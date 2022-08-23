Read full article on original website
Related
Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says
Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
A man was told to take high-dose B vitamins after blood tests showed he was deficient. Then he lost his ability to walk.
Alison Taylor told ABC Radio Melbourne her father was in good health before a rare vitamin B6 toxicity left him in a wheelchair unable to walk.
Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified
The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
survivornet.com
Pop Star Notices Strange Mark On Her Mom’s Forehead While Giving Her A Facial And Assumed It Was ‘Just Dry Skin:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Pop Star Notices Strange Mark On Her Mom's Forehead While Giving Her A Facial And Assumed It Was 'Just Dry Skin:' It Turned Out To Be Cancer. Natasha Hamilton, 40, known for being a member of the girl group Atomic Kitten, has used her mother’s skin cancer diagnosis as a “wake-up call” and is now promoting skin cancer awareness.
RELATED PEOPLE
21-year-old recalls moment she was diagnosed with menopause at age of 15
A young woman has revealed what it was like to receive a diagnosis of menopause at age 15, describing her experiences as "devastating."Sheree Hargreaves, 21, could not understand why she was experiencing brain fog and hot flushes while she was still at school.After an examination by a doctor, Ms Hargreaves was told that she was going through the menopause, which could have started at just seven or eight."I was just so confused, like, shocked and really sad. How am I 15 and going through the menopause?" Ms Hargreaves told ITV News.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayFootballer realises he's been using dishwasher tablets on his clothesFertility psychic claims she can tell women when they will get pregnant
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationship
The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including Wikipedia.org, instyle.com, thehealthy.com and real. There is no official definition of a toxic relationship because it isn't in The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the book that therapists use to figure out what's wrong with their clients. But it's safe to say that a relationship is probably toxic if it makes you feel bad about yourself, is mostly negative, has any kind of abuse, makes you act out of fear, you can't talk to each other without yelling and screaming, or you have to hide or lie about it to your friends and family.
Locals baffled as rare phenomenon fills the sky
People are absolutely baffled as a spectacular 'phenomenon' filled the sky in China. Watch below:. Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's a random rainbow cloud thingy. Watch below as the spectacular clip is filmed in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, on 21...
Food Beast
These Genius Combo Bowl Cups are All the Rage in China
Big brain activities are currently going on in China in the form of brilliant combo bowl cups. Shared by @goldthread2, an Instagram account that covers Chinese culture and food, these crafty wares seem to be all the range right now in sweltering China. Just imagine the ease of supreme convenience...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Freethink
A new nova disappeared faster than ever, and an even bigger cosmic catastrophe is coming
Stars, although they’re incredibly stable over very long timescales, simply cannot live forever. No matter what their composition, mass, temperature, or other properties may be, every star will eventually run out of the nuclear fuel that powers it. For all but the most massive stars in the Universe, each one will leave behind a remnant core: a white dwarf. Most Sun-like stars will leave behind white dwarfs that are mostly made of carbon-and-oxygen, with some helium, neon, magnesium, and silicon alongside them, and these remnants will continue shining brightly for trillions of years to come.
IFLScience
Brocken Specters And Tornadic Waterspouts Among Weather Photographer Of The Year 2022 Shortlist
A shortlist of spectacular photos submitted to the Royal Meteorological Society's Weather Photographer of the Year 2022 has been released for public vote. Containing fascinating weather phenomena like Etruscan sunsets, double rainbows, and superior mirages, the selection, chosen by both photography and meteorological experts, will be tough to judge. So,...
Comments / 0