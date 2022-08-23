Read full article on original website
Texas Standard for Aug. 26, 2022: Gearing up for Texas’ big weekend in pro soccer
Love professional soccer, or wonder what the fuss is about? It’s a great time to come off the sidelines, as this weekend sees key Texas matches in men’s Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League. Also: A judge in Fort Worth rules that Texas can’t ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns. We’ll hear more about what’s behind the decision and what comes next. And: Beyond debt forgiveness: what can be done to bring down the cost of higher ed in the first place?
‘They are not naive about the reality’: New Texas teachers enter a field in crisis
Charles Martinez asked himself: “What’s worse than a crisis?”. The dean of the College of Education at UT Austin, Martinez says the teacher shortage that Texas and the U.S. are facing is a chronic crisis that has only grown worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, he tried to find a term to describe it.
Reduce or re-use? Reclaiming water in the Rio Grande Valley
On an early August day, the City of Edcouch’s irrigation district — which provides the city’s water — called an emergency meeting. The district’s water source, the Falcon Reservoir, is drying up so the city’s water supply is no longer reliable. “It was explained...
