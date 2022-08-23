OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Hospitality has found a new home at the Inn at Pine Terrace, which executive chef Chris Ghobrial plans to use as his base of operations for his food truck and for the private dining experiences he provides to clients. While 18 Acres Hospitality will not be the exclusive caterer to the recently renovated Inn at Pine Terrace, it will be the preferred choice.

