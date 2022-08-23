ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’

An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
Outdoor Life

The Best Snake Boots of 2022

When I’m turkey hunting creek bottoms or overgrown field edges, snake boots provide me with the reassurance that my feet and legs are safe from snake bites. And when I try to slip in on a roosted tom in the dark, even if I happen to step on a snake, I’m still protected. Spring turkey season isn’t the only time I use snake boots. As a forester, I spend almost everyday in the woods, with snake boots on my feet. Throughout my career, I’ve worn several pairs, and the best ones always provide enough snake protection without sacrificing breathability. Whether you’re hunting, scouting, or working, the best snake boots should fit those applications and protect you from snake bites.
akc.org

How to Remove Dog Hair From Your Car

If your dog regularly joins you in your car, you’re no stranger to seeing fur or hair floating around. While dogs will shed, their fur doesn’t need to build up. Here are ways to reduce and remove the amount of dog hair in your car. Regular Grooming. Help...
SPY

The Best Cotton Sheets of 2022: From Cool and Crisp to Perfectly Cozy

Although there are endless bedding options on the internet, one of the most consistently trending search terms is cotton sheets. Cotton is a versatile fabric available for all kinds of preferences, no matter what temperature or texture you prefer to sleep in. That’s why SPY compiled a comprehensive collection of the best cotton sheets. But first, let’s dive into the criteria that will help you narrow down your hunt: Thread count: They say less is more, which is sometimes the case with thread count. A 300 thread count sheet can feel just as decadent as a 1000 thread count one, but opting...
Tracey Folly

Terrible stench from 'whaling factory' ruins clothes hung outside to dry in an entire village

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother grew up in a small fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean in the 1940s, and on that island, they had a whaling station. The locals didn't call it a whaling station; they called it "fábrica de baleias," the whale factory.
Cheddar News

'Sun Outdoors' Offers Alternative Lodging Options Like Glamping, Tiny Homes

While air travel has largely returned to pre-pandemic levels, options like camping and glamping have remained popular as people explore the great outdoors. 'Sun Outdoors' offers a variety of travel experiences from luxury and traditional camping, to tiny homes, to short and long-term rentals. Nick DiBella, SVP of Operations & Sales for Sun Outdoors joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
