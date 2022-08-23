AP Photo/Patrick Semansky Democrats increasingly see a pathway to hold the US House of Representatives or minimize seat losses, buoyed by opposition to abortion restrictions and a perception that voters will feel more confident about the economy when they cast ballots this fall, according to The Washington Post. After months of Democrats fearing that they would lose dozens of House seats as well as their Senate majority, many in the party have sensed that they have turned a corner, although they still face a challenging environment where the party in power usually endures major losses in the first midterm election cycle. The party is now eyeing GOP-held seats that were once seen as off-limits this year, per the Washington Post report.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO