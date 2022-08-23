Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
MLive.com
University of Michigan Football: Wolverines win total prediction and a best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines had a fantastic 2021 season, as head coach Jim Harbaugh guided them to a 12-2 record and College Football Playoff...
Maize n Brew
Michigan softball head coaching legend Carol Hutchins is retiring
Michigan Wolverines softball head coach Carol Hutchins is retiring. After 38 years as head coach in Ann Arbor — 39 years as a head coach in total — the Wolverines legend is finally riding off into a well-deserved sunset. Hutchins never had a losing season as head coach...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan working on a big-time package deal
The high school football season started last Friday for most of the country, meaning Michigan’s commits and targets are back in action on the gridiron. There were plenty of highlights in the first week, including a big showing by the group at Providence Day. Four-star teammates talk possibility of...
Maize n Brew
Mike Sainristil on Michigan’s QB competition: ‘still neck and neck’
Michigan wideout/defensive back Mike Sainristil was asked about Michigan’s quarterback competition between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. Sainristil’s answer reflects what head coach Jim Harbaugh and other Michigan players have been saying recently — the competition is close. “I would say it’s still neck and neck,” Sainristil...
MLive.com
Live high school football updates from opening night in Michigan
It is time to get begin competition for the 2022 high school football season in Michigan. Follow along with MLive tonight for score updates and and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling. Our experienced team of reporters and photographers are at various games throughout the state every week and...
Four-star athlete decommits from Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class
The Spartans have lost one of their top commitments in 2023...
Roman Wilson gives his take on the Michigan QB battle: 'Our best option is probably me'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy ... Roman Wilson?. The quarterback competition has been the biggest storyline of fall camp for the Michigan football team, and Wilson wants to throw his name into the mix. Never mind that he's a wide receiver with zero career pass attempts.
Ex-Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, now at Jacksonville State, accuses first opponent of spying
Rich Rodriguez is back as a college football head coach for the first time since 2017, and he has already made headlines before his team’s first game. Rodriguez, the former Michigan head coach from 2008-10, was hired at Jacksonville State in November and accused his team’s first opponent, Stephen F. Austin, of spying leading up to their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 1 Metro Detroit football matchups
The best part about the start of the football season is being able to see which teams and talents emerge as the season gets underway. It’s an exciting time when everything feels possible. The only drawback is having to select winners of the games. While it is fun to...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant
It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
Detroit Wing Company opens East Lansing location
Wing lovers have a lot to be happy about, as Detroit Wing Company is officially open for business.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wayne County leads list of 50-year population losses
Out of 83 counties in Michigan, 14 have had a population decrease over the last half century, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Ontonagon County had the largest percentage decrease at 43.9%, losing 4,588 residents between 1969 and 2021. Wayne County had the second largest percentage decrease at 33.9%. The county has lost 910,355 residents over the decades.
Michigan officials tweak subsidies for 4 big Dan Gilbert projects in Detroit
Development officials in Lansing approved changes Tuesday to state-level subsidies for four Dan Gilbert building projects in downtown Detroit, although kept the maximum possible amount of the $618 million in tax-capture subsidies the same. State officials with the quasi-governmental Michigan Strategic Fund voted for a request from Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock, to tweak terms of a so-called Transformational Brownfield Plan of...
965thecave.com
Lenawee County Athletic Association 2022 Football Preview
Manitou Beach, MI – At the recent 96.5fm The Cave Lenawee County football coach’s preview show, hosted at Hometown Pizza in Manitou Beach, Cave Dwellers talked to all four coaches that are part of the ultra-competitive Lenawee County Athletic Association. The league was so good last year that the Division 8 MHSAA State Champion played in it… the Hudson Tigers.
deadlinedetroit.com
Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?
The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
These 4 Michigan projects are getting millions in state incentives
LANSING, MI – A thermal products lab dedicated to electric vehicle battery tech, a Lansing manufacturing facility, a downtown Detroit redevelopment and Michigan marketing efforts are all being boosted by state funding. The Michigan Strategic Fund reviewed 15 agenda items Tuesday, Aug. 23 during its monthly board meeting that...
lostinmichigan.net
The Old Engine 4 Firehouse
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. I had already taken pics of the oldest church in Michigan (Ste Anne De Detroit, you can see my pic HERE) on a previous trip to Detroit and did not plan on taking more but when I was in the neighborhood I saw the twin steeples of the church looking out over the trees and the houses and decided since I was near there why not get a few more pics. I headed over there from a different direction than last time, and that is when I saw the old firehouse sitting near the church, as if the the tall steeples were watching over it, and protecting it all these years. The numbers 1897 displayed between the doors gave away the year it was built but I found out the DFD stopped using the old firehouse in 1976. It’s still standing with it’s magnificent brickwork like you will never see on a new building. Looking at it, I can only imagine the firefighters going from a horse drawn apparatus, to an early primitive motorized fire truck, and then on to a post WWII truck with the fireman riding on the back, but the station was passed by in the 70’s before it could get a new modern fire truck.
