Maize n Brew

Michigan softball head coaching legend Carol Hutchins is retiring

Michigan Wolverines softball head coach Carol Hutchins is retiring. After 38 years as head coach in Ann Arbor — 39 years as a head coach in total — the Wolverines legend is finally riding off into a well-deserved sunset. Hutchins never had a losing season as head coach...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan working on a big-time package deal

The high school football season started last Friday for most of the country, meaning Michigan’s commits and targets are back in action on the gridiron. There were plenty of highlights in the first week, including a big showing by the group at Providence Day. Four-star teammates talk possibility of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Mike Sainristil on Michigan’s QB competition: ‘still neck and neck’

Michigan wideout/defensive back Mike Sainristil was asked about Michigan’s quarterback competition between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. Sainristil’s answer reflects what head coach Jim Harbaugh and other Michigan players have been saying recently — the competition is close. “I would say it’s still neck and neck,” Sainristil...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Live high school football updates from opening night in Michigan

It is time to get begin competition for the 2022 high school football season in Michigan. Follow along with MLive tonight for score updates and and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling. Our experienced team of reporters and photographers are at various games throughout the state every week and...
BELLEVILLE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ex-Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, now at Jacksonville State, accuses first opponent of spying

Rich Rodriguez is back as a college football head coach for the first time since 2017, and he has already made headlines before his team’s first game. Rodriguez, the former Michigan head coach from 2008-10, was hired at Jacksonville State in November and accused his team’s first opponent, Stephen F. Austin, of spying leading up to their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant

It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wayne County leads list of 50-year population losses

Out of 83 counties in Michigan, 14 have had a population decrease over the last half century, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Ontonagon County had the largest percentage decrease at 43.9%, losing 4,588 residents between 1969 and 2021. Wayne County had the second largest percentage decrease at 33.9%. The county has lost 910,355 residents over the decades.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan officials tweak subsidies for 4 big Dan Gilbert projects in Detroit

Development officials in Lansing approved changes Tuesday to state-level subsidies for four Dan Gilbert building projects in downtown Detroit, although kept the maximum possible amount of the $618 million in tax-capture subsidies the same. State officials with the quasi-governmental Michigan Strategic Fund voted for a request from Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock, to tweak terms of a so-called Transformational Brownfield Plan of...
DETROIT, MI
965thecave.com

Lenawee County Athletic Association 2022 Football Preview

Manitou Beach, MI – At the recent 96.5fm The Cave Lenawee County football coach’s preview show, hosted at Hometown Pizza in Manitou Beach, Cave Dwellers talked to all four coaches that are part of the ultra-competitive Lenawee County Athletic Association. The league was so good last year that the Division 8 MHSAA State Champion played in it… the Hudson Tigers.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?

The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
DETROIT, MI
lostinmichigan.net

The Old Engine 4 Firehouse

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. I had already taken pics of the oldest church in Michigan (Ste Anne De Detroit, you can see my pic HERE) on a previous trip to Detroit and did not plan on taking more but when I was in the neighborhood I saw the twin steeples of the church looking out over the trees and the houses and decided since I was near there why not get a few more pics. I headed over there from a different direction than last time, and that is when I saw the old firehouse sitting near the church, as if the the tall steeples were watching over it, and protecting it all these years. The numbers 1897 displayed between the doors gave away the year it was built but I found out the DFD stopped using the old firehouse in 1976. It’s still standing with it’s magnificent brickwork like you will never see on a new building. Looking at it, I can only imagine the firefighters going from a horse drawn apparatus, to an early primitive motorized fire truck, and then on to a post WWII truck with the fireman riding on the back, but the station was passed by in the 70’s before it could get a new modern fire truck.
DETROIT, MI

