ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 3

Related
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Aug. 26, 2022: Gearing up for Texas’ big weekend in pro soccer

Love professional soccer, or wonder what the fuss is about? It’s a great time to come off the sidelines, as this weekend sees key Texas matches in men’s Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League. Also: A judge in Fort Worth rules that Texas can’t ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns. We’ll hear more about what’s behind the decision and what comes next. And: Beyond debt forgiveness: what can be done to bring down the cost of higher ed in the first place?
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Texas Newsroom

August 24, 2022 August 25, 2022 August 24, 2022 August 23, 2022. New film follows Dallas university students as they found 1st Muslim fraternity in the U.S. Texas has an official death count from the 2021 blackout. The true toll may never be known. August 5, 2022. August 3, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Reduce or re-use? Reclaiming water in the Rio Grande Valley

On an early August day, the City of Edcouch’s irrigation district — which provides the city’s water — called an emergency meeting. The district’s water source, the Falcon Reservoir, is drying up so the city’s water supply is no longer reliable. “It was explained...
EDCOUCH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy