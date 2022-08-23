ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Illinois tollway and Illinois State Police hosting kids identification and safety seat event in Oak Lawn as part of Operation Kid 2022

By Crusader Staff
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Here's why Illinois State Police deleted the 'clear and present danger' report before suspected Highland Park mass shooter bought his guns legally

COLLINSVILLE, Illinois — Illinois State Police published new statistics on Wednesday to showcase how officers have significantly stepped up enforcement of the state's Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) Act, a law that came under intense scrutiny following a mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park. Officers conducted...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Closures On I-80 In Joliet Over Multiple Weekends

Major travel delays are anticipated – alternative routes are strongly encouraged. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8.
JOLIET, IL
WCIA

2022 State Fair by the numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success.  Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair.  Many food vendors declared this year as […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KMOV

Illinois State Police put over 1,000 individuals into ‘compliance’ following firearm blitz

ILLINOIS (KMOV) - The Illinois State Police conducted a firearms enforcement blitz that resulted in over 1,000 people being in compliance with FOID Card laws. ISP reported the enforcement happened across the state from June 16 through July 31. St. Clair County reports one homicide happened in that timeframe in East St. Louis. The enforcement details are designed to ensure those who have had their firearm rights revoked are in compliance with the Firearms Owners Identification Card (FOID) Act.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Oak Lawn, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Itasca, IL
Oak Lawn, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

Judge allows Oakbrook Terrace to reactivate Red Light cameras ordered shut off by IDOT

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (CBS) -- A DuPage County judge has given the city of Oakbrook Terrace the green light to temporarily reactivate their red light cameras, three months after the Illinois Department of Transportation ordered them shut off.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, some activists, political candidates, and others came to come to the Oakbrook Terrace City Hall Tuesday evening – calling for the cameras to come down again. Among them were former Cook County Commissioner and current Republican candidate for Cook County Clerk Tony Peraica, and activist and longtime city planner Roger Romanelli. "Bam! You get a $100...
OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Sheriff Urges Drivers to Make Safety First Priority

The past week in Kane County has brought an increase in the amount of fatality and serious injury accidents with four separate traffic crashes that resulted in the loss of​ three lives. Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain, along with staff at the Kane Country Sheriff’s Office wish to not...
KANE COUNTY, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Meet First Responders on Sunday at Brookfield Zoo

Join Brookfield Zoo in celebrating and showing appreciation for firefighters, EMS workers, police officers, and other first responders on Sunday, August 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those entering the zoo’s south gate will pass under an American flag displayed between ladder trucks from Brookfield and Riverside’s fire departments.
BROOKFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois State Police#Tollway#Chicago Area#The Children S Museum#Illinois Tollway Interim
KFVS12

Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Elmwood Park man charged with murder in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - An Elmwood Park man is being charged with first degree murder following a deadly shooting in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Steven Alfaro, 27, allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Anil Paul during an argument around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Man leads police in high-speed chase from St. John, Indiana to Chicago with kids in car

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man led police on a high-speed chase that began in St. John, Indiana and ended in Chicago Monday night.The man was driving a car police believed to be stolen. He also had two young children inside the car during the pursuit St. John police said in a statement.Shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, St. John police observed a red Chrysler 300 with an Illinois dealer license plate. An inquiry with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles on the registration showed the vehicle had been stolen from Rockford, Illinois.The St. John police officer stopped the vehicle inside...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS News

After car crash, Illinois woman's ambulance bill was 3 times higher than siblings' despite identical services

Last September, Peggy Dula was driving with her brother and sister when their car collided with a pickup truck. The Illinois resident, who recalled the crash and its aftermath on "CBS Mornings," said that she and her siblings were each transported separately from the site of the accident to the same nearby hospital. Dula was shocked when they received three very different bills — for identical ambulance rides.
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

2 charged in Sunday’s fatal crash in Oak Lawn

A Harvey man and a Chicago woman have been charged in Sunday’s four-vehicle fatal crash at 110th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn. Steven Bradford, 39, of Harvey, and Joann McNary, 32, of Chicago, were each charged with one count of aggravated DUI involving death, and one count of reckless homicide.
OAK LAWN, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/23/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Governor J.B. Pritzker has once again extended the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation for another month, this time through September 17th, saying Illinois is still a disaster zone because of COVID-19. The Governor’s emergency powers have continued now since April 2020, the past 28 consecutive months. While Illinois is not one, 34 states give only their legislatures the authority to limit the duration of emergency executive powers.
fox32chicago.com

CPS student allegedly possessed knife during altercation with another student

CHICAGO - A CPS student was in possession of a knife during an altercation during dismissal Wednesday at an elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side. The incident happened at Smyser Elementary School in Portage Park. According to school officials, there was a verbal altercation between two members of the school...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy