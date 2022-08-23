ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street

Mind Medicine is a biotech company developing a formulation of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety. Exact Sciences markets diagnostic products mostly involved in the detection of cancer. Moderna is known for its COVID-19 vaccine, but a growing late-stage pipeline could produce new blockbusters soon. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

JPMorgan forecasts another super-sized rate hike by the Fed in September

The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver another super-sized interest rate hike in September, but it could be the last of that magnitude this year as growth starts to slow, according to JPMorgan Chase strategists. In an analyst note on Monday, JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka said they expect...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goldman Sachs#Household Income#U S Economy#Economic Trends#Linus Business#Business Economics#Business Personal Finance#Moody S Analytics
MarketRealist

How to Get Approved for Low-Income Housing Immediately

For many families, affording housing rent has become a serious challenge. If you’re looking for an affordable house to move into immediately, you might be wondering if you can find low-income housing with no waiting list near you. Article continues below advertisement. A major reason behind the high rent...
HOUSE RENT
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
CNBC

After a year-long dip, American consumer spending power will be back in 2023

Goldman Sachs expects household cash flow to reverse a year-long decline beginning right after Christmas. Gains will begin small and accelerate through the next year, making up for the recent decline in cash from federal stimulus payments, and that could help avert the recession that both the stock market and most small businesses have been fearing.
BUSINESS
CNET

Today's Mortgage Rates for Aug. 23, 2022: 30-Year Fixed Rate Soars Higher

A variety of notable mortgage rates increased today. There's been a staggering gain in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates cruised higher as well. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were boosted. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the...
BUSINESS
CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates for Aug. 24, 2022: Rates Trend Higher

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates trend upward. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also moved up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate four times this year and is poised to do so again in 2022 to try to slow rampant inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, these federal rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend on what happens next with inflation. If inflation begins to cool, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain an upward trajectory. If rates for a refi are currently lower than your existing mortgage rate, you could save money by locking in a rate now. As always, consider your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Aug. 24, 2022: Rates Move Upward

A variety of notable mortgage rates inched up today. There's been a big growth in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates climbed higher as well. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also trended upward. Though mortgage rates have been...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Droughts Hit Cotton Production, Resulting in the Worst Harvest in Over a Decade

We've been struggling with shortages of commodities and food items, and the latest casualty is cotton. Why is there a cotton shortage in the U.S.?. Whereas the shortages that were widespread in the U.S. in 2021 have been easing this year, many items are still hard to find. Supply-chain issues and shortages of materials such as aluminum have impacted the availability of several products.
AGRICULTURE
morningbrew.com

Middle-income households become the most price-sensitive group

When Nordstrom and Macy’s cut their annual earnings forecasts on Tuesday, they surprised everyone by not blaming their surplus of outdated Sperrys. The real problem, they said, was that middle-class customers have stopped showing up. It is true: While lower-income households are still being hit hard by inflation, middle-class...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
66K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy