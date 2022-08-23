I haven’t ranted in a while. So let me get some of the observations that have been bugging me off my chest. Time is money and gas is expensive. I still resent that those of us headed southbound on Laramie can only make the left turn onto the Eisenhower Expressway with the green arrow. I feel like a target at 3 a.m., being the only car on the overpass and waiting for the green turn signal. No traffic is coming northbound out of Cicero, and yet one is forced to wait for that left-turn signal. I also hate in the suburbs where if you are not at the left-turn signal in advance, it literally makes you wait several cycles, and spend a lot of time burning gas, before it finally gives the green turn signal.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO