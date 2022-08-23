This was years in the making. And it’s now complete. The grand opening, the ribbon-cutting for August Wilson House as a state-of-the-“arts” center, just like Pittsburgh’s beloved playwright desired. A-list celebrities, such as actors Denzel Washington and Russell Hornsby, came to Pittsburgh on Aug. 13 for the big celebration. The celebration lasted all afternoon and into the night on Bedford Avenue, a place that will forever be cherished as August Wilson’s childhood home. (Photo by J.L. Martello)

