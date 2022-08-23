Illinois tollway and Illinois State Police hosting kids identification and safety seat event in Oak Lawn as part of Operation Kid 2022

Read full article on original website
Here's why Illinois State Police deleted the 'clear and present danger' report before suspected Highland Park mass shooter bought his guns legally
COLLINSVILLE, Illinois — Illinois State Police published new statistics on Wednesday to showcase how officers have significantly stepped up enforcement of the state's Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) Act, a law that came under intense scrutiny following a mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park. Officers conducted...
Closures On I-80 In Joliet Over Multiple Weekends
Major travel delays are anticipated – alternative routes are strongly encouraged. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8.
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
Illinois State Police put over 1,000 individuals into ‘compliance’ following firearm blitz
ILLINOIS (KMOV) - The Illinois State Police conducted a firearms enforcement blitz that resulted in over 1,000 people being in compliance with FOID Card laws. ISP reported the enforcement happened across the state from June 16 through July 31. St. Clair County reports one homicide happened in that timeframe in East St. Louis. The enforcement details are designed to ensure those who have had their firearm rights revoked are in compliance with the Firearms Owners Identification Card (FOID) Act.
Judge allows Oakbrook Terrace to reactivate Red Light cameras ordered shut off by IDOT
OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (CBS) -- A DuPage County judge has given the city of Oakbrook Terrace the green light to temporarily reactivate their red light cameras, three months after the Illinois Department of Transportation ordered them shut off.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, some activists, political candidates, and others came to come to the Oakbrook Terrace City Hall Tuesday evening – calling for the cameras to come down again. Among them were former Cook County Commissioner and current Republican candidate for Cook County Clerk Tony Peraica, and activist and longtime city planner Roger Romanelli. "Bam! You get a $100...
Kane County Sheriff Urges Drivers to Make Safety First Priority
The past week in Kane County has brought an increase in the amount of fatality and serious injury accidents with four separate traffic crashes that resulted in the loss of three lives. Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain, along with staff at the Kane Country Sheriff’s Office wish to not...
Meet First Responders on Sunday at Brookfield Zoo
Join Brookfield Zoo in celebrating and showing appreciation for firefighters, EMS workers, police officers, and other first responders on Sunday, August 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those entering the zoo’s south gate will pass under an American flag displayed between ladder trucks from Brookfield and Riverside’s fire departments.
4 people shot outside Chicago high school
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
Suburban residents call on Pritzker to shut down controversial re-activated red light cameras
OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. - A fight over red light cameras is once again brewing in west suburban Oakbrook Terrace, where the previous mayor pled guilty to taking $88,000 in bribes from someone with a financial interest in the company that operates them and from employees of an outside sales company.
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
Elmwood Park man charged with murder in Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - An Elmwood Park man is being charged with first degree murder following a deadly shooting in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Steven Alfaro, 27, allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Anil Paul during an argument around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.
Man leads police in high-speed chase from St. John, Indiana to Chicago with kids in car
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man led police on a high-speed chase that began in St. John, Indiana and ended in Chicago Monday night.The man was driving a car police believed to be stolen. He also had two young children inside the car during the pursuit St. John police said in a statement.Shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, St. John police observed a red Chrysler 300 with an Illinois dealer license plate. An inquiry with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles on the registration showed the vehicle had been stolen from Rockford, Illinois.The St. John police officer stopped the vehicle inside...
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
Illinois' Largest Water Park is Closing For The Season
With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim in Illinois. And that means the water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season.
After car crash, Illinois woman's ambulance bill was 3 times higher than siblings' despite identical services
Last September, Peggy Dula was driving with her brother and sister when their car collided with a pickup truck. The Illinois resident, who recalled the crash and its aftermath on "CBS Mornings," said that she and her siblings were each transported separately from the site of the accident to the same nearby hospital. Dula was shocked when they received three very different bills — for identical ambulance rides.
2 charged in Sunday’s fatal crash in Oak Lawn
A Harvey man and a Chicago woman have been charged in Sunday’s four-vehicle fatal crash at 110th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn. Steven Bradford, 39, of Harvey, and Joann McNary, 32, of Chicago, were each charged with one count of aggravated DUI involving death, and one count of reckless homicide.
Oak Lawn mayor suspends bar's liquor license following fatal crash that involved overserved patrons
The village of Oak Lawn has suspended the liquor license of a bar that opened last month. Mayor Terry Vorderer said complaints against the “The Gaslight Bar & Grill,” also known as “On the Rocks” on 95th Street, include fighting, noise, littering.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/23/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Governor J.B. Pritzker has once again extended the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation for another month, this time through September 17th, saying Illinois is still a disaster zone because of COVID-19. The Governor’s emergency powers have continued now since April 2020, the past 28 consecutive months. While Illinois is not one, 34 states give only their legislatures the authority to limit the duration of emergency executive powers.
CPS student allegedly possessed knife during altercation with another student
CHICAGO - A CPS student was in possession of a knife during an altercation during dismissal Wednesday at an elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side. The incident happened at Smyser Elementary School in Portage Park. According to school officials, there was a verbal altercation between two members of the school...
Indiana State University football players were going up to 90mph before fatal crash, survivor says
A group of Indiana State University students, including football players, were driving as fast as 90 miles per hour before their fatal crash, one survivor told police.
