Iowa State was blown out of the water by Iowa. The Hawkeyes took it to the Cyclones 75-56. Rebrecca led all scorers with 22 points while shooting 9/11 from the field. Gabe Kalscheur led the Cyclones with 12 points off the bench. All this happened while Iowa played without their best player Kris Murray. Just was not a good night for the pumpkin pushers.

