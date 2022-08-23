August 26, 2022 – In celebration of National Library Card Sign Up Month, the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library is encouraging community members who don’t already have a library card to sign up for one. The Library will hold drawings throughout the month of September for cardholders to win prizes such as gift cards to local merchants, free pizza from Dominos, and fun new Library swag. In addition, six lucky people — three kids and three adults — will receive a new Kindle Fire!

