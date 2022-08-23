Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Residents and business displaced on Howard Street
Two recent events have forced Evanston residents out of their homes and displaced a business along Howard Street, Council Member Devon Reid, 8th Ward, said at a ward meeting Thursday night. Last week, Cook County condemned a residential building housing six people in three different units at 819 Howard Street....
buildingupchicago.com
1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop
I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area's beloved holiday market
The Chicago area's beloved German holiday market is back in 3 locations this year!
Austin Weekly News
From vacant lot to public plaza, new West Side park shines and shades
City of Chicago officials formally opened POPGrove, one of its Public Outdoor Plaza (POP!) spaces, at 4453 W. Madison St. in West Garfield Park on Aug. 19. What used to be a vacant lot is now a family-friendly plaza that includes “a shaded grove along the sidewalk, active and passive recreation spaces in the center, and a natural playscape in a rear yard,” according to a description of the plaza by city officials.
Austin Weekly News
West Siders to promote peace with September bike ride through North Lawndale
Neighbors will bike through North Lawndale on Saturday to promote love, positivity and peace on the West Side. This is the third year local group Boxing Out Negativity has hosted its Street Love Ride. This year’s event will feature a community expo with music, snacks and activities, and a bike ride.
City Slaps Stop Work Order On Six Corners Sears Redevelopment
PORTAGE PARK — Developers on the massive Six Corners Sears overhaul have been ordered to stop construction on the project — again. The former Sears building at 4712-4738 W. Irving Park Road is being redeveloped into luxury apartments. It was hit with a stop work order Tuesday from the city’s Department of Buildings, which found work was being done without a permit. It ordered workers to stop construction immediately.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland board making deliberate decisions about Triangle
Current members of the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees believe that slow action or no action is better than making a bad decision when it comes to the decades-old Main Street Triangle issues. In short, a portion of the project at 143rd Street and LaGrange Road was completed...
Activists Take Over Former Weiss Hospital Parking Lot To Stop Controversial Apartment Development
UPTOWN — The site of a controversial Uptown apartment project is now the temporary home of neighbors and housing activists who are occupying the property in an effort to thwart the development. With work on the project seemingly imminent, neighbors and activists are occupying the former Weiss Hospital parking...
elmhurst.org
Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!
Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
fox32chicago.com
Amtrak launches nationwide hiring spree, majority of job openings in Chicago
CHICAGO - With air travel something of a mess right now, more people are considering traveling by train — and Amtrak is hiring. There's a push right now for 4,000 new employees, and a lot of the job openings are in Chicago. The jobs have benefits, union representation, and...
Austin Weekly News
Running group builds male friendships, encourages community service
Every morning, men from Oak Park, River Forest, Forest Park and, occasionally, from Chicago’s West Side communities gather outdoors at dawn, rain or shine, to work out. The men are part of the Fitness, Fellowship and Faith (F3), a network of exercise groups that build physical bodies and social bonds by providing men with supportive friendship groups. The faith component is for individual members to determine.
blockclubchicago.org
Family-Sized Condos Replacing Retail, Office Building On Clark Street Near Andersonville
EDGEWATER — A Clark Street office and retail building were demolished to make way for a housing development coming to the area just north of Andersonville. Developer Anne Shutler is bringing an 18-unit condo development to 5841-5909 N. Clark St., replacing two buildings and a parking lot that stood for decades at the corner of Clark Street and Ardmore Avenue.
As Days Get Shorter and Winter Approaches, When Will Chicago See Its Latest Sunrise?
As the temperatures get cooler and fall and winter approach, Chicago will start to see shorter days in the form of later sunrises and earlier sunsets. On Aug. 8, the city saw its final sunset of 2022 that occurred after 8 p.m. And according to the website Sunrise-Sunset, the final sunset that will occur after 7 p.m. in 2022 will take place on Sept. 15.
kanecountyconnects.com
Collection of Household Hazardous Waste Suspended at Naperville Drop-off
In Kane County, we are relatively close to a permanent IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off. One is located at the Department of Public Works facility in Naperville. While Naperville might be far to drive for some Kane County residents, consider that there are only four permanent HHW drop-offs in the whole state, so it could be a lot worse!
947wls.com
Museum of Science and Industry announces 4 August Free Days
What’s better than a day at the museum? A FREE day at the museum!. The Museum of Science and Industry just announced 4 free days for all Illinois Residents. On August 23rd, 24th, 30th, and 31st bring your Driver’s License or State ID and get into the museum for free.
nypressnews.com
Bloomingdale’s to close store at Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — The Bloomingdale’s store at the Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie will be closing later this year. Bloomingdale’s announced Thursday that clearance at the Old Orchard store will begin Sept. 6, with the location set to go out of business in October.
rejournals.com
CRC enters Chicago market with $93.6 million acquisition of five shopping centers
Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, has entered the suburban Chicago real estate market with its acquisition of a portfolio of five shopping centers comprising over 900,000 square feet of gross leasable area. The grocery-anchored and necessity-based assets located in Cicero, Mount Prospect, Naperville, and Palatine, Illinois were acquired from DiMucci Companies for $93.6 million. Tucker Development, a Chicago-based real estate and development firm, acted as an acquisition and development consultant on the transaction. The portfolio was cumulatively 84% occupied at the time of the sale, leased by national retailers such as Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Walgreens and Ross Dress for Less.
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
Austin Weekly News
More than 1,400 seats unfilled on city’s Local School Councils
Chicago Public Schools saw its biggest overall voter turnout for the Local School Councils election this spring in a decade. Still, more than 1,400 seats — mostly at South and West Side schools — remain unfilled, according to data obtained by Chalkbeat. Across CPS, 1,408 seats remained empty...
Austin Weekly News
Just let me rant
I haven’t ranted in a while. So let me get some of the observations that have been bugging me off my chest. Time is money and gas is expensive. I still resent that those of us headed southbound on Laramie can only make the left turn onto the Eisenhower Expressway with the green arrow. I feel like a target at 3 a.m., being the only car on the overpass and waiting for the green turn signal. No traffic is coming northbound out of Cicero, and yet one is forced to wait for that left-turn signal. I also hate in the suburbs where if you are not at the left-turn signal in advance, it literally makes you wait several cycles, and spend a lot of time burning gas, before it finally gives the green turn signal.
