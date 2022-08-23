Read full article on original website
Mount Shasta Herald
Shasta River Water Association must comply with state drought rules
The Shasta River Water Association appears to have resumed compliance with water curtailment regulations set by the California State Water Resources Control Board. Flow measurements taken by the U.S. Geological Survey in Yreka on Wednesday, Aug. 24 show a return to normal flow of about 50 cubic-feet-per-second. On Aug. 17...
Mount Shasta Herald
Opinion: Could California save Democrats’ US House majority?
Political handicappers almost universally expect that Democrats will lose their paper-thin majority in the House of Representatives this year. However, if it’s closer than expected, what happens in a handful of California congressional districts could make the difference. On paper, Democrats should make gains in California this year, perhaps...
Mount Shasta Herald
California street vendor bill needs some adjustments
Tourism is slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels at popular tourist destinations such as Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, the Santa Monica Pier, San Diego’s Balboa Park and the countless other gems the Golden State has to offer. While we are thrilled to see more visitors coming to experience our famous sights, we must address the increasingly concerning behavior of street vendors whose practices endanger Californians, visitors and other vendors.
Mount Shasta Herald
California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026, phase out gas vehicles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California wants electric vehicle sales to triple in the next four years to 35% of all new car purchases, an aggressive target set as part of the goal to phase out the sale of gas-powered cars by the middle of the next decade. The California Air...
