Johnson College Prep seniors find out they're going to college for free next year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seniors at Johnson College Prep celebrated their first day of school knowing that they'll be going to college next year for free."It's kind of like an Oprah moment. Like 'you get a car! You get a car! But instead of a car, it's for college," said senior Jeremy Mitchell. "And then the balloons and the streamers are coming down. Everybody's like 'yeah! I just couldn't believe it.""It feels amazing knowing I have the opportunity to go to college for free and not worry about debt or stress of paying for school," added senior Alissa Martin.The students in Englewood found out in the spring they'll get fully paid tuition, room, board and fees from Hope Chicago. And that's not all. One of their parents will also be able to go to college for free.
CPS student allegedly possessed knife during altercation with another student

CHICAGO - A CPS student was in possession of a knife during an altercation during dismissal Wednesday at an elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side. The incident happened at Smyser Elementary School in Portage Park. According to school officials, there was a verbal altercation between two members of the school...
Get paid by the city — 9th Annual Procurement Vendor Fair

CHICAGO — All of the goods and services purchased by the City of Chicago have to come from somewhere and someone, and the Department of Procurement Services (DPS) is trying to show people how to land those contracts. Thursday DPS hosted its 9th Annual Procurement Vendor Fair to provide information, education, and networking opportunities for […]
4 people shot outside Chicago high school

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
Man, 28, shot four times on Chicago's South Side early Thursday

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was walking outside Thursday morning in Bronzeville when gunfire broke out, and he was struck. The victim was hit twice in the arm and twice in the leg while in the 4700 block of South Michigan Ave around 1:57 a.m. The victim was taken to...
Frustrated CPS parents have no bus transportation for their kids with special needs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first day of classes for Chicago Public Schools (CPS) started with transportation troubles.CPS vowed to prioritize transportation for special needs students, yet a number of parents tell CBS 2 they are dealing with late rides, no-shows and a lack of answers.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports from CPS headquarters as it was a hectic day for parents and staff.The phones are certainly ringing on Monday with phone calls from parents with plenty of questions. Some are asking 'how will my kid get to school?'It was just 12 days ago that CPS said in a statement they would...
Auburn Gresham apartments breaks ground on 79th Street

With nearly $40 million in City support, 58-unit project starts season of INVEST South/West construction. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined Ald. David Moore, City officials and local leaders today to break ground on Auburn Gresham Apartments, a two-building, 58-unit, mixed-use complex in the heart of Auburn Gresham that represents the first of more than 10 major construction projects to move forward through the City’s INVEST South/West initiative.
Chicago man admits to robbing 8 banks in city, suburbs: prosecutors

CHICAGO - A Chicago man admitted in federal court Tuesday that he robbed eight Chicago area banks in 2019. Manuel Martinez, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery. In a plea agreement, Martinez admitted that he robbed eight banks in Chicago and the suburbs from April 2019 to September 2019.
Residents and business displaced on Howard Street

Two recent events have forced Evanston residents out of their homes and displaced a business along Howard Street, Council Member Devon Reid, 8th Ward, said at a ward meeting Thursday night. Last week, Cook County condemned a residential building housing six people in three different units at 819 Howard Street....
Mars to host community meetings on Galewood factory’s future

Mars International is working with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC)’s Chicago affiliate and several area community groups to put on six community workshops. The workshops will help gauge the community’s vision for the factory at 2019 N Oak Park Ave. in Galewood. The company announced in January that...
1 arrested after 2 men exchange gunfire on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night. Around 6:57 p.m., police say a 33-year-old offender approached a 33-year-old victim in the 3000 block of West 71st Street, pulled out a gun and fired shots. The victim then pulled out his own weapon...
