I love Ocala but I will say the original poster is correct in that there are very few businesses that are kid and family focused, and there are far too many gas stations, and convenience stores.
It's called out of control growth. I moved here at retirement 12 years ago,and first visited Ocala over 40 years ago ( when it was a different world and almost a paradise ). This is the THIRD TIME in my life that I moved into a semi rural area on the fringe of suburbia, and within eight to fifteen years explosive growth changed the environment completely, from a slower pace, low traffic, no crime area to what has happened to Ocala. At my age I may have to try to find a place like the others and Ocala were one last time. Too many people / Out of control growth. During WWII the U.S. population was 110 million. Now it's triple that. And now with completely open borders.
How can we help you leave? You won't be happy anywhere and never have been. You travel and live with, You.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. Cane
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Comments / 30