Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and if you’re a shopper or lover of the spooktacular holiday now is the time to start shopping. October 31 is exactly 69 days away which may seem like a long time but it really isn’t. We all know those people who wait until the month of the holiday to start getting into the swing of things but who’s to say you can’t start sooner? And most Las Vegans know that if you don’t get something when you see it it, you most likely won’t see it ever again.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO