PSVR 2 finally has a release window, and VR fans will be pleased

(Image credit: Sony)

PSVR 2, the next iteration of PlayStation’s VR headset, will release in the first few months of next year.

Sony announced that PlayStation VR 2 will release in “early 2023” in a post on Twitter (opens in new tab). Although no specific date was mentioned, that release window likely spans the first three months of next year.

There’s still no word on PSVR 2’s launch price. The original PlayStation VR’s starter bundle was released for $499 / £399 / AU$650, although has gradually reduced in price over the last few years. But with the Oculus Quest 2 receiving a price bump last month due to increased manufacturing costs, the PSVR 2 might launch with a similarly inflated price tag.

Through the looking glass

(Image credit: Sony)

Hopes are high for PSVR 2, with Sony promising big hardware improvements on its predecessor. The headset will feature an OLED display capable of 4K resolutions, up to 120hz refresh rate, and a 110-degree field of vision. Inside-out motion tracking means you won’t need to rely on a separate camera to track your movements, while foveated rendering will better track the movements of your eye.

It also looks to have a healthier launch slate than the PSVR, releasing alongside 20 new games spanning a range of genres. While we don’t know what all the PSVR 2 games will be, we do know that Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village, and Among Us will be among them.

Other rumors hint that PSVR 2 will be backward compatible, letting you dip into your existing library of PSVR games right from the off. Combined with its sleek design, Sony’s new-and-improved VR system sounds like it will build off its predecessor in all the key ways.

Not that there aren’t other issues to bear in mind. The headset will be wired – a significant compromise next to the wireless Oculus Quest 2 – and you’ll also need to tether it to a PS5. Given the ongoing stock shortages of Sony’s new-gen console, that’s a significant limiting factor.

With small-time VR manufacturer Pico also looking to launch a new headset in Western markets in the future, Sony and Meta might find themselves up against tough, cheaper competition in the future.

This is why Redfall is Arkane Austin's ‘most ambitious title’

Callum is TechRadar Gaming’s News Writer. You’ll find him whipping up stories about all the latest happenings in the gaming world, as well as penning the odd feature and review. Before coming to TechRadar, he wrote freelance for various sites, including Clash, The Telegraph, and Gamesindustry.biz, and worked as a Staff Writer at Wargamer. Strategy games and RPGs are his bread and butter, but he’ll eat anything that spins a captivating narrative. He also loves tabletop games, and will happily chew your ear off about TTRPGs and board games.