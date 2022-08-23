Read full article on original website
Security Services Provider Signs Reseller Agreement and Contract for Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that Weatherspoon Enterprises, Inc., a North Carolina based integrated security services and solutions provider, signed a contract for a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to be used as a reseller demonstration device for its customers. Weatherspoon will actively integrate Knightscope ASRs into its consulting and security services to expand its offering to include the most cutting-edge technologies focused on public safety. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005607/en/ Security Services Provider Signs Reseller Agreement and Contract for Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) (Photo: Business Wire)
Infobip Builds an Integration for HubSpot to Enhance Customer Experience
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot’s clients. The integration, available in HubSpot’s App Marketplace, enables its clients to connect with customers using their preferred communication channel, to deliver a great customer experience and boost engagement and sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005263/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Startup Business Loan Options With No Collateral
Starting a business can seem like a bit of a catch-22 situation. Often lenders won’t give you a business loan unless you can offer collateral—an asset that it can repossess if you default. However, with high startup costs, entrepreneurs typically need financing to get off the ground. This...
Aeropay Helps Software Maker Dispense Offer Cashless Cannabis Payments
Cannabis industry payments firm Aeropay has joined forces with Dispense, maker of cannabis eCommerce and dispensary management software. Integrating Aeropay’s platform with Dispense’s software solves an ongoing problem for cannabis dispensaries that operate in states that have legalized marijuana, as federal laws prevent them from processing traditional card payments, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) news release.
Today in B2B Payments: B2B Service Providers Aim to Improve Shipping
Today in B2B payments, shipping is in the spotlight as service providers discuss their solutions to different aspects of this supply chain challenge. X Delivery CEO Mark Lavelle suggested businesses should think of shipping as a “deal closer,” while TradeLens reported it has brought together more than 1,000 major players involved in the global supply chain.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
cryptoglobe.com
Polarys, the new exciting utility NFT venture launches its exclusive Genesis NFT collection
Polarys, the new exciting Web3 venture that aims to bring utility NFTs to everyday businesses, has launched its innovative multi-chain minting engine, and the team is in the process of minting its Genesis utility NFT collection. This exclusive and once only minted collection will remain for sale until August 31, 2022. Any unsold NFTs will be burned after that date.
Small Businesses Willing to Pay Premium to Eliminate AP/AR Hassles
Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) encounter numerous pain points when making and receiving business-to-business (B2B) payments. Many are stuck in the past, with 20% relying on checks and 23% relying on regular ACH as their go-to methods of sending payments, and there is significant asymmetry in the preferences of buyers and suppliers.
Automating AP Operations a Boon for Online Marketplaces
The pandemic gave a tailwind to online marketplaces, but the boom has legs and signals a sea change in the ways and means by which sellers and buyers find one another, interact and above all, transact. For the marketplaces themselves, the surge in transactions has been one that carries some...
MANTL Expands Into the Credit Union Market
Account origination platform MANTL is expanding into the credit union market, the company announced in a press release Tuesday (Aug. 23). The company said MANTL for Credit Unions is a deposit origination tool for credit unions, created in partnership with Alliant Credit Union. “Credit unions are renowned for delivering white-glove...
FIS Intros Infrastructure Solution for Global Real-Time Payments, CBDCs
Financial services technology provider FIS is introducing a solution to enable central banks in more countries to update and innovate their existing real-time payments network or develop one from the ground up. FIS is also launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC) Virtual Lab, which will give central banks, commercial...
Bakkt, Sullivan Bank Team to Let Banking Customers Trade Crypto
Cryptocurrency platform Bakkt Holdings has joined forces with Sullivan Bank to let the bank’s customers buy, sell and hold bitcoin and Ethereum through the Bakkt Crypto Connect tool. “We are pleased to work with Sullivan Bank to offer their customers the option to buy bitcoin and ether in their...
BitPay CEO Says Stablecoin Payment Volumes Doubled in 2022
If you’re a long-term believer in cryptocurrency, down markets like the current crypto winter can be less stressful, in some ways, than bull market runs, said Stephen Pair, CEO of crypto payments technology firm BitPay. “It’s kind of simple if you’re a long-term believer in bitcoin,” he told PYMNTS’...
5 NFT Ticketing Platforms to Look Out For
NFT tickets have a lot of advantages over traditional paper tickets. Since NFTs are unique and saved on the blockchain, they can't be lost, stolen, or faked. With NFT ticketing, the resale value can be limited, and users have more control over secondary sales. Let's have a look at five platforms that use NFT technology to create digital tickets with reduced complexity. GUTS, Get Protocol, ShareRing, GUPS and ShareRing are some of the most popular ticketing platforms.
Bank of America Ramps Up Digital Offerings To Capitalize On Expanding E-Commerce Volumes
Bank of America Corp BAC expanded its investments in digital channels to tap the growing online transactions. Clients logged in to the bank's electronic platforms 1 billion times in July and 2.8 billion times, up 11% in the second quarter. BAC's new investments will focus on budgeting and financial-planning tools,...
Ant Group Partners With Malaysia’s Kenanga Bank to Debut Super App
Malaysian investment bank Kenanga has teamed with Ant Group to launch what it says will be the country’s first wealth super app. The app will integrate solutions that include stock trading, digital investment management, eWallet, cryptocurrency trading and foreign currency exchange into one platform and ecosystem, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 24) news release.
Today in Crypto: Coinme Adds Dogecoin, Other Crypto to Grocery Kiosks; Judge Lets Voyager Pay Employee Retention Bonuses
Bitcoin kiosk company Coinme now sells ether, polygon, chainlink, dogecoin, litecoin and stellar from its 10,000 grocery store kiosks, a Coindesk report said Wednesday (Aug. 24). The six new coins will add more opportunity to interact with crypto beyond the ubiquitous bitcoin. Meanwhile, bitcoin might be moving further down in...
Today in the Connected Economy: Bank of America Sees Record Digital Use
Today in the connected economy, Bank of America looks to up its spending on electronic banking after seeing a record number of log-ins last month. Also global payroll solution developer Deel unveils its Instant Card Transfer solution with the help of Paysend, and corporate disbursements provider Onbe joins forces with financial services firm Equity Trust Company to help real estate investors pay expenses within their individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
Inflation Expands Consumer, Merchant Interest in BNPL
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services are commonplace in the modern economy, with 60% of consumers using them at one point or another. Retailers are also happy to offer BNPL services, especially in an economic environment that can generously be described as challenging. Inflation is up by 9.1%, according to the consumer price index, and supply chain disruptions mean inventory shortages that frustrate both merchants and consumers. Prices are at the top of shoppers’ minds as inflation curbs their spending power, with half of consumers saying they will switch brands to save money. Businesses that cannot afford to match their competitors risk losing customers and falling further behind, a negative feedback loop that could ultimately doom the merchant.
