Great Falls, VA

vivatysons.com

Elevate Your Mini-Golf Game at Perch Putt!

The adult beverages plus miniature golf course combo seems to be a growing scene in DC. Tysons has now joined in on the trend and put its own unique spin on it. High atop Capital One Hall sits Perch Putt where you can take in the stunning views Tysons and the surrounding area while elevating your mini-golf game.
TYSONS, VA
fredericksburg.today

Home of the Week: Luxurious property on the Ni River

Refined, remarkable and offering a multigenerational set-up like few others, this luxurious Spotsylvania County offering is stunning here in 2022!. This custom-build was finalized in 2017 and spans 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms and 5700+ finished square feet. It follows Simply Homes’ Bella floor plan, with several customizations and enhancements.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Update on Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring, Which Closed After a Kitchen Fire in July

According to a representative from the restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has recently begun renovations after a kitchen fire closed the location on July 12. No official reopening date has been announced. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Top Chef turned away at downtown restaurant due to dress code

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A top D.C. chef was visiting a new restaurant downtown on Saturday when she was asked to leave because her shoes didn't fit the dress code. Former "Top Chef" finalist and current chef at St. Anselm in Northeast Marjorie Meek-Bradley stopped at Shoto, a Japanese restaurant that opened last February.
northernvirginiamag.com

How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia

Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

12-year-old becomes youngest leaseholder at Tysons mall

TYSONS, Va. — Alejandro Buxton is just like any other 12-year-old. He likes to play with Legos, take family vacations and just started 7th grade. According to his mom, Patricia Buxton, he also has a "very expensive comic book habit." But, unlike most kids his age — or for...
theburn.com

New SR Coffee shop opens this week in Ashburn

A new coffee shop is coming this week to Ashburn — taking one of the few spaces where Starbucks gave up the ghost. We’re referring to the much buzzed about SR Coffee Co. Back in April, The Burn broke the news that SR Coffee Co. was coming into the Ashburn Farm Market Center. That’s the shopping center at the corner of Claiborne Parkway and Ashburn Farm Parkway — it’s often called Junction Plaza by locals.
ASHBURN, VA
Daily Voice

Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches

A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
arlnow.com

For Us, Not Amazon Seeks End to Impending Corporate Takeover of Arlington

NEW YORK–A new report from Demos and For Us, Not Amazon (FUNA)–a coalition against an Amazon takeover in Northern Virginia–highlights how organizers are fighting for the rights of working people, immigrants and people of color as the multinational company prepares to open its new headquarters in Virginia next year.  Read the report, Challenging the Dominance of Big Tech: For Us, Not Amazon in Arlington, VA, here.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Former WUSA9 sportscaster, Ken Mease dies

WASHINGTON — WUSA9 has lost another family member. Ken Mease, an amazing and respected sportscaster died Monday at the age of 80. According to his son, Kert, Ken had dementia. Ken joined the WUSA9 family in 1986 and remained for another 17 years. He was a devoted husband to...
WASHINGTON, DC

