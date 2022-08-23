ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Uvalde school board fires police chief after mass shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde school district fired police chief Pete Arrendondo on Wednesday, making him the first officer to lose his job over the hesitant and fumbled response by law enforcement at Robb Elementary School as a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in a fourth-grade classroom.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Uvalde CISD fires Police Chief Arredondo during closed hearing

UVALDE, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been fired.On Wednesday night, the Uvalde CISD Board held a closed hearing to decide if Arredondo should be terminated. Just after 7 p.m., the Uvalde CISD Board voted unanimously to terminate Arredondo. Arredondo has been on administrative leave since June 22, nearly a month after the shooting at Robb Elementary School.Arredondo is the first officer dismissed over the hesitant and fumbling law enforcement response to one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history. Only one other officer — Uvalde Police Department Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was the city's acting police...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
The Associated Press

Uvalde school police chief fired for response to shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde school district has fired police chief Pete Arredondo under mounting pressure in the grieving Texas town to punish officers for hesitating for over an hour to storm a classroom and take down the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers In a unanimous vote Wednesday evening, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s board of trustees fired Arredondo during a meeting also attended by parents and survivors of the May 24 massacre. Arredondo, who was not present, is the first officer to lose his job following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. His ouster came three months to the day after the tragedy and less than two weeks before students return to school in Uvalde, where some children are still too scared or scarred to go back inside a classroom. The board faced withering criticism, with one young girl approaching a microphone to to ask why law enforcement hadn’t protected her friends and teachers. “Turn in your badge,” she demanded.
UVALDE, TX
102.5 The Bone

15 months before Uvalde massacre, Police Chief Arredondo raised security issues with school board

UVALDE, Texas — Law enforcement was criticized for its response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Fifteen months before the school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, the embattled school district police chief mentioned during a city school board meeting some of the security issues that investigators have found played critical roles in the failures connected with the May 24 massacre.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

$27 billion claim filed against Uvalde CISD, local governments by families impacted by shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An attorney representing some families impacted by the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has filed a $27 billion claim against the Uvalde CISD, the city of Uvalde, and Uvalde County. Charles Bonner, whose law firm is based in Sausalito, California told CBS 11 on Wednesday that it's all part of a potential federal class action lawsuit. He is in Uvalde and has signed with 15 different families impacted by the tragedy.Nineteen students and their two teachers were killed and another 17 people inside the school were injured May 24. Asked how he came up with...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Board Of Trustees
KIXS FM 108

Uvalde Tragedy Used For Sick Insensitive Propaganda in California

The 1,500-mile tension between Texas and California begins to thicken after an extremely disturbing ad was displayed in one of the densest areas in California. The fierce rivalry between Texas and California is continuously being fueled. It's no secret that Texas has become the "It Place." According to reports, Texas is the #1 state people are moving to, and California is the #1 state people are leaving. Not only are residents from other states flocking to Texas, but so are huge tech companies like Tesla and HP.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy