Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

Fire damages Carbon County business

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lines near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Car crashes into business in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A business is in shambles after a vehicle crashed into it Monday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the tanning salon Bronze on Green Ridge Street in Scranton. Police say two cars were involved. One car pulled onto Green Ridge Street and was hit by...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Teen accused of eluding cops, crashing into parked car

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hanover Township Police arrested a teen they say fled from police and crashed into a parked car while possessing an illegal gun. Officials said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on August 17 at 2 am. When officers turned on their overhead lights, investigators said the driver, later identified […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Tractor-trailer crash on Casey Highway

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A crash backed up traffic on the Casey Highway (Route 6) in Lackawanna County Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., officials say a tractor-trailer rear-ended a car in the eastbound lanes between the Olyphant and Jessup Exits. That stretch of the highway was already down to...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult

Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing. State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Blaze erupts at trucking company in Mahoning Twp.

MAHONING TWP., Pa. – Firefighters were battling a blaze at a trucking company in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Wednesday night. The flames broke out just after 7:30 p.m. at Estes Trucking, officials said. Flames shot out of a building and a large cloud of smoke hovered over the property.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Body of missing man found in Luzerne County

State Police say they have found the body of a man reported missing over the weekend in Luzerne County. 43-year old Adrien Hachey went camping with his family along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township near the Humboldt Industrial Park. Sometime Sunday, Hachey left the area where his family was camping. Investigators say his body was recovered in a small body of water near the area where he went missing. The death is not considered suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PD: Two men charged for knife, wrench fight in Luzerne County

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are being charged after police say a fight between them broke out involving a wrench and knife, causing one to get stabbed multiple times. According to Swoyersville Police Department, on Sunday officers received a call from a woman stating a man approached her asking to use her phone because […]
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Teen faces several charges after alleged carjacking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department arrested a teen they say was involved in a carjacking and robbery in Lackawanna County. The Scranton Police Department said they responded to a report of a carjacking that happened on the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31. Through investigation, officials said they were able […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of hitting teen with pistol multiple times

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department announced the arrest of a man accused of hitting a teenager on the head with a pistol multiple times. Officials said they arrested Gage Kohut, age 18, for allegedly striking a juvenile male in the head with a piston multiple times. Investigators said the victim told officers […]
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

15-year-old charged following carjacking and robbery in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A 15-year-old boy from Scranton is facing multiple charges after police say he was found connected to a carjacking and robbery late last month. According to Scranton Police, a carjacking and robbery occurred in the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31st. Investigators...
SCRANTON, PA
whlm.com

Parking Issue Near Rupert Bridge Considered

Bloomsburg officials are considering a parking issue, regarding vehicles on Fort McClure Boulevard. An area used by residents on the Bloomsburg side of the Rupert Covered Bridge does not belong to the town; the few spaces available are owned by the Bloomsburg Fair Association. Officials are looking to convert land the town owns into public parking.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
whlm.com

Berwick School Officials Consider Add-On for Bus Contractor Funding

School officials in Berwick are considering additional funding to bus contractors in light of recent gas prices. A vote was planned for this week, but tabled, which would provide an extra $13.50 per bus and $6 per van per day for one year. The cost to the district would amount to about $85 thousand. The two companies in question are each one year into respective three-year contracts.
BERWICK, PA

