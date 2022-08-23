Read full article on original website
KDWN
Celebrate Your Furry Bestie On National Dog Day In Las Vegas
How can we repay our furry friend(s) who provide us with comfort, care and kinship. Well. Luckily, we live in a city where the dogs are treated better than kids. And we’re only slightly kidding. I mean, let’s be real. We see the Summerlin mothers (or fathers, too) who...
KDWN
Where To Buy Halloween Décor In Las Vegas
Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and if you’re a shopper or lover of the spooktacular holiday now is the time to start shopping. October 31 is exactly 69 days away which may seem like a long time but it really isn’t. We all know those people who wait until the month of the holiday to start getting into the swing of things but who’s to say you can’t start sooner? And most Las Vegans know that if you don’t get something when you see it it, you most likely won’t see it ever again.
KDWN
Daiso Opens New Location In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas
Ask and you shall receive. The famous Japanese discount store Daiso Japan has made it to Entertainment Capital of the World. The first Las Vegas store opened in December of last year making it the 81 U.S. store to open from the popular discount franchise. Local Las Vegan fans were...
KDWN
Weirdest Weather Events That’ve Happened In Las Vegas, Clark County
This year, Las Vegas has seen its most intense monsoon season in over a decade. According to the National Weather Service, we haven’t received over an inch of rainfall since 2015. This year, Las Vegas received 1.28 inches of rainfall. And this abnormal weather has come with some dire consequences.
KDWN
Teen arraigned as adult in Vegas schoolteacher attack case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas teenager has pleaded not guilty as an adult to 10 felony charges including attempted murder and sexual assault stemming from an after-school attack on a teacher last April. The boy also faces kidnapping and battery by strangulation charges that could get him up to life in prison in the attack that authorities say left the female teacher unconsciousness at Eldorado High School. The defendant was 16 when he was arrested and the teacher was hospitalized with multiple unspecified injuries. He remains jailed on $500,000 bail pending trial. A judge on Wednesday set a Sept. 7 date to appoint a deputy public defender to the case.
KDWN
Report on UNLV student boxing death draws anger, not action
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada boxing regulators have received an investigative report about the death of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas student after he fought in a fraternity charity boxing match last November. Nevada Athletic Commissioners on Tuesday called 20-year-old Nathan Valencia’s death a tragedy and the event “an illegal fight.” But they also said they lacked authority then or now to take criminal action. The 158-page report from the state attorney general’s office offered three key findings about the limits of police involvement. It says a police statement last December that no crime had been committed was premature and too definitive — but now forecloses the possibility of future criminal prosecution.
