Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
Felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics arrested by Valdosta Police
A Valdosta man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities found narcotics and a handgun on his person. Shortly after 7: 30 p.m., on August 23, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of Claudia Circle after receiving a report of a suspicious person brandishing a handgun. Authorities were...
WALB 10
1 charged in Valdosta stolen gun incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) arrested one man who was reported to have brandished a handgun at citizens and was later discovered with a stolen gun and drugs, according to the agency. On Aug. 23, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of...
wgxa.tv
Vidalia police looking for burglary suspect
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Police in Vidalia want to know if you can help identify a suspect in connection to a burglary. According to police, it involves an ongoing investigation at the Sweet Onion Boutique. The Sweet Onion Boutique is a children's clothing and accessories store located at 607...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta police make drug arrest in Tom’s Corner Park
VALDOSTA – A 36-year-old female was arrested after hours in Tom’s Corner Park after being caught with a backpack containing multiple drugs. Offender: Meleka Burrows, African American female, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxl.com
Drugs found in backpack leads to arrest of Valdosta woman
One Valdosta resident has been arrested after police found narcotics in a backpack. According to a media release from VPD, on August 23, at approximately 12:35 am., a Valdosta Police Officer saw subjects sitting in Tom’s Park, in the 1000 block of North Troup Street, after the park was closed.
valdostatoday.com
Oglethorpe man found shot in wrecked car
EASTMAN – The GBI is investigating the shooting death of an Oglethorpe man that was found in a wrecked car. The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Za’Quon Brown, age 21, of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.
wtoc.com
Toombs County insurance agent charged with another count of fraud
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire John King announced a new charge Tuesday against a former Vidalia insurance agent. Kerri Monroe, 48, has been charged with one additional count of reporting and disposition of premiums. This is in addition to previous charges of five counts...
Georgia man on trial says highway shooting was self-defense
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man charged with killing a 17-year-old girl in a highway shooting opened fire from his car in self-defense after the pickup truck in which the girl was a passenger tried to force him off the road, a defense attorney told a jury as his murder trial opened Wednesday. Marc […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
douglasnow.com
Pernell Harris passes nearly one year after altercation with officers
Pernell Harris, who was involved in an altercation with law enforcement officers on August 25, 2021, has passed away. He was being cared for in a long-term care facility in Twiggs County at the time of his death. Harris had been unresponsive since the altercation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation...
southgatv.com
Eastman homicide under GBI purview
EASTMAN, GA- Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirm they are looking into the death of an Oglethorpe man, found deceased in a Dodge County traffic accident. Agents say early Sunday evening, the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. The call is in relation to what officers...
'He was really respectful': Friends remember Eastman man found dead in wrecked car
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — Friends of 21-year-old Za’Quon Brown say they're shocked and saddened by his death. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says Brown was driving on Neese Street in Eastman when someone shot him in the chest and he crashed into a tree. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha visited...
WCTV
Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Lowndes County Fire Rescue practices firefighting techniques
Over the last week, firefighters at Lowndes County Fire Rescue practiced firefighting techniques and participated in training for response to fires involving flammable liquids and pressurized tanks. Each day, the course began with a lab component directed by Battalion Chief Ben Amiot. According to the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners,...
wfxl.com
Traffic shift expected on State Route 32 in Coffee County
On the afternoon of August 25 there will be traffic shifts on State Route 32 in Coffee County. Tomorrow's traffic shift is the result of the continuing of a widening project. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, eastbound traffic will shift to the right around milepost (MP) 8.7, then back to the left around MP 10.9 and transition into the city limit four lane section around MP 11.7.
WALB 10
City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
WALB 10
Cook Co. Schools introduces new bullying reporting system
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County Schools has introduced a new bullying reporting system to combat bullying incidents this school year. It’s called the Anonymous Alerts anti-bullying and safety app. It allows students to report bullying, crime and negativity seen by students during school hours straight from their smartphones.
WALB 10
Valdosta business owner succeeds through non-stop motivation
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - What started off as a taxi service 10 years ago has turned into a passion for the owner of 24/7 Tire, a unique service for people in need. Black Business Month is celebrated in August and acknowledges the importance of black owned businesses in this country.
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit...
southgatv.com
Moultrie’s Main Street Park under construction
MOULTRIE, GA- The playground at Main Street Park is undergoing construction to bring a cooler and safer play environment to the children of Moultrie. Maggie Davidson, Director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority says, “We’ve got a shaded structure going up that will cover the play area, they’re putting in the footers for the uprights right now and they’ll come back next week to finish constructing everything and putting the shade over the top.”
douglasnow.com
Visit Douglas-Coffee County announces Gopher Tortoise Festival poster contest
In collaboration with Vyve Broadband, Visit Douglas-Coffee County GA is sponsoring its inaugural Gopher Tortoise Festival (GTF) Poster Contest. First place poster design will be printed and sold at the festival and the creator will win a $300 American Express gift card courtesy of Vyve Broadband. All ages and levels of expertise are encouraged to enter, but must be from Coffee County.
Comments / 1