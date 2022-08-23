ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Community Impact Austin

Dripping Springs ISD board of trustees sends $481.1M bond package to November election

The Dripping Springs ISD board of trustees selected the $481.1 million bond package over two other proposals. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact Newspaper) Dripping Springs voters will decide whether to approve a $481.1 million school bond package in November's election. In a 6-1 vote during an Aug. 18 meeting, the Dripping Springs ISD board of trustees authorized the bond election.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown City Council gives initial approval to rezone former McCoy Elementary School site

The development proposed at the former McCoy Elementary School site will include commercial and multifamily uses. (Rendering courtesy city of Georgetown/Partners Capital) Georgetown City Council gave preliminary approval to rezone the site of the former McCoy Elementary School during its Aug. 23 meeting after hearing developers’ plans to bring a mixed-use destination to the area.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD earns overall B in TEA accountability ratings

Leander ISD earned a B rating based on the Texas Education Agency's accountability ratings released Aug.15. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) The Texas Education Agency evaluated Leander ISD with a B overall rating, scoring 89 out of 100 points, in the 2021-22 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. LISD also received a...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Harmony Public Schools to build two campuses in growing city of Georgetown

Harmony Public Schools is proposing two Georgetown campuses, an elementary school and a high school. (Rendering courtesy Harmony Public Schools) In the next four years Harmony Public Schools plans to open two Georgetown campuses—an elementary and high school—in an effort to offer more educational opportunities for families moving to the area. “Georgetown is one of the fastest-growing communities in Texas, and it’s not surprising to see new companies and schools wanting to move here,” Georgetown City Council Member Ben Stewart said. Officials with Harmony said the school system monitors growth trends to determine where there might be a need for an additional school option for local families. Harmony has purchased 28 acres of land between Blue Ridge Drive and FM 1460 for the new campuses. “We’re extremely excited to be expanding into Georgetown in order to bring new educational opportunities to families throughout the community,” Harmony Central Texas Area Superintendent Mustafa Altindag said. Effect on Georgetown ISD Tracie Seed, Harmony director of communications and marketing, said the organization is open to collaborating with community groups, including school districts. However, advocates for public schools said charters detract from districts in a variety of ways, including funding. “While charters say they are providing choice to parents, they are actually limiting choices for the majority of parents and students who choose to attend their public school district,” said Patti Everitt, a research and policy consultant with Raise Your Hand Texas. Everitt said this is because school districts cannot cut costs dollar for dollar with the per-student loss in revenue. “Every student that transfers to Harmony will increase the recapture payment that Georgetown pays to the state, so taxpayers will pay more but get less,” Everitt said. This school year, GISD demographers are projecting enrollment to top 13,600 students as the community continues to grow. “I don’t know much about what Harmony has to offer compared to Georgetown ISD, but the district is projected to have record enrollment this coming school year,” Stewart said. “Time will tell what impact Harmony could have on GISD.” GISD declined to comment on this story. “Harmony will support the city’s growth and development by preparing its students to succeed,” Harmony Chief Financial Officer Nihat Bayhan said in a letter to City Council. “The city is growing, and with that growth comes the need for schools.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Comal ISD reviews progress of project updates from 2021 bonds, potential new school names

During the Aug. 22 Comal ISD board meeting, CISD Chief Financial Officer Crystal Hermesch presented updates on the construction of new schools. (Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) Bonds. During the Aug. 22 Comal ISD board meeting, CISD Chief Financial Officer Crystal Hermesch presented updates on the construction of new schools. CISD...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park City Council approves Pedernales Electric Cooperative agreement, relocation of electric infrastructure

Cedar Park City Council approved agreement with the PEC to relocate electric infrastructure at an Aug.25 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) An agreement with Pedernales Electric Cooperative Inc. for the relocation of electric infrastructure conflicting with city construction was unanimously approved by Cedar Park City Council at its Aug. 25 meeting.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

ECHO reports on gentrification, racial disparities in homelessness in Travis County

Reps from ECHO gave an update to Travis County commissioners Aug. 23 about homelessness in gentrified areas. (Ben Thompson/ Community Impact Newspaper) At the Aug. 23 Travis County Commissioners Court meeting, members from Ending Community Homelessness Coalition presented data looking at people who lived in gentrified areas and have been forced into homelessness.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County approves funds for overtime of pretrial magistrates

Williamson County Commissioners Court decided unanimously Aug. 23 to approve funding overtime for magistrates in pretrial services to address the shortage of staff in magistration. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Williamson County commissioners set aside about $12,000 for magistrates who work overtime in pretrial services in the county. The court made...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville officials OK contract for Downtown Streetscape Master Plan

The Downtown Streetscape Master Plan will identify short-term road and sidewalk projects in downtown Pflugerville. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Pflugerville has selected a consulting firm to assist in creating its Downtown Streetscape Master Plan. At an Aug. 23 meeting, Pflugerville City Council approved a $202,640 professional services agreement with Halff...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Kyle City Council calls for $294 million road bond on November ballot after more than a year of planning

The Kyle City Council officially called for a $294 million road bond Aug. 22. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Kyle City Council held a special meeting to officially call for a $294 million road bond election in November, just under the Aug. 22 deadline. The council voted 4-1 to call the election with Council Member Yvonne Flores-Cale voting against the motion. Council Member Ashlee Bradshaw was not present.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

