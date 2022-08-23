Illinois tollway and Illinois State Police hosting kids identification and safety seat event in Oak Lawn as part of Operation Kid 2022

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (CBS) -- A DuPage County judge has given the city of Oakbrook Terrace the green light to temporarily reactivate their red light cameras, three months after the Illinois Department of Transportation ordered them shut off.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, some activists, political candidates, and others came to come to the Oakbrook Terrace City Hall Tuesday evening – calling for the cameras to come down again. Among them were former Cook County Commissioner and current Republican candidate for Cook County Clerk Tony Peraica, and activist and longtime city planner Roger Romanelli. "Bam! You get a $100...

OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO