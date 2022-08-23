Read full article on original website
WOLF
Motorcyclist faces 'traumatic injuries' after running red light, colliding with dump truck
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital suffering from multiple traumatic injuries after colliding with a dump truck Thursday morning. According to Taylor Police Chief Brian Holland, the crash happened at the intersection of South Keyser Avenue and Continental Street in Taylor at around 11:45 AM.
skooknews.com
West Penn Township Police Charge Man with Causing and Leaving Scene of Crash
A West Penn Township man has been charged after he fled the scene of a crash he caused earlier this month. According to Township Police, on Friday, August 5th, 2022, around 5:20pm, officers responded to a 3 car motor vehicle crash in the area of 914 West Penn Pike. Police...
Car crashes into business in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A business is in shambles after a vehicle crashed into it Monday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the tanning salon Bronze on Green Ridge Street in Scranton. Police say two cars were involved. One car pulled onto Green Ridge Street and was hit by...
Teen accused of eluding cops, crashing into parked car
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hanover Township Police arrested a teen they say fled from police and crashed into a parked car while possessing an illegal gun. Officials said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on August 17 at 2 am. When officers turned on their overhead lights, investigators said the driver, later identified […]
Man sentenced in hot oil assault in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time at least 15 months behind bars for an attack involving hot oil in Lackawanna County. Richard Charkowsky was sentenced Tuesday. Last year, he was frying potatoes at a home in Thornhurst Township. He offered some to the victim, who declined.
Tractor-trailer crash on Casey Highway
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A crash backed up traffic on the Casey Highway (Route 6) in Lackawanna County Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., officials say a tractor-trailer rear-ended a car in the eastbound lanes between the Olyphant and Jessup Exits. That stretch of the highway was already down to...
Progress made in restoring one of Schuylkill County’s oldest bridges
MOUNT CARBON, Pa. — By this time next year, an old bow-string arch bridge in Mount Carbon could have a new home in St. Clair. Crews plan to take the bridge apart so it can be moved and restored. "It is going to be disassembled, and once it is...
18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult
Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing. State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Blaze erupts at trucking company in Mahoning Twp.
MAHONING TWP., Pa. – Firefighters were battling a blaze at a trucking company in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Wednesday night. The flames broke out just after 7:30 p.m. at Estes Trucking, officials said. Flames shot out of a building and a large cloud of smoke hovered over the property.
Body of missing man found in Luzerne County
State Police say they have found the body of a man reported missing over the weekend in Luzerne County. 43-year old Adrien Hachey went camping with his family along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township near the Humboldt Industrial Park. Sometime Sunday, Hachey left the area where his family was camping. Investigators say his body was recovered in a small body of water near the area where he went missing. The death is not considered suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
WNEP-TV 16
Monroe County fire company and township at odds over fire service
Tobyhanna Township Vol. Fire Company pulled themselves out of service over a fire ordinance dispute.It allows the township to have more control over the fire company.
PD: Two men charged for knife, wrench fight in Luzerne County
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are being charged after police say a fight between them broke out involving a wrench and knife, causing one to get stabbed multiple times. According to Swoyersville Police Department, on Sunday officers received a call from a woman stating a man approached her asking to use her phone because […]
Teen faces several charges after alleged carjacking
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department arrested a teen they say was involved in a carjacking and robbery in Lackawanna County. The Scranton Police Department said they responded to a report of a carjacking that happened on the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31. Through investigation, officials said they were able […]
Man accused of hitting teen with pistol multiple times
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department announced the arrest of a man accused of hitting a teenager on the head with a pistol multiple times. Officials said they arrested Gage Kohut, age 18, for allegedly striking a juvenile male in the head with a piston multiple times. Investigators said the victim told officers […]
WOLF
15-year-old charged following carjacking and robbery in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A 15-year-old boy from Scranton is facing multiple charges after police say he was found connected to a carjacking and robbery late last month. According to Scranton Police, a carjacking and robbery occurred in the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31st. Investigators...
whlm.com
Parking Issue Near Rupert Bridge Considered
Bloomsburg officials are considering a parking issue, regarding vehicles on Fort McClure Boulevard. An area used by residents on the Bloomsburg side of the Rupert Covered Bridge does not belong to the town; the few spaces available are owned by the Bloomsburg Fair Association. Officials are looking to convert land the town owns into public parking.
whlm.com
Berwick School Officials Consider Add-On for Bus Contractor Funding
School officials in Berwick are considering additional funding to bus contractors in light of recent gas prices. A vote was planned for this week, but tabled, which would provide an extra $13.50 per bus and $6 per van per day for one year. The cost to the district would amount to about $85 thousand. The two companies in question are each one year into respective three-year contracts.
