On the afternoon of August 25 there will be traffic shifts on State Route 32 in Coffee County. Tomorrow's traffic shift is the result of the continuing of a widening project. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, eastbound traffic will shift to the right around milepost (MP) 8.7, then back to the left around MP 10.9 and transition into the city limit four lane section around MP 11.7.

COFFEE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO