cityofmidlandmi.gov
Reminder: Submit Photos for 2023 City Calendar
August 26, 2022 – If you haven’t submitted the perfect picture of life in Midland just yet, don’t fret – there’s still plenty of time to get that perfect shot! Residents have until Tuesday, September 6 to submit their photos for the 2023 City Calendar and Services Guide.
City Offices, Services Closed for Labor Day September 5
August 26, 2022 – All City of Midland offices, non-emergency services, and the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Residents with Monday and Tuesday refuse and Monday and Tuesday Week 1 recycling collections should place items...
Explore National Library Card Sign-up Month at the Library
August 26, 2022 – In celebration of National Library Card Sign Up Month, the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library is encouraging community members who don’t already have a library card to sign up for one. The Library will hold drawings throughout the month of September for cardholders to win prizes such as gift cards to local merchants, free pizza from Dominos, and fun new Library swag. In addition, six lucky people — three kids and three adults — will receive a new Kindle Fire!
Summer 2022 Property Tax Payments due September 15
August 26, 2022 – City of Midland property owners are reminded that Summer 2022 tax payments are due and payable without penalty or interest through September 15, 2022 to the City of Midland Treasurer’s Office, 333 W. Ellsworth Street. Property owners may pay summer tax bills by check...
