Nashville, TN

Beloved former TSU medical director dies at 79

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University announced the death of Dr. Ivan Davis, the University’s long-time medical director of Student Health services Friday. He was 79. TSU officials said Dr. Davis passed away one day before his 58th wedding anniversary with his wife Elizabeth Davis; He served as...
Housing crisis leaves college student 'homeless' and living in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Tennessee State University students are staying in hotel rooms instead of dorm rooms due to overflow housing. The University told WZTV the freshman class is the largest in the school’s history. One senior, who would like to remain anonymous, said she's sleeping in...
Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k

WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee

During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
MDHA Moving Forward with Dr. White at Helm, Announces New Annual Strategy

NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Troy White’s one-year anniversary as Executive Director of MDHA is coming with an overhaul of strategic directives aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization. The sixth executive director but the first African American in the role, Dr. White said his experience...
Busiest Intersections In Clarksville

I’ve been seeing a lot of debate on Facebook lately about the slowest stop lights in Clarksville. There have been people weighing in and talking about how long they have to wait at certain intersections. That debate has kind of evolved into people talking about the busiest intersections in...
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!

Nashville Free Things to Do This Weekend |Created by Heidi Suydam Using CanvaPro. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list! This week you will find some educational events, a Pet fundraiser, some comedy shows and more.
