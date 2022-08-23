Read full article on original website
WSMV
Beloved former TSU medical director dies at 79
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University announced the death of Dr. Ivan Davis, the University’s long-time medical director of Student Health services Friday. He was 79. TSU officials said Dr. Davis passed away one day before his 58th wedding anniversary with his wife Elizabeth Davis; He served as...
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: Fisk President Dr. Vann Newkirk Steps Down, Board Chair Frank L. Sims Named Acting President
Nashville, TENN. (TN Tribune) – The Board of Trustees of Fisk University today announced the departure of Dr. Vann R. Newkirk as President of the University. Effective immediately, Board Chair Frank L. Sims will serve as acting President. “The Board of Trustees is charged with ensuring that Fisk University...
WWMT
Housing crisis leaves college student 'homeless' and living in car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Tennessee State University students are staying in hotel rooms instead of dorm rooms due to overflow housing. The University told WZTV the freshman class is the largest in the school’s history. One senior, who would like to remain anonymous, said she's sleeping in...
Tennessee parents voice concerns about state’s 3rd grade retention law
Last January Tennessee lawmakers passed a new policy that would hold back 3rd graders who don't pass the state's reading test.
Temporary teacher permits are helping districts fill vacancies
Clarksville Montgomery county school system still needs to fill about 50 teaching positions. Thanks to a new state law - all you need is a bachelor's degree to temporarily teach.
Dozens of MNPS teachers have not received their paychecks. Here's the problem.
They've been on the job for three weeks, but dozens of Metro teachers still haven't been paid. District officials said they are working as fast as possible to fix the situation.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k
WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: What’s with the Hogwarts-looking tower at Vanderbilt University?
The west end of Vanderbilt University’s campus has seen its fair share of new buildings go up since 2018, but one tower rises above the rest. The West End Tower — with its collegiate red brick and pointed arches — has become a landmark. The tower is part of the greater complex that replaced the Carmichael Towers.
fox17.com
TSU president stays at hotel being used for off-campus housing 'to ease safety concerns'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover stayed overnight at a Nashville hotel being used to house TSU students to quell concerns about the hotel's safety. Safety concerns at the hotel have been made public with students saying they were finding needles in their rooms and...
Tennessee Tribune
MDHA Moving Forward with Dr. White at Helm, Announces New Annual Strategy
NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Troy White’s one-year anniversary as Executive Director of MDHA is coming with an overhaul of strategic directives aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization. The sixth executive director but the first African American in the role, Dr. White said his experience...
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, TN — Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
Tennessee NAACP calling for an investigation into Nashville police
Tennessee NAACP officials called for an investigation into the Metro Nashville Police Department, asking for the Department of Justice to look into misconduct.
wpln.org
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
z975.com
Busiest Intersections In Clarksville
I’ve been seeing a lot of debate on Facebook lately about the slowest stop lights in Clarksville. There have been people weighing in and talking about how long they have to wait at certain intersections. That debate has kind of evolved into people talking about the busiest intersections in...
On the first day of school, these Franklin students saved their teacher's life
Saving a life isn't on the class schedule for most students on their first day back. But for a group of high school seniors, it was a situation they were confronted with hours into the school year.
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!
Nashville Free Things to Do This Weekend |Created by Heidi Suydam Using CanvaPro. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list! This week you will find some educational events, a Pet fundraiser, some comedy shows and more.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
