 8,393 applicants for the Class of 2026, compared with 11,615 the previous year —...
Improvements finished and more on the way at the Colorado State Fair
On Friday, the Colorado State Fair returns to Pueblo, and some big improvements were made since last year, plus more are on the way.
Competitive eaters flock to Pueblo for Slopper-Eating Championship
PUEBLO, Colo. — The 4th Annual World Slopper-Eating Championship will take place Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Colorado State Fair. According to Major League Eating (MLE), the event will feature “the nation’s top-ranked eaters, each hoping to set a world record in the slopper-eating discipline.” Those competing will have eight minutes to […]
Voting machine tampering in Colorado points to concern for fall election
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — On the last day of voting in Colorado’s June primary, a poll worker sent to wipe down a voting machine found a concerning error message on its screen: “USB device change detected.”. The machine, used to mark ballots electronically, was taken out of...
Colorado City Ranks Among The Best Fall Vacation Spots
PureWow pinpointed the best U.S. destinations to enjoy a pleasant fall vacation.
Radio Ink
Jess Hazel Headed to Colorado
Jess Hazel has been named the new Morning Edition Host at KRCC-FM in Colorado Springs. Hazel has been working at Yellowstone Public Radio in Billings, Montana as Morning Edition Host. “I’m excited to welcome Jess to KRCC,” said Andrea Chalfin, Managing Editor. “Her passion for being a morning host and...
A larger chunk of Colorado is now drought-free this week
Late August's drought update shows continued improvement in Colorado's drought battle for some and no change for others.
KRDO
Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
coloradosprings.com
Longtime Irish band Téada to perform in Colorado Springs
Hundreds of years ago, the good folks of Ireland spent their days quiet and mostly alone, farming and tending to their animals. When the day was done, music and dance brought them together, helping them build community and relationships. That history is at the root of traditional Irish music. “Most...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: New zoning could make way for homes
If we want young adults to flourish in Colorado Springs, and stay here, we must regulate in a manner that allows it. That means rezoning for the future and allowing the market to supply more competitively priced housing. The need for this could not be more obvious. Rentals in Colorado...
cpr.org
Colorado Springs City Councilman Wayne Williams targeted by recall
Colorado Springs city councilman Wayne Williams is facing a recall effort over allegations that he is too cozy with developers. Williams, a Republican who served as Secretary of State from 2014 to 2018, is currently running for mayor. John Pitchford, the former Treasurer for the El Paso County Republican Party,...
People in Colorado Springs react to Biden’s loan forgiveness
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, President Biden announced the administration’s plan to forgive eligible student loan debt. “This will allow students who are earning 125,000 dollars or below to get at least 10,000 dollars right off the top. Those who are earning 75,000 or below could qualify for 20,000 dollars,” said Angie Paccione, executive director […]
coloradosprings.com
Old Spaghetti Factory opens in Colorado Springs
The Old Spaghetti Factory, 3101 New Center Point, opened Monday to eager fans of the Portland, Ore.-based chain, founded by Guss and Sally Dussin in 1969. Many may have fond memories of the restaurant located in downtown Denver. “Unfortunately, we had to close that location in 2018,” said Kiana (Kiki)...
KKTV
Monsoon ... Pikes Peak snow ... Does any of this affect our winter?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What will winter be like in southern Colorado? You may be asking yourself that after pictures of August snow falling on Pikes Peak the past few days shook our Facebook page to the core ... some have asked if the active monsoon season will have any effect either. We’ll try to answer these questions below. First off:
Settlement reached to shut down Comanche 3 power plant
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County leaders confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday that a settlement has been reached to shut down the last coal-powered power plant in Colorado. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission has approved Excel Energy’s agreement to close Comanche 3 power plant by 2031, 9 years ahead of the retirement date in […]
multihousingnews.com
Storage Star Buys Colorado Springs Facility
The property came online in 2020. Storage Star has acquired BuxBear Storage, a 111,360-square-foot facility, in Colorado Springs, Colo. According to Yardi Matrix data, a private individual sold the 605-unit property for $12.9 million. The sale was subject to a $7.5 million loan originated by Manhattan Life Insurance Co., the...
I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Travelers along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo have wondered why the Pinon Rest Areas have been closed for more than two years, and if -- or when -- they'll reopen. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the northbound and southbound rest areas located just north of Pueblo The post I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
cpr.org
The cost to rent an apartment in Colorado Springs is up as inflation and building costs hinder new building
The average cost to rent an apartment in Colorado Springs is up nearly 10 percent over this time last year. Renting one now will cost you an average of nearly $1,600 a month. That’s a $900 increase over the last ten years. A new report from Ron Throupe, a...
Space Command decision could hinge on national security and cost concerns, Lamborn says
The Air Force is expected to decide where to locate the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command before the end of the year, based largely on national security and cost concerns — criteria that favor keeping it at its provisional home at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, rather than moving the entire operation to Alabama, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn's office said Tuesday.
Pueblo officials in the dark on potential buyers for Russia-linked steel mill
A steel worker at the mill in Pueblo.Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images. (Pueblo, Colo.) A European steel company backed by a sanctioned Russian billionaire is selling its steel mill in Pueblo amid tensions over the war in Ukraine. So far the company hasn’t let the city know if any potential buyers are interested.
