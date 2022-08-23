Tourism is slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels at popular tourist destinations such as Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, the Santa Monica Pier, San Diego’s Balboa Park and the countless other gems the Golden State has to offer. While we are thrilled to see more visitors coming to experience our famous sights, we must address the increasingly concerning behavior of street vendors whose practices endanger Californians, visitors and other vendors.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO