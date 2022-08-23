ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Pittsburgh Courier

August Wilson House opens to much fanfare

This was years in the making. And it’s now complete. The grand opening, the ribbon-cutting for August Wilson House as a state-of-the-“arts” center, just like Pittsburgh’s beloved playwright desired. A-list celebrities, such as actors Denzel Washington and Russell Hornsby, came to Pittsburgh on Aug. 13 for the big celebration. The celebration lasted all afternoon and into the night on Bedford Avenue, a place that will forever be cherished as August Wilson’s childhood home. (Photo by J.L. Martello)
Schenley High School’s Class of 1972 50-year reunion!

THE CLASS OF 1972! FROM SCHENLEY HIGH SCHOOL! THE 50-YEAR REUNION OCCURRED AT PNC PARK ON THE NORTH SHORE, AUG. 5. (PHOTOS BY J.L. MARTELLO) MARGARET LANIER, DARLENE GAINEY CRAIG AND ERNEST RUFFIN. ERVIN DICKEY AND LILLIAN BOOKER, DANCING. MICHELLE THAXTON, DARLENE GAINEY CRAIG, JOCELYN COLEMAN, MARSHA SCOTT, JENICE MURRY,...
SCHENLEY, PA

