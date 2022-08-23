ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

evanstonroundtable.com

Residents and business displaced on Howard Street

Two recent events have forced Evanston residents out of their homes and displaced a business along Howard Street, Council Member Devon Reid, 8th Ward, said at a ward meeting Thursday night. Last week, Cook County condemned a residential building housing six people in three different units at 819 Howard Street....
EVANSTON, IL
buildingupchicago.com

1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop

I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

From vacant lot to public plaza, new West Side park shines and shades

City of Chicago officials formally opened POPGrove, one of its Public Outdoor Plaza (POP!) spaces, at 4453 W. Madison St. in West Garfield Park on Aug. 19. What used to be a vacant lot is now a family-friendly plaza that includes “a shaded grove along the sidewalk, active and passive recreation spaces in the center, and a natural playscape in a rear yard,” according to a description of the plaza by city officials.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

City Slaps Stop Work Order On Six Corners Sears Redevelopment

PORTAGE PARK — Developers on the massive Six Corners Sears overhaul have been ordered to stop construction on the project — again. The former Sears building at 4712-4738 W. Irving Park Road is being redeveloped into luxury apartments. It was hit with a stop work order Tuesday from the city’s Department of Buildings, which found work was being done without a permit. It ordered workers to stop construction immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland board making deliberate decisions about Triangle

Current members of the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees believe that slow action or no action is better than making a bad decision when it comes to the decades-old Main Street Triangle issues. In short, a portion of the project at 143rd Street and LaGrange Road was completed...
elmhurst.org

Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!

Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
ELMHURST, IL
Austin Weekly News

Running group builds male friendships, encourages community service

Every morning, men from Oak Park, River Forest, Forest Park and, occasionally, from Chicago’s West Side communities gather outdoors at dawn, rain or shine, to work out. The men are part of the Fitness, Fellowship and Faith (F3), a network of exercise groups that build physical bodies and social bonds by providing men with supportive friendship groups. The faith component is for individual members to determine.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Family-Sized Condos Replacing Retail, Office Building On Clark Street Near Andersonville

EDGEWATER — A Clark Street office and retail building were demolished to make way for a housing development coming to the area just north of Andersonville. Developer Anne Shutler is bringing an 18-unit condo development to 5841-5909 N. Clark St., replacing two buildings and a parking lot that stood for decades at the corner of Clark Street and Ardmore Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Collection of Household Hazardous Waste Suspended at Naperville Drop-off

​In Kane County, we are relatively close to a permanent IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off. One is located at the Department of Public Works facility in Naperville. While Naperville might be far to drive for some Kane County residents, consider that there are only four permanent HHW drop-offs in the whole state, so it could be a lot worse!
NAPERVILLE, IL
947wls.com

Museum of Science and Industry announces 4 August Free Days

What’s better than a day at the museum? A FREE day at the museum!. The Museum of Science and Industry just announced 4 free days for all Illinois Residents. On August 23rd, 24th, 30th, and 31st bring your Driver’s License or State ID and get into the museum for free.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

CRC enters Chicago market with $93.6 million acquisition of five shopping centers

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC), a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, has entered the suburban Chicago real estate market with its acquisition of a portfolio of five shopping centers comprising over 900,000 square feet of gross leasable area. The grocery-anchored and necessity-based assets located in Cicero, Mount Prospect, Naperville, and Palatine, Illinois were acquired from DiMucci Companies for $93.6 million. Tucker Development, a Chicago-based real estate and development firm, acted as an acquisition and development consultant on the transaction. The portfolio was cumulatively 84% occupied at the time of the sale, leased by national retailers such as Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Walgreens and Ross Dress for Less.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

More than 1,400 seats unfilled on city’s Local School Councils

Chicago Public Schools saw its biggest overall voter turnout for the Local School Councils election this spring in a decade. Still, more than 1,400 seats — mostly at South and West Side schools — remain unfilled, according to data obtained by Chalkbeat. Across CPS, 1,408 seats remained empty...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Just let me rant

I haven’t ranted in a while. So let me get some of the observations that have been bugging me off my chest. Time is money and gas is expensive. I still resent that those of us headed southbound on Laramie can only make the left turn onto the Eisenhower Expressway with the green arrow. I feel like a target at 3 a.m., being the only car on the overpass and waiting for the green turn signal. No traffic is coming northbound out of Cicero, and yet one is forced to wait for that left-turn signal. I also hate in the suburbs where if you are not at the left-turn signal in advance, it literally makes you wait several cycles, and spend a lot of time burning gas, before it finally gives the green turn signal.
CHICAGO, IL

