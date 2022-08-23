There is no particular reason for me to live in Ocala. I was born and raised in Colorado, and I have no family here. My politics do not “fit” – I thought Trump was a con man and voted blue in protest, which puts me at odds with almost all of my neighbors. It’s okay. I called the police on an enthusiastic supporter of Cheetos who dumped trash in my yard regularly, but that was all. He wasn’t going to kill me.

OCALA, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO