Read full article on original website
Related
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
Stocks are set up to rally again as inflation drops and recession risks abate, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
Inflation should continue to fall and that can help US stocks return to rally mode, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen told CNBC. "I think the rally will regain footing yet in the balance of this year," he said, also noting brighter prospects for corporate earnings. US stocks staged a bear-market rally...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street
Mind Medicine is a biotech company developing a formulation of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety. Exact Sciences markets diagnostic products mostly involved in the detection of cancer. Moderna is known for its COVID-19 vaccine, but a growing late-stage pipeline could produce new blockbusters soon. You’re reading a free...
FOXBusiness
JPMorgan forecasts another super-sized rate hike by the Fed in September
The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver another super-sized interest rate hike in September, but it could be the last of that magnitude this year as growth starts to slow, according to JPMorgan Chase strategists. In an analyst note on Monday, JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka said they expect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
When will the cost-of-living crisis end? People could have more cash to spend as soon as next year, Goldman says
So far, 2022 has been a rocky year for U.S. investors and consumers. Inflation is raging near 40-year highs; the S&P 500 is down 14% year to date; and U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) has contracted for two consecutive quarters, sparking a heated debate over whether or not the American economy is in a recession.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
How to Get Approved for Low-Income Housing Immediately
For many families, affording housing rent has become a serious challenge. If you’re looking for an affordable house to move into immediately, you might be wondering if you can find low-income housing with no waiting list near you. Article continues below advertisement. A major reason behind the high rent...
Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect
The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
CNBC
After a year-long dip, American consumer spending power will be back in 2023
Goldman Sachs expects household cash flow to reverse a year-long decline beginning right after Christmas. Gains will begin small and accelerate through the next year, making up for the recent decline in cash from federal stimulus payments, and that could help avert the recession that both the stock market and most small businesses have been fearing.
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets — while 780 markets will go higher in 2023
Zillow cuts its forecast—again. This interactive map shows what's coming for your local housing market in 2023.
CNET
Today's Mortgage Rates for Aug. 23, 2022: 30-Year Fixed Rate Soars Higher
A variety of notable mortgage rates increased today. There's been a staggering gain in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates cruised higher as well. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were boosted. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the...
Goldman Sachs lays out why this stock rebound looks like a bear-market rally that could soon run out of steam
Goldman Sachs said the recent rebound in stocks looks like a bear-market rally, and warned risks are looming. A bear-market rally is when stocks rise sharply after a long downturn, only to start tumbling again. Goldman said the Federal Reserve may be forced to hike interest rates harder than expected...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 19, 2022 | Average rates decreased this week
What is a fixed-rate mortgage vs. adjustable-rate mortgage?. Mortgage rates trended down overall this week compared to last week, though they've started ticking back up over the past few days. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped to 5.13% this week, according to Freddie Mac. Current economic uncertainty has caused...
Investors need to get their money into the market even in the face of Fed-driven volatility, Goldman Sachs Asset Management investment chief says
Investors should put money to work in markets when they're offering a higher yield than bank accounts, Goldman Sachs's Ashish Shah said on CNBC. Markets will be volatile as the Fed leans on data to determine policy moves, but it's better to be "buying when there's fear in the market," said Shah.
CNET
Mortgage Refinance Rates for Aug. 24, 2022: Rates Trend Higher
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates trend upward. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also moved up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
U.S. consumers borrow at record levels as car prices surge - Experian
DETROIT, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers are responding to surging prices for new cars and trucks by going deeper into debt, pushing the average new vehicle loan to a record-high $40,290 during the second quarter, credit monitoring company Experian said Thursday.
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Aug. 24, 2022: Rates Move Upward
A variety of notable mortgage rates inched up today. There's been a big growth in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates climbed higher as well. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also trended upward. Though mortgage rates have been...
Droughts Hit Cotton Production, Resulting in the Worst Harvest in Over a Decade
We've been struggling with shortages of commodities and food items, and the latest casualty is cotton. Why is there a cotton shortage in the U.S.?. Whereas the shortages that were widespread in the U.S. in 2021 have been easing this year, many items are still hard to find. Supply-chain issues and shortages of materials such as aluminum have impacted the availability of several products.
morningbrew.com
Middle-income households become the most price-sensitive group
When Nordstrom and Macy’s cut their annual earnings forecasts on Tuesday, they surprised everyone by not blaming their surplus of outdated Sperrys. The real problem, they said, was that middle-class customers have stopped showing up. It is true: While lower-income households are still being hit hard by inflation, middle-class...
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
66K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 0